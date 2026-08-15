Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are settling into married life with a strong sense of gratitude, according to a source close to the couple who spoke with People magazine, as the pair gradually returns to public view following their wedding last month.

Swift and Kelce were married July 3 at New York's Madison Square Garden in front of more than 1,000 guests, capping a relationship that began publicly in 2023 and led to their engagement in August 2025. The couple spent much of their first month as husband and wife largely out of the public eye before slowly stepping back into view in recent weeks.

According to the source who spoke with People, both Swift and Kelce feel deeply appreciative of where they currently find themselves in life, describing the pair as excited to begin this new chapter of their relationship together. The insider said their bond has taken on added significance since the ceremony, and that the couple remains focused on their respective careers and creative pursuits while continuing to find genuine joy in the life they have built together.

Kelce broke his own public silence on the wedding for the first time August 12, during a press conference at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp. Asked about the ceremony more than a month after it took place, Kelce did not hold back his enthusiasm. "The wedding was the best night of my life," Kelce told reporters, thanking everyone who traveled to celebrate with the couple and describing the evening as a "crazy night" filled with celebration.

Kelce also reflected on the personal significance of getting married inside Madison Square Garden, a venue he described as holding deep meaning given its status within professional sports. He recalled having told himself for years that he would eventually attend a Knicks playoff game at the arena, only to have Swift make it to a game during this year's NBA Finals while he remained tied up at Chiefs minicamp. Getting the chance to be married inside what he called the sport's most storied venue, he said, made the occasion feel like the fulfillment of a childhood dream. Kelce also offered a lighter aside about the venue, joking that the air conditioning inside the arena was one of the best parts of the entire night.

Swift, for her part, has not publicly commented on the wedding itself. She has, however, spoken warmly about Kelce in the past, including during an October 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show," where she told host Jimmy Fallon that Kelce was the favorite person she had ever met, and that the idea of getting to spend every day with him felt like everything she could want.

Vogue reported that wedding planner Mark Seed organized the July 3 ceremony, which drew an estimated 1,100 guests and reportedly followed a "secret garden" theme, a detail that aligned with the setting Kelce chose for his marriage proposal to Swift the previous summer. Sources previously told NBC News that both Swift and Kelce wore white and that each wrote their own vows for the ceremony. Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has also shared some details from the event, saying that his brother, former NFL center Jason Kelce, was moved to tears during the ceremony, possibly more than Kylie herself cried at her own wedding.

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Since the wedding, Swift has made limited public appearances. She was photographed in London in August debuting a notably different hairstyle, one of her first widely noted public appearances since the ceremony. Beyond that, neither Swift nor Kelce has released any joint statement or given a joint interview addressing their new life as a married couple, leaving most public detail about their post-wedding life to come through separate individual appearances and secondhand accounts from people close to them.

At the same Chiefs press conference where he addressed the wedding, Kelce also made clear his attention has already shifted back toward football as he enters his 14th NFL season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid separately dismissed any suggestion that the offseason wedding and surrounding attention had affected Kelce's preparation, telling reporters the veteran tight end remains as focused, fit and driven as ever heading into training camp.

With Swift continuing her music career and Kelce returning to preseason preparation with the Chiefs, the couple appears to be settling into a routine that balances their individual professional demands with the new chapter they've entered as a married couple, even as both have largely kept the more personal details of their post-wedding life private for now.