Spain Train Crash Explained: 10 Factors Investigators Are Probing After 68 Die in Toledo High-Speed Collision

MADRID, — Investigators are working to determine how a high-speed passenger train came to slam into the back of another train stopped on the tracks south of Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least 68 people in one of Spain's deadliest rail disasters.

The cause has not been officially established. A court in Orgaz, in Toledo province, and Spain's Railway Accident Investigation Commission, known as CIAF, have opened investigations, and neither has reached conclusions. But statements from officials and reports in the Spanish media point to a chain of failures involving signaling equipment, communications and decisions at a rail control center.

The collision happened at about 8:54 a.m. near Urda, on the high-speed line between Madrid and Seville. A Renfe AVE train struck a stationary train operated by private company Iryo. According to an updated count from Spain's 112 emergency service, at least 68 people were killed and 77 injured. Castilla-La Mancha regional President Emiliano García-Page said four bodies remained trapped in the wreckage and the toll could rise.

These are the key factors under scrutiny.

1. A failure in the main signaling system

The trouble began with a fault in LZB, the automatic train protection system that controls speed and signaling on the Madrid-Seville line. According to transcripts of radio exchanges published by broadcaster Cadena SER and news site elDiario.es, the Renfe driver reported an LZB failure at about 8:31 a.m., about 23 minutes before the crash. The transcripts have not been independently verified.

Several trains were stopped during the malfunction, according to reports, before operations switched to a backup signaling arrangement.

2. A communications breakdown

Transport Minister Óscar Puente said a red signal was triggered by a failure in computer communications. Such a fault can leave trains without the continuous information they normally receive about the track ahead, forcing drivers and controllers to rely on fallback procedures.

3. The decision to let the Renfe train proceed

At the center of the investigation is the instruction that allowed the Renfe train to continue. Puente said the train was wrongly allowed to restart, in breach of protocol, and called the decision "inexplicable."

El País, citing government sources, reported that an operator at the Atocha control center in Madrid may have mistakenly authorized the Renfe train to continue. Adif, the state rail infrastructure manager, has not publicly confirmed the instruction or assigned responsibility.

4. The reported instruction to reset and proceed normally

According to the published transcripts, controllers told the Renfe driver at about 8:36 a.m. to disconnect and reconnect the LZB system and proceed normally. Sources cited in the reports said that was contrary to protocol, which reportedly called for a train to proceed cautiously at no more than 40 kph (25 mph) in such circumstances.

5. Speed

Investigators are examining how fast the Renfe train was traveling. According to the reports, it covered roughly 20 to 26 kilometers after receiving authorization, possibly reaching speeds of up to 200 kph (124 mph). Officials have not confirmed the speed at impact. Data recorders from both trains are expected to be central to the inquiry.

6. A stationary train ahead

The Iryo train had stopped at the entrance signal at Urda. According to the transcripts, its driver reported a loss of signal transmission at about 8:41 a.m. and later said she could not reset the system. She was told to proceed when possible.

Renfe said in a statement that its train continued as instructed and crashed into the Iryo train, which had remained stationary "for reasons we don't know."

7. No warning to the oncoming train

The published transcripts reportedly show the control center knew the Iryo train was stopped on the track, but contain no record of a warning to the Renfe driver. If confirmed, that gap in communication would be a critical failure. Investigators have not commented on the transcripts.

8. Why automatic safeguards did not prevent the crash

Systems like LZB are designed to stop trains automatically if a driver fails to brake for a hazard, which makes a rear-end collision on a protected high-speed line highly unusual. A key question is what protection, if any, was active once the trains switched to backup procedures, and why it did not prevent the collision.

9. Human factors at the control center

The Civil Guard has questioned the Atocha operator who authorized the Renfe train to depart, as well as other workers on the same shift, according to Spanish media. Investigators are expected to examine staffing, training, workload and procedures for handling signaling failures. No one has been charged.

10. Spain's aging systems and rail maintenance

The crash has renewed scrutiny of Spain's rail infrastructure. The country is gradually replacing older signaling technologies, including LZB, with the European standard ERTMS.

The disaster came nine months after a January crash near Adamuz, in Córdoba province, involving trains from the same two operators on the same line, which killed about 45 people. That crash sparked national debate over rail maintenance. A preliminary Civil Guard report pointed to track defects as the main hypothesis.

Spain spent about 1.5 billion euros a year on high-speed rail from 2018 to 2022, more than any other country, but only a small share went to maintenance and upgrades, according to data cited by Reuters. The country's rail safety authority recorded 69 accidents in 2025, up from 57 the year before.

Political fallout

The crash has become a major political issue ahead of a snap general election on Nov. 29. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the site and said he was "shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo." The opposition People's Party canceled campaign events, and Vox leader Santiago Abascal blamed failures in public administration.

Adif suspended high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia after the crash.

What comes next

The CIAF investigation is expected to take months, with a preliminary report likely to come sooner. The court investigation will determine whether any individuals or organizations bear criminal responsibility.

Officials have urged caution until investigators finish their work, but the government's own statements suggest attention is focused on the decision to let the Renfe train proceed after the signaling failure.