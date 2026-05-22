NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing a prenuptial agreement as they plan their wedding for July 3, 2026, in New York City, according to multiple entertainment outlets.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 and became engaged in August 2025, have sent out save-the-date notices for the summer ceremony, sources told Page Six and Us Weekly. The date aligns with Travis Kelce's NFL offseason schedule.

Insiders described the wedding as traditional, with family-centered elements including a father-daughter dance and Swift's father walking her down the aisle. No official confirmation of the date or location has been issued by the couple.

Reports indicate that legal and financial preparations, including a prenuptial agreement, are underway due to Swift's substantial fortune, estimated at $2 billion by Forbes in March 2026. Kelce's net worth is estimated between $70 million and $90 million.

TMZ and other outlets reported that the couple is considering which state's laws would govern the prenup, with California reportedly off the table. Possible locations for drafting include Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and New York. Prenuptial agreements are typically governed by the laws of the state where they are signed.

Legal experts have speculated that the agreement could include provisions for privacy and non-disclosure of marital matters, though no details have been confirmed. Attorneys note that high-net-worth couples frequently use prenups to protect assets, intellectual property and future earnings.

Swift, 36, is one of the world's highest-earning musicians, with wealth derived primarily from her music catalog, the record-breaking Eras Tour and related ventures. Kelce, 36, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and has built his wealth through NFL contracts, endorsements and business ventures.

The couple has not publicly commented on wedding plans or a prenup. Representatives for both have not responded to requests for confirmation.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has drawn extensive public attention since they went public in 2023. They have appeared together at NFL games, award shows and other high-profile events.

The pair share five children from Swift's previous marriage to Donald Trump Jr.? No, wait — correction based on facts: Swift and Kelce do not have children together. Reports focus solely on their relationship and upcoming plans.

Fan reaction to prenup speculation has been mixed, with some expressing support for asset protection while others view it as unnecessary given their respective successes. No official statements from family members have addressed the reports.

The couple's wedding would be one of the most anticipated celebrity events of 2026. Swift has not released new music or tour dates that conflict with the reported July timeline. Kelce continues offseason training with the Chiefs.

Legal experts emphasize that prenuptial agreements must be entered voluntarily with full financial disclosure and independent legal counsel for each party to be enforceable. State laws vary significantly regarding what can and cannot be included.

Swift's music catalog and future royalties represent a significant portion of her wealth. Kelce's NFL career earnings and endorsement deals form the bulk of his assets. A prenup could address division of property, spousal support and intellectual property rights in the event of divorce.

The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship despite intense media scrutiny. They have not confirmed engagement details publicly, though multiple outlets reported an August 2025 proposal.

As of May 21, 2026, no further details on venue, guest list or ceremony specifics have been confirmed. Reports suggest a relatively intimate celebration compared to Swift's global stardom.

The story continues to generate significant online discussion. Entertainment outlets expect additional details to emerge in the coming weeks as preparations advance.