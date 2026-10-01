Creatine May Build Muscle and Strength Without Exercise in Middle-Aged Adults, New Texas A&M Study Finds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Creatine, one of the most popular supplements among athletes and gym-goers, may help middle-aged adults build muscle and strength even if they never set foot in a gym, according to a new study from Texas A&M University.

In a 12-week trial published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, adults ages 45 to 65 who took creatine increased their lean tissue and strength without following a structured exercise program. Participants who paired the supplement with regular exercise saw even bigger gains.

The findings add to a growing body of research examining whether creatine's benefits extend beyond athletic performance, particularly as people age and preserving muscle becomes more important for long-term health.

How the study worked

The research was led by Richard Kreider, professor and director of the Exercise and Sport Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M, who has studied creatine for more than three decades.

The trial included 64 healthy adults who completed the full 12-week intervention. The group averaged about 54 years old and included 40 women and 24 men.

Participants chose whether to join a structured exercise and weight-loss program or remain in a group that did not exercise. Within each group, they were then randomly assigned to take either 10 grams of creatine monohydrate or a placebo each day.

Those in the exercise program completed both resistance and aerobic training three times per week while following a diet designed to create a modest calorie deficit.

Gains without a workout plan

Among participants who did not exercise, those taking creatine gained roughly 2.4 pounds of lean tissue over the 12 weeks. They also improved their strength on both the leg press and bench press.

According to the published study, creatine supplementation without exercise or dietary changes also increased muscular endurance and produced favorable changes in some blood lipids, HbA1c, a long-term measure of blood sugar, and selected markers of cognitive function and memory.

The results are notable because earlier trials examining creatine without exercise have produced mixed findings. Much of the supplement's reputation has been built on its ability to enhance the effects of resistance training rather than act on its own.

Bigger benefits with exercise

Participants who combined creatine with the exercise program saw larger improvements in leg press strength, bench press strength and time to exhaustion than those who exercised while taking a placebo.

Creatine did not appear to improve aerobic capacity beyond what exercise alone provided. Researchers said that fits with previous evidence showing the supplement mainly supports muscular strength and power rather than cardiovascular fitness.

Losing fat without losing muscle

The study also looked at a common problem with weight loss: shedding fat without sacrificing muscle along with it.

After 12 weeks, exercise-group participants who took creatine added nearly three pounds of lean tissue while also losing fat mass. Those following the same exercise and diet program while taking a placebo showed little change in lean tissue.

The creatine group also saw a larger drop in body fat percentage. To the researchers' knowledge, it is the first study to show that adding creatine to an exercise and diet-based weight-loss program can reduce body fat percentage more than exercise and diet alone.

"These findings may have important implications for middle-aged and older individuals seeking to reduce body fat while maintaining muscle mass and cognitive function," the researchers wrote.

The results could be relevant as more people pursue weight loss through calorie restriction or medication, both of which can lead to muscle loss if not managed carefully.

Why middle age matters

Muscle mass and strength typically begin to decline with age, a process that can accelerate later in life and increase the risk of falls, frailty and loss of independence. Maintaining muscle in midlife is widely seen as a way to protect health in older age.

Kreider has previously highlighted creatine's potential value across the lifespan, including for older adults facing age-related declines in both muscle mass and cognitive function.

The body produces creatine naturally, and it is also found in foods such as meat and fish. But Kreider says many people do not get enough from diet alone. Reaching 10 grams a day through food would require eating roughly 5 to 10 pounds of meat or fish daily, he noted, making supplements a more practical and affordable option.

Safety record

Creatine is among the most thoroughly studied nutritional supplements. In a 2025 analysis, Kreider and colleagues reviewed 685 clinical trials and found no significant difference in reported side effects between people taking creatine and those given a placebo.

Still, experts generally recommend that people consult a health care provider before starting any new supplement, particularly those with kidney disease or other chronic health conditions, or those taking prescription medications.

Limitations

The study was relatively small, and participants chose for themselves whether to join the exercise program rather than being randomly assigned to it, which could introduce differences between the groups. The creatine and placebo assignments within each group, however, were randomized.

The trial also lasted only 12 weeks and included healthy, community-dwelling adults, so the findings may not apply to people with chronic illness or to longer-term use. The 10-gram daily dose used in the study is higher than the 3 to 5 grams commonly recommended for maintenance.

Researchers said larger and longer studies would help confirm whether the benefits hold up over time and across broader populations.

The findings strengthen the case for creatine as a potentially useful and inexpensive tool for maintaining muscle with age, both for people who exercise and for those who do not.

For now, researchers say the combination of creatine, exercise and a healthy diet appears to produce the greatest benefits. But the study suggests that even adults who struggle to follow a regular workout routine may still see some gains in muscle and strength from the supplement alone.

The study was funded by the WoodNext Foundation through the Texas A&M Foundation.