TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30 — Nearly nine months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson-area home, the search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie remains unresolved. No suspect has been charged, and investigators have given few public updates in recent weeks.

Police activity in Tucson's Sam Hughes neighborhood on Thursday drew renewed attention to the case on social media. Authorities have not confirmed any connection to the Guthrie investigation.

Multiple law enforcement units were reported in the area, and a helicopter circled overhead for several minutes, according to The Sunday Guardian, which cited a police scanner alert shared online. The alert did not say what prompted the activity. No arrests, searches or detentions linked to the case were confirmed, and Tucson police had not publicly commented.

Since Guthrie's disappearance, false or unconfirmed reports have repeatedly spread online, and investigators have urged the public to rely on official statements.

'Active and ongoing'

The most recent official update came last month, when investigators dismissed a possible new ransom message.

On Sept. 28, the joint task force of the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI said it "was made aware of a new possible ransom text message." After reviewing it, the sheriff's department said, "investigators determined the text message is not credible."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos urged anyone who receives a message related to Guthrie to report it to law enforcement. He also warned the public to "remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of this situation."

"Do not send money or provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages," the statement said.

"The Nancy Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing," it added.

Disappearance in the night

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when her son-in-law dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills area after a family dinner.

Investigators say a masked, gloved person disconnected her doorbell camera at about 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1. About 40 minutes later, a monitor for her pacemaker missed a scheduled transmission.

She was reported missing around midday after she failed to show up at church. Authorities soon treated her home as a crime scene and said blood found there was hers. The FBI joined the investigation.

Guthrie has limited mobility and relies on a pacemaker and daily medication, raising grave concerns about her health.

Key facts in the case:

Last seen: Jan. 31, 2026, at her home near Tucson

Jan. 31, 2026, at her home near Tucson Reported missing: Feb. 1, 2026

Feb. 1, 2026 Age: 84

84 Investigating agencies: Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI

Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI Reward: $1.2 million combined for information leading to her recovery

$1.2 million combined for information leading to her recovery Arrests in abduction: none

Masked suspect on camera

On Feb. 10, the FBI released doorbell images and video showing an armed, masked man outside Guthrie's home on the morning she disappeared.

The FBI described the suspect as a man about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

The bureau has received more than 13,000 tips. Investigators have also been analyzing DNA evidence collected at the home. A hair sample found there produced no conclusive result, the sheriff said in July.

Ransom notes and false leads

The case has been complicated by a series of ransom demands, several of which proved to be fake.

One note sent early in February claimed Guthrie was "safe but scared" and demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency. A later message claimed she had died.

In July, the sheriff's department released the full text of both notes, asking the public to help identify the writer through "patterns of word choice, syntax and phraseology." Investigators have not said whether the notes are authentic.

An FBI official told CBS News in July that "other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such."

In a separate case, Derrick Callella pleaded guilty in July to federal harassment charges for sending fake ransom messages to the family. He was sentenced in August to probation.

Investigators have also chased leads that went nowhere. In June, a tip claiming Guthrie was buried near Nogales, Mexico, led to searches that turned up no evidence. Human remains found in the desert in August were not believed to be connected to the case, authorities said.

Sheriff under scrutiny

The sheriff's handling of the investigation has come under scrutiny.

In August, Nanos told CBS News he had no note saying Guthrie was dead, then released one a day later that said so. The Wall Street Journal has also reported on missteps by authorities in the early days of the investigation.

Nanos has said the case remains very active and that DNA and video evidence could help solve it.

Family's plea

Savannah Guthrie has made repeated public appeals for information, including emotional videos and interviews.

"We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That's all," she said on the "Today" show in September.

The family announced a $1 million reward in February and donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. With an FBI reward, total rewards now stand at $1.2 million.

How to help

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Investigators have warned the public not to respond to unsolicited messages claiming to be connected to the case and to report them to law enforcement instead.

As the case approaches the nine-month mark, the family continues to wait for answers.