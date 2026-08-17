Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams sporting a very visible reminder of how his life has changed since last season: a gold wedding band, worn publicly for one of the clearest looks yet since he married Taylor Swift last month.

In a video the Chiefs shared on their Instagram account captioned "TK on site," Kelce walked through the pregame tunnel wearing a black-and-tan outfit, sunglasses and black sneakers, carrying a canned Accelerator Active Energy Drink, a brand he has an investment and partnership with, in his left hand. That positioning put his thick, yellow-gold wedding band on full display, quickly drawing attention from fans in the comments, with one writing that Kelce was "now left-handed like his wife."

Swift, notably, was not seen at the stadium. The pop star has become a familiar presence in Chiefs suites throughout her relationship with Kelce, but she was absent from Saturday's preseason opener, having been spotted in London earlier in the week in one of her first public appearances since the couple's wedding. The absence prompted playful commentary online suggesting Swift had "abandoned" Kelce for their first football outing as a married couple, though there is little indication of any actual tension between the two, with the far more mundane explanation being that their schedules simply didn't align during the preseason.

Kelce and Swift married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York, in a ceremony Reuters reported drew roughly 1,000 guests from entertainment and the NFL. Speaking with reporters this week about the celebration for the first time, Kelce described the night in glowing terms. "Wedding was the best night of my life," Kelce said, thanking everyone who came out to celebrate with the couple and describing the evening as a "crazy night" filled with celebration. He also reflected on the significance of getting married inside Madison Square Garden, a venue he has described as a childhood dream, and thanked the arena's ownership for accommodating the couple's request for a private event.

Despite the attention his ring drew, Kelce did not actually play in Saturday's game, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holding him out of the preseason opener as a precaution. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also unavailable, sitting out a preseason game for the first time in his career as Kansas City continues managing his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered last season. With both Kelce and Mahomes on the sideline, the Chiefs turned to Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, with rookie Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun also seeing playing time.

Read more Travis Kelce Returns to NFL Workouts for First Time as Married Man After Lavish Taylor Swift Wedding Travis Kelce Returns to NFL Workouts for First Time as Married Man After Lavish Taylor Swift Wedding

Kelce, 36, is entering his 14th NFL season after what he has acknowledged was one of the more difficult stretches of his career. Kansas City finished 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and Kelce has said he could have done more to help the team, identifying leadership specifically as an area where he wants to improve heading into this season. He has said he wants to be someone teammates can count on when adversity hits, adding that there were things he could have handled better in that regard during the difficult 2025 campaign.

Kelce has also pushed back on any suggestion that his eventful offseason, capped by his wedding to one of the most famous performers in the world, has pulled his focus away from football. He has said he feels ready for the season and wants to set the right example for his teammates as camp continues.

Not everyone has been convinced Kelce can return to his earlier level of play. NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently relayed a blunt assessment attributed to an anonymous league scout regarding Kelce's outlook heading into the season. "Kelce is done. That's over. What you saw last year, that's what he is," the scout said, according to La Canfora, reflecting the skepticism some around the league have expressed about whether Kelce can bounce back after his numbers declined over the past two seasons.

Kelce reported to Chiefs training camp July 29 and has said his attention has fully shifted back toward football since then. He is expected to remain one of Mahomes' top targets at tight end once the regular season begins, even as questions persist about his ability to match his earlier career production. Kelce has not formally announced whether the 2026 season will be his last in what has already been a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber career.

With the preseason underway and the newlyweds continuing to balance two extraordinarily demanding careers, Saturday's game offered a small but telling glimpse into their post-wedding routine: Kelce back at work preparing for football, wedding ring in full view, while Swift attended to her own commitments elsewhere.