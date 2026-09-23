Elon Musk Warns of 'Hundreds, Maybe Thousands' of Fraud Rings Targeting SNAP Benefit Cards Nationwide

Elon Musk warned that the United States may be facing "hundreds, maybe thousands" of organized fraud rings stealing taxpayer-funded benefits, following a report highlighting networks that target Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program accounts through skimming attacks on Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

"There hundreds, maybe thousands, of fraud rings of almost every nationality stealing money from US taxpayers," Musk wrote on X on September 21, responding to a post from The Wall Street Journal. Musk's specific numerical estimate has not been independently verified by federal agencies. The Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan federal watchdog that has studied the issue, says perpetrators of SNAP fraud range from individual actors to organized crime groups, but the agency does not publish a nationwide count of active fraud rings.

Musk's comments come amid a series of confirmed federal prosecutions targeting organized EBT card skimming operations in recent years. In April, the Justice Department charged five Romanian citizens in an alleged conspiracy to steal nearly $1 million in SNAP benefits across Ohio and California. Prosecutors said the group installed physical skimming devices on payment terminals, captured EBT magnetic-stripe data and personal identification numbers from unsuspecting benefit recipients, and then encoded that stolen information onto cloned cards to fraudulently withdraw funds.

The scale of confirmed SNAP benefit theft nationally has been substantial. According to the GAO, states replaced more than $320 million in stolen SNAP benefits for nearly 679,000 households between October 2022 and December 2024. The watchdog agency cautioned that this figure likely understates the true extent of theft, since it captures only claims that were formally submitted and approved for replacement. Complicating the picture further, federal authority allowing states to replace benefits stolen after December 20, 2024, has since expired, meaning more recent theft may not be reflected in any official replacement figures at all.

Part of the vulnerability driving these thefts traces back to the underlying technology used on many SNAP benefit cards. The GAO found in its 2025 review that most SNAP EBT cards lacked embedded microchips, a security feature that has become standard on commercial credit and debit cards and is widely regarded as an effective deterrent against the kind of magnetic-stripe skimming attacks used in many of the prosecuted cases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program at the federal level, is currently supporting state-level transitions to chip-enabled EBT cards and other security enhancements aimed at closing that gap.

The scope of organized EBT fraud enforcement has extended well beyond the April Ohio and California case. The Justice Department said in March that it had charged more than 50 defendants since 2023 as part of a broader crackdown centered in San Diego targeting organized EBT theft, with many of those charged found to have ties to Romania. Authorities said more than $310 million had been stolen from California EBT beneficiaries alone between June 2022 and January 2026, underscoring the scale of the problem within a single state.

Beyond card skimming specifically, federal prosecutors have pursued a broader range of SNAP-related fraud cases in recent years, involving stolen identities, fraudulent benefit applications and illegal trafficking of benefits by retailers. In New York, prosecutors charged six individuals in connection with an alleged $66 million SNAP fraud and bribery scheme, illustrating how benefit fraud schemes can extend into far larger dollar amounts when retailer collusion is involved alongside direct card theft. Separately, USDA data released in June drew attention to the agency's ongoing scrutiny of SNAP payment errors, a distinct category from fraud that reflects administrative mistakes in benefit calculations rather than intentional theft.

Musk's warning arrives at a moment of heightened public attention on government spending efficiency and benefit program integrity, themes he has frequently raised in his public commentary. While his specific characterization of "hundreds, maybe thousands" of fraud rings operating nationwide has not been corroborated by an official government count, the underlying pattern of organized, multi-jurisdictional EBT fraud schemes he referenced is well documented across multiple confirmed federal prosecutions spanning several states.

The gap between Musk's broad numerical claim and the more narrowly documented federal cases reflects a common challenge in discussions of benefit fraud: while individual prosecutions provide concrete, verified examples of organized theft, no federal agency currently publishes a comprehensive, real-time count of how many distinct fraud rings are actively operating against SNAP or other federal benefit programs at any given time. That data gap has left assessments of the fraud problem's full scope, including Musk's own estimate, without independent verification.

With USDA continuing its rollout of chip-enabled EBT cards and additional security measures, and federal prosecutors continuing to pursue new cases against organized skimming networks, the debate over the true scale of SNAP benefit fraud, and the adequacy of the federal government's response to it, is likely to remain an active point of discussion among lawmakers, watchdog agencies and public figures like Musk in the months ahead.