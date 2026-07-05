Read more (VIDEO) Taylor Swift Fans Outside MSG Lose Their Minds Over a Possible Wedding Pastry Handed Out (VIDEO) Taylor Swift Fans Outside MSG Lose Their Minds Over a Possible Wedding Pastry Handed Out

NEW YORK — The guest list at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden has emerged as one of the most dazzling collections of celebrity, athletic, music industry and entertainment talent ever assembled in one building, confirming the event as the most star-studded wedding in modern American cultural memory.

Here is the most complete picture available of who attended, drawn from confirmed arrivals, photographic evidence and verified sourcing.

Entertainment and Acting

Actor and wedding officiant Adam Sandler arrived first for the ceremony and, according to TMZ, also performed an original song for the newlyweds. Director and producer Steven Spielberg attended the reception, as did former Disney CEO Bob Iger. Actor Bradley Cooper was photographed arriving alongside model Gigi Hadid. Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein were among the first international guests confirmed in photographs outside the venue. Actor Ethan Hawke, who appeared in Swift's music video for her song "Fortnight," was photographed entering the arena. Jason Sudeikis, the Ted Lasso creator and actor, also attended. Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted arriving. Actress and playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge was among those seen in New York ahead of the event. Paul McCartney, who has been among Swift's most prominent famous-friend relationships throughout her career, attended. Tom Hanks was among the industry heavyweights present, as was actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Actor Tom Cruise also attended the ceremony. Comedian Chris Rock was among those seen departing the tightly sealed event.

Music

Stevie Nicks, Swift's longtime musical inspiration and friend, was confirmed by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to have performed at the reception, a moment Roberts described as "really intimate." Ed Sheeran, who has co-written multiple Swift songs and appeared on her Eras Tour, was photographed at an upstate New York restaurant with fellow Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner before the event and was confirmed among the guests. Benson Boone attended. Jack Antonoff, Swift's most frequent and closest creative collaborator across multiple album cycles, was among the first guests spotted at Thursday's rehearsal dinner, where he arrived alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Singer Gwen Stefani attended. Jennifer Lopez, who has maintained a long-standing friendship with Swift, was confirmed among the guests. Singer and actress Camila Cabello attended. Producer and musician Mark Ronson was reported among guests.

Sports

Sportscaster Joe Buck and his wife, ESPN anchor Michelle Beisner-Buck, attended the ceremony. Soccer player and World Cup winner Abby Wambach attended alongside her wife, author Glennon Doyle. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was confirmed among the roughly 1,000 guests. Several Kansas City Chiefs players attended, consistent with pre-wedding reports placing NFL players at the nearby Marriott Marquis hotel throughout the holiday weekend. George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers tight end and longtime friend of Kelce, had confirmed his invitation in the lead-up to the event, also noting that Swift and Kelce had told guests "absolutely no gifts." Football star Tom Brady was spotted departing the event. Donna Kelce, Travis's mother, arrived in New York on Thursday and went directly to Madison Square Garden.

Industry Executives

Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden attended. Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, who oversees Swift's label Republic Records, was confirmed as a guest, a presence that underscored the commercial and professional dimensions of Swift's artistic relationships. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron attended and later shared a now-deleted post on social media describing what he saw inside the arena, providing the most detailed public account of the venue's transformation. In that post, Aron described the arena as draped entirely in peach and white, unrecognizable as the sporting and concert venue it normally is.

Swift's Close Personal Circle

Abigail Anderson Berard, Swift's best friend since childhood and the subject of the song "Fifteen" from the Fearless album, attended Thursday's rehearsal dinner and was confirmed among the guests. Selena Gomez, a member of Swift's famous celebrity group from the mid-2010s era, was confirmed as attending. Zoë Kravitz was photographed arriving. The Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, who have been part of Swift's inner circle for years and collaborated with her on multiple projects, were confirmed among the guests. Model Gigi Hadid, who attended alongside Bradley Cooper, is a longtime member of Swift's social world. Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner were photographed arriving. Reese Witherspoon, who has appeared on Swift's social media and attended prior events with her, was confirmed among the guests. Lena Dunham was spotted at Thursday's rehearsal dinner and was confirmed for the main event. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, whose song "Tim McGraw" was the very first Taylor Swift single and who have maintained a warm relationship with her throughout her career, attended. Graham Norton, the British television host whom Swift personally invited on air during an appearance on his program, attended, having said she planned to invite him.

Television and Broader Media

Sacha Baron Cohen was photographed departing the event. Actor and director Edward Norton was reported as arriving in New York for the occasion. Former Disney co-chairman Dana Walden rounded out an executive contingent that reflected Swift's position at the center of the global entertainment industry. Travis's childhood best friend Aric Jones was confirmed on the guest list by People magazine, one of the few non-celebrity attendees to receive significant coverage given how thoroughly Swift's professional circle dominated the confirmed invitees.

The dress code for the evening was black tie, with women in floor-length dresses and men in tuxedos with black bow ties. The couple had told guests no gifts were expected, though it was not confirmed whether all invitees honored that request. NDAs accompanied the digital invitations, which were issued with watermarking to prevent unauthorized distribution, explaining why photographic documentation from inside the venue remained extremely limited in the hours following the ceremony.