NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife, married Friday evening at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler that drew thousands of fans to the streets of midtown Manhattan and lit up the arena in a soft pink glow as the couple celebrated one of the most anticipated weddings in modern pop culture history.

Swift's publicist Tree Paine confirmed the marriage, with a display outside the arena reading "JUST&T MARRIED" in a play on Taylor and Travis's first names, as cheers from fans crowded outside could be heard from inside the blocked-off streets surrounding the arena.

The couple wore Christian Dior, Paine said, with Jonathan Anderson, the creative director at Dior, having designed both Swift's wedding dress and Kelce's outfit.

"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," Paine said in a statement.

Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin, and Swift wore Cartier jewelry, Paine added. The couple did not have traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Swift's brother Austin served as her man of honor, and Travis's brother Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center and longtime fan favorite, stood as best man.

The two-day celebration began Thursday with a smaller pre-party event, consistent with the permit filed with New York City officials, before Friday's larger ceremony drew an estimated 1,000 guests arriving in a stream of blacked-out SUVs that passed through a pop-up tent erected outside the stadium to shield guests from view during their arrival. The NYPD closed the streets around the arena at midday, sealing off the area to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a security perimeter was established across one of Manhattan's busiest corridors.

The celebrity guest list visible upon arrival was a reflection of the scale of Swift's reach across entertainment, sports and high society. Model Gigi Hadid arrived with her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted among those entering the building. Actor Hugh Grant attended with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner were photographed arriving. Actor Ethan Hawke and singer Benson Boone were also among those seen outside the venue. Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs were also present, consistent with reporting that multiple players had been staying at the nearby Marriott Marquis in Times Square during the holiday weekend.

Outside the arena, thousands of fans known as Swifties lined the surrounding blocks in sweltering temperatures that reached 37 degrees Celsius, or nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit, singing lyrics from Swift's catalog and cheering for the couple throughout the day and into the evening.

Fan Tara Rosales, who had traveled to Manhattan for the occasion, described the moment she confirmed the wedding was actually taking place at the arena.

"I knew that she was going to get married in New York but I had no idea where. So I can't believe it, I'm actually shook and I'm so excited," Rosales said. "She's never an inconvenience. Taylor can do whatever she wants."

Canadian fan Emily, a teenager who had made the trip specifically for the occasion, said the venue had surprised her.

"I thought it was going to be more gardens, more flowers, more tropical. Something more fancy, something more Taylor Swift," she said.

New York resident Rose expressed mild exasperation alongside her well-wishes.

"I hope it's a beautiful wedding... but I think they should do it somewhere that's less inconveniencing to the general populace of New York City," she said, laughing.

Pop culture critic Kristen Meinzer framed the significance of the union in terms that extended well beyond the individuals involved, arguing that Swift and Kelce represent something genuinely resonant about American cultural identity.

"We worship at the throne of music and football, these are all the things we love in America married together," Meinzer told the BBC. She also noted that New York's cultural DNA contributed to the ceremony's particular flavor. "We aren't people who run up to our celebrities, we usually leave them alone," she said.

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The choice of Madison Square Garden drew both admiration and raised eyebrows, with planning experts telling the BBC that the couple likely spent tens of millions of dollars to rent out the arena for the celebration. The venue offers advantages that a traditional outdoor location could not, most notably a complete absence of windows, which makes aerial photography impossible, along with underground parking and loading access that allowed guests to arrive with a meaningful degree of privacy. For Swift, who has spent years navigating the specific security and surveillance challenges of global fame, those structural features made the arena a logical choice even if the setting was unconventional by traditional wedding standards.

Swift and Kelce began their relationship in the summer of 2023, quickly becoming one of the most photographed and discussed couples in the world as the Grammy-winning pop star's attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games drew sustained media and cultural attention throughout the NFL season. The two became engaged in August 2025, with Meghan announcing the news via Instagram and immediately setting off months of breathless speculation about every detail of the eventual ceremony. That speculation, sustained through permit filings, hotel booking reports and social media detective work by fans, culminated Friday evening with the announcement appearing on the arena's exterior display.

Ahead of the celebrations, the couple donated $26 million to more than 20 charitable organizations, though made no direct reference to a wedding in that announcement, consistent with the carefully managed secrecy they maintained around the event's details until the final moments.

The Empire State Building in midtown Manhattan lit up in celebration following confirmation of the ceremony, adding one more visual landmark to a night that had already transformed the streets around Penn Station into something between a sporting event crowd and a concert queue, with the couple who represent both worlds at the very center of it all.