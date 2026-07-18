Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance as Newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance as Newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

Travis Kelce was back on the training field this week for the first time since marrying Taylor Swift, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end returned to workouts nearly two weeks after the couple's high-profile wedding in New York City.

Cameras spotted Kelce during a training session in Florida on Thursday, marking his first public workout appearance since the July 3 ceremony. Kelce wore Nike gear for the session, carrying a duffel bag in one hand and a sports drink in the other, and appeared to be wearing his wedding band as he prepared to get back into football shape ahead of what could be his final NFL season.

Kelce and Swift tied the knot in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the pop star's publicist confirming the marriage that Friday evening. The two exchanged vows in front of roughly 1,000 guests, in a ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler. Rather than a traditional wedding party, Swift was accompanied by her brother, Austin Swift, serving as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother and fellow football standout, Jason Kelce, served as best man.

The bride and groom wore custom looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, paired with custom Christian Louboutin footwear. Swift's jewelry for the occasion came from Cartier, according to her team. Guests arriving at the venue included actors Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke, soccer star Abby Wambach, sports broadcaster Joe Buck, musician Benson Boone, NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Paulina Gretzky. Chiefs teammates were also well represented at the celebration, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, attending alongside Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

According to accounts from guests, the couple transformed the arena into what one attendee, AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron, described in a social media post as a "secret garden," complete with large photographs of Swift and Kelce spanning different ages of their lives. Aron characterized the vows the couple wrote for one another as emotional and charming. Swift's aunt, Robin Gentry, offered a similar account after leaving the venue, telling reporters that guests "cried, and they laughed and they danced, and they hugged and they kissed" throughout the celebration. Social media images from the event showed peach-colored carpeting and drapery throughout the venue, along with a party favor referencing lyrics from Swift's song "Blank Space," reading, "So it's gonna be forever."

Outside the arena, a jumbotron lit up with the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" following confirmation of the ceremony, drawing crowds of fans and onlookers who had gathered near Madison Square Garden throughout the day hoping to catch a glimpse of the festivities. The wedding celebration reportedly began with a rehearsal event two days earlier, with security personnel stationed at nearby hotels where family members, friends and Kelce's teammates were believed to be staying ahead of the main event.

The wedding capped a long-running public relationship between the two stars, who began dating in 2023 and quickly became one of the most closely followed couples in American pop culture, drawing significant crossover attention between Swift's global fan base and the NFL's television audience throughout Kelce's playoff runs with the Chiefs. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August, with a caption that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," referencing characters both had once portrayed in unrelated projects, a post that drew tens of millions of likes.

Reports about the wedding's timing and location shifted several times in the months leading up to the ceremony. Early reports from Page Six in late 2025 indicated the couple had selected June 13, 2026, as their wedding date, with plans to marry at Ocean House, a resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where Swift owns a home. The date carried personal significance for Swift, whose fascination with the number 13 has been well documented by fans throughout her career, including her Dec. 13 birthdate. Sources at the time indicated the couple were also considering a second wedding celebration in Tennessee. Those earlier plans ultimately evolved, with the couple instead holding their ceremony in New York City at Madison Square Garden on July 3, a venue Swift had not performed at in years despite her ability to sell out much larger stadium venues during her recent Eras Tour.

Kelce, 36, enters the 2026 NFL season in what is widely viewed as potentially his final year in the league. The three-time Super Bowl champion is coming off an 851-yard season in which the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, a disappointing finish for a franchise that had been a perennial contender throughout much of Kelce's career. He is expected to once again line up alongside Mahomes, who is working his way back from a torn ACL and has said he hopes to be ready for the Chiefs' season opener.

The Chiefs are scheduled to open their 2026 campaign at home against the Denver Broncos on September 14, part of a broader NFL calendar that includes a season-opening matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on September 9, an international game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, and the league's traditional Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday matchups later in the fall. The regular season is set to conclude January 10, 2027, with the playoffs running from January 16 through 31, and Super Bowl LXI scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

For now, Kelce's return to the training field offers an early signal that preparations for the coming season are already underway, even as he and Swift continue settling into married life following one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings of the year. Whether the 2026 campaign proves to be Kelce's last remains to be seen, but his early return to workouts suggests he intends to approach the season with the same commitment that has defined his decade-plus career in Kansas City.