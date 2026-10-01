Can AI Help Reverse Aging? New Drugs and Lab Breakthroughs Fuel Hope, but Scientists Urge Caution on Hype

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful tools in the search for treatments that slow or even reverse aging, with recent studies showing AI-designed drugs and proteins producing early signs of rejuvenation in patients and lab experiments.

But researchers caution that the science is still in its early stages. No therapy has yet been proven to extend healthy human lifespan, and experts say measurable changes in biological markers are not the same as adding years of healthy life.

Still, a string of developments over the past year has pushed the question of whether AI can help people live longer, healthier lives from science fiction toward the laboratory and the clinic.

AI-designed drug shows aging signal

The most striking recent result came earlier this month from Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-listed biotech company that uses AI to discover drugs.

In an analysis published Sept. 7 in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the company reported that its experimental drug rentosertib reduced patients' predicted biological age as measured by six separate "aging clocks," tools that estimate how old a person's body appears based on chemical changes in the blood. Patients who received a placebo saw little change.

Rentosertib was developed to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and deadly lung disease that is strongly associated with aging. Insilico used its AI platform to identify a protein called TNIK as a target linked to both fibrosis and aging biology, then used generative AI to design the drug.

The analysis drew on blood samples from 42 of the 71 patients enrolled in the drug's mid-stage trial. The six aging clocks were developed independently by teams at Harvard Medical School, Oxford University, Peking University and Insilico.

Alex Zhavoronkov, Insilico's founder and co-CEO, said the potential economic impact of drugs that slow aging could be enormous.

"If you manage to add 3 years to everyone's life, the drug should be able to significantly extend the healthy portion of life as well, translating into trillions of dollars in productivity and savings," he said.

Rentosertib entered a late-stage trial for the lung disease in July, enrolling about 320 patients across 47 centers in China. That study is designed to test whether the drug works for pulmonary fibrosis, not whether it slows aging.

Redesigning the proteins of youth

AI is also being used to re-engineer the biological machinery that scientists believe could rejuvenate cells.

In 2025, OpenAI and Retro Biosciences, a longevity startup backed by $180 million from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, reported that they had used a specialized AI model called GPT-4b micro to redesign the Yamanaka factors. Those proteins, whose discovery earned a Nobel Prize, can turn adult cells back into stem cells and have drawn intense interest for their potential to rejuvenate aging tissue.

OpenAI said it had "successfully leveraged GPT-4b micro to design novel and significantly enhanced variants of the Yamanaka factors."

The AI-designed versions produced more than a 50-fold increase in the expression of stem cell reprogramming markers compared with the natural proteins in lab experiments. The companies also reported that cells treated with the redesigned proteins showed less DNA damage, a key hallmark of aging.

The natural Yamanaka factors are notoriously inefficient, converting fewer than 1 in 1,000 cells. Retro Biosciences has said its goal is to add 10 years to healthy human lifespan.

The results remain at the laboratory stage, and further studies are needed to determine whether the redesigned proteins are safe and effective enough for preclinical and clinical testing.

How AI is changing aging research

Scientists say AI is transforming longevity research in several ways.

Machine learning systems can analyze massive amounts of biological data, including genetic information, proteins, the microbiome, lifestyle habits and data from wearable devices, to detect early signs that a person is aging faster than expected, before disease appears, according to a review published in May in a medical journal.

AI is also powering the aging clocks themselves. Since the first deep-learning-based clocks were released in 2018, researchers have built increasingly sophisticated tools to estimate biological age from blood tests, images and other data.

Beyond diagnostics, AI is accelerating drug discovery by identifying new biological targets and designing molecules faster than traditional methods. Some researchers are working toward "digital twins," detailed computer models of cells or even whole bodies that could be used to test anti-aging treatments virtually before they are tried in people.

Money pours into longevity

The scientific progress has been accompanied by a surge of investment. Longevity startups using AI to develop therapies, including cell rejuvenation, drugs that clear aging cells and epigenetic reprogramming, have attracted billions of dollars from investors.

A growing number of "longevity clinics" also market AI-driven personalized anti-aging plans that combine genetic testing, blood work and continuous monitoring through wearable devices. Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has become one of the most visible faces of the movement, reportedly spending about $2 million a year on his personal anti-aging program.

Reasons for caution

Despite the excitement, experts warn that major hurdles remain.

The biggest question is whether reducing a person's biological age as measured by an aging clock actually translates into longer, healthier lives. Aging clocks are relatively new, and scientists are still debating how accurately they reflect overall health.

Researchers have also pointed to broader concerns about AI in longevity medicine, including fragmented health data, unequal access to expensive preventive technologies, the risk of overmedicalizing normal aging, and questions about privacy and oversight.

Many of the most eye-catching results so far come from small studies, early-stage research or company-funded work that has not yet been independently replicated in large trials. Regulators also do not currently recognize aging itself as a disease, which complicates efforts to approve drugs specifically designed to treat it.

Consumers are advised to be skeptical of products or clinics promising to reverse aging, since few such claims are backed by rigorous clinical evidence.

For now, scientists say the most proven ways to support healthy aging remain regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, not smoking and managing chronic conditions.

But AI is expected to play a growing role in the coming years, from spotting early warning signs of age-related disease to designing drugs that target the biology of aging itself. Upcoming results from larger clinical trials, including the late-stage rentosertib study, will offer important tests of whether the promise of AI-driven longevity science can deliver real benefits for patients.