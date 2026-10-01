NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Charles Kelley, co-lead vocalist and founding member of the Grammy-winning country trio Lady A, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer, the singer revealed in a video shared with fans.

Kelley, 45, disclosed the diagnosis Tuesday in an Instagram video posted alongside his wife, Cassie McConnell Kelley, under the caption "A little health update." He said the cancer was discovered after unexplained rib injuries led his doctor to order a series of tests.

"Hey everybody, just wanted to give a quick update on some health issues I'm dealing with. I had a couple random rib fractures that happened, which sparked my doctor into having me do several different blood tests," Kelley said. "And one of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma, and it's rare."

Lady A's Charles Kelley Is Battling Blood Cancer Lady A singer Charles Kelley reveals he's battling a rare form of blood cancer in a new Instagram video. The 45-year-old says that despite being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, he's feeling great and plans to keep working amid his treatments. Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

'I feel really hopeful'

Despite the diagnosis, Kelley struck an optimistic tone, pointing to advances in treatment for the disease.

"But I'm young, I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years, that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be," he said.

"I feel really hopeful, I really do," Kelley added.

He said a friend who has also been diagnosed with multiple myeloma has been sharing her experience with him, which he said has helped him navigate the news.

Drawing strength from sobriety

Kelley compared his approach to facing cancer to his journey with sobriety, which he has spoken about openly with fans in recent years. He marked four years of being sober earlier this summer.

He said taking things "one day at a time" would guide him through treatment, much as it has helped him in recovery.

"Just getting this stuff off your chest is so freeing, and it takes the power away from it a little bit," Kelley said, explaining why he and his wife chose to share the news publicly.

Plans to keep working

Kelley said he intends to continue working with Lady A as he moves forward with treatment.

"Right now I feel great and we've got a new record coming out soon with Lady A and then we've got Christmas shows," he said.

The singer, who shares two young sons with his wife, did not provide details about his specific treatment plan or timeline.

His bandmates, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, posted messages of support for Kelley and his family in the comments of his video.

What is multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow that normally helps the body fight infection by producing antibodies.

In people with the disease, cancerous plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Instead of making helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications.

The disease can damage bones, kidneys and blood cells. Bone weakness is a common symptom, and fractures, like the rib injuries Kelley described, can be among the first signs. Other symptoms may include bone pain, fatigue, frequent infections, anemia and kidney problems.

Men are more likely than women to develop multiple myeloma, and most people are diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 70, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There is currently no cure for multiple myeloma, but treatment options have expanded significantly in recent years. Therapies can include targeted drugs, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. Experts say newer treatments have helped many patients live longer and maintain a good quality of life, and survival rates have improved significantly over the past decade.

A country music mainstay

Kelley formed Lady A in Nashville in 2006 with Dave Haywood, his childhood friend, and later invited Hillary Scott to join the group. Originally known as Lady Antebellum, the band changed its name to Lady A in 2020.

The trio rose to fame with a string of hits, including "Need You Now," "American Honey" and "Just a Kiss." "Need You Now" became a crossover smash, topping country charts and climbing high on the pop charts, and helped the group win multiple Grammy Awards.

Lady A has won six Grammys over its career, along with numerous honors from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

Kelley is the younger brother of singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, who is married to actress Katherine Heigl.

Support from fans

Kelley's announcement drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians, many of whom praised his openness and positive outlook.

His decision to share both his diagnosis and his feelings about it reflects the candid approach he has taken in recent years about his personal struggles, including his sobriety.

Kelley said he plans to keep fans updated on his health as he begins treatment. In the meantime, Lady A is preparing to release new music and perform a series of holiday concerts later this year.

For now, Kelley said, he is focused on staying positive and taking each day as it comes.