MIAMI — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains Florida's wealthiest resident, according to Forbes' newly updated ranking of the 400 richest people in America, with his fortune climbing to $378 billion this year even as he continues to sit behind Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk atop the overall national list.

Forbes placed Bezos at No. 2 nationally on its annual list, unveiled this week, while Musk held the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. Bezos briefly reclaimed the title of the world's wealthiest person on Monday, according to real-time wealth tracking, even as Forbes' own annual snapshot, based on stock prices and exchange rates as of early September, kept him in second place behind Musk on the formal published ranking. Musk's net worth on this year's list reached $908 billion, the highest figure ever recorded in the Forbes 400's history, giving him a lead over Bezos of more than $500 billion.

Bezos' net worth has grown substantially over the past year. Last year, Forbes valued his fortune at $241 billion; this year's updated figure of $378 billion represents an increase of well over $100 billion, reflecting continued strength in Amazon's stock alongside gains tied to his other business interests.

Nearly three years have now passed since Bezos first announced plans to leave Seattle, the city long associated with Amazon's headquarters, in favor of a new home in Florida. He announced the move in November 2023 on Instagram, saying at the time that he wanted to live closer to his parents, who had relocated back to Florida. Bezos has continued to maintain ties to the state's business and civic landscape since making the move, including through his space exploration venture Blue Origin, which operates out of Cape Canaveral on Florida's Space Coast.

Bezos was not the only notable Florida billionaire to appear prominently on this year's Forbes list. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ranked as Florida's No. 8 wealthiest resident, with a net worth of $16.5 billion, placing him at No. 70 on the overall national ranking of America's richest individuals.

President Donald Trump also appeared among the billionaires included on this year's Forbes 400, with a net worth of $7 billion, placing him among a group of 48 individuals on the list who share that same valuation, according to Forbes' rankings.

This year's Forbes 400 list overall reflected record levels of wealth concentration among America's richest individuals. The 400 people included on the list are collectively worth $8 trillion, an increase of $1.4 trillion from the prior year's total, according to Forbes. The minimum net worth required to qualify for inclusion also reached a new high this year, climbing to $4.4 billion, up $600 million from the previous year's cutoff.

Forbes has compiled and published the list annually since it was first launched by Malcolm Forbes in 1982, using it as what the publication describes as the definitive ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the United States. This year marked the list's 45th annual edition.

Bezos' continued position as Florida's richest resident underscores how significantly his relocation has reshaped the state's own internal wealth rankings since his 2023 move. Florida has increasingly become a preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals relocating from other states in recent years, drawn in part by the state's lack of a personal income tax, and Bezos' continued residency in the state, combined with his rising net worth, has kept him firmly established at the top of Florida's own list of resident billionaires for a second consecutive year.

Beyond his position on the Forbes list, Bezos has continued to expand his business interests since relocating to Florida. Blue Origin has remained active in the commercial space sector, competing alongside Musk's SpaceX and other private space companies for both government and commercial launch contracts. Amazon, the company Bezos founded in 1994 and led as chief executive until stepping down from that role in 2021, has also continued to post strong financial results, a factor that has directly supported the growth in Bezos' overall net worth reflected in this year's Forbes ranking, given that a substantial portion of his fortune remains tied to his continued ownership stake in the company.

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The gap between Bezos and Musk atop the national rankings has widened considerably over the past year, even as Bezos' own fortune has grown substantially in absolute terms. That dynamic reflects the outsized scale of gains Musk has recorded across his various business ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX and his newer AI venture xAI, over the same period, a pace of wealth accumulation that has left even the world's second-richest individual trailing by an increasingly large margin.

With Forbes' list now published for the year, attention is likely to turn toward how the fortunes of both Bezos and Musk, along with the rest of the country's wealthiest individuals, continue to evolve over the coming months, particularly given the substantial role that publicly traded stock holdings play in determining the rankings from one year to the next, leaving even the list's most dominant figures subject to significant swings in net worth tied to broader market conditions.