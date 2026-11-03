Nancy Guthrie Still Missing Nine Months Later as Investigators Pin Hopes on DNA Evidence in Arizona Abduction

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nine months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators say they are pursuing DNA evidence in hopes of solving the case, though no suspects have been identified and there has been no public breakthrough.

Guthrie, 84, is the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. She was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31 and was reported missing Feb. 1.

DNA analysis

In an update posted on X on Friday, Oct. 30, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the Nancy Guthrie Task Force "continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation."

The department said investigators had traveled to Florida earlier this month. "Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists," the department said, adding that a number of ideas were discussed.

The sheriff's department also urged the public to come forward with information, saying no tip is too small.

No solid breakthrough

Despite the DNA work, sources close to the investigation told NewsNation's Brian Entin that authorities are still pursuing leads and have yet to uncover any solid breakthroughs.

A retired FBI agent told NewsNation he believes investigators will not stop trying to crack the case based on one specific clue.

Taken from her home

Guthrie was last seen after her son-in-law dropped her off at her home. Her family reported her missing after she did not show up for church the next day.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in the days after her disappearance that evidence indicated she had been taken. "She did not leave on her own," he told reporters, according to Fox News.

Authorities have treated the case as a kidnapping. Evidence recovered at the home indicated a crime had taken place there, and the sheriff's department involved homicide investigators.

The sheriff's department and the FBI released footage of the alleged abductor at Guthrie's doorstep.

Ransom notes

The investigation has been complicated by a series of alleged ransom notes sent to authorities and to Savannah Guthrie. Authorities later said the notes were not credible.

In September, the sheriff's department examined a possible ransom text message before dismissing it as unreliable.

Experts have examined writing quirks in the notes that they say could help identify a suspect.

Family's plea

Savannah Guthrie marked the nine-month anniversary with a new public appeal for information about her mother. She wrote that the family cannot move forward without answers.

The "Today" co-anchor has spoken publicly about the agonizing uncertainty and has previously questioned whether her mother's disappearance was connected to her own public profile.

Criticism of investigation

The sheriff's department has faced criticism over its handling of the case. Some critics have questioned decisions made in the early days of the investigation.

The investigation has involved the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and search-and-rescue teams, along with extensive forensic analysis, neighborhood canvassing and review of surveillance footage.

Still hopeful

Sheriff Nanos has said he remains optimistic that the case will eventually be solved.

Advances in DNA technology have helped solve many cold cases in recent years, particularly through forensic genetic genealogy, which uses DNA databases to identify suspects through their relatives.

What's next

Investigators continue to work with laboratories on DNA analysis and are asking anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line.

For the Guthrie family, the wait for answers continues.