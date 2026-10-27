MANILA — Philippine authorities are investigating Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after his son reported the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material at Markle's former home in Cebu, officials confirmed.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty told Reuters that the country's Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC task force in Cebu is examining the matter. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla separately confirmed that police inspected the residence following a report from Thomas Markle Jr. and recovered a laptop along with what Remulla described to Agence France-Presse as "a trove of child pornography materials." The laptop is undergoing forensic examination, with full results expected within about a week, Remulla said. Philippine National Police officials have indicated they will coordinate with U.S. and U.K. counterparts and pursue appropriate legal action if evidence supports charges.

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, told The Sun he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of images and videos among four large storage boxes left at the home after his father returned to the United States following a stroke, blood clot, and the amputation of his left leg. "When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad," Thomas Jr. said in a statement to the newspaper. He has also contacted U.S. authorities, including the FBI tip line and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to multiple reports. As of late October 2026, no charges have been filed and Thomas Markle Sr. has not been arrested.

Meghan, 45, issued a statement through her spokesperson. "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said. She added that in 2018 a letter containing "troubling and disturbing allegations" against her father was sent to the Metropolitan Police and the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit, and that the letter was subsequently shared with her. She said she was given assurances the claims were being investigated. Subsequent reporting, including from the BBC, indicated she later clarified the timing as 2019. Meghan has been estranged from her father since around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and has said she limited contact to protect her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the BBC, sources close to the duchess said Meghan sent her father a letter while he was hospitalized in the Philippines after his leg amputation, informing him that she and authorities knew of claims that he had abused young girls and that he would never meet his grandchildren. The Metropolitan Police has said it is reviewing how earlier allegations were handled; it is not currently investigating Markle.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has denied the allegations. In an interview with the Daily Mail while recovering in a Florida rehabilitation facility, he said, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of." He called the claims "sick lies," "bulls---," and "a bunch of lies," adding that he had paid for sex with adults in the Philippines on past visits but denied sleeping with underage girls or possessing child abuse images. He is currently in the United States.

The investigation has drawn renewed attention to the long-running family estrangement. Meghan and Harry stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and later relocated to California before returning to Britain. Thomas Markle did not attend their wedding, citing health issues after earlier admitting he had posed for paparazzi photographs.

Separately, Channel 10 and Paramount ANZ confirmed on Oct. 27 that Meghan will co-host the 2027 season of Junior MasterChef Australia alongside Poh Ling Yeow. Meghan said in a statement, "I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes." The announcement came as Philippine investigators continued their forensic review.

Philippine officials have stressed that the case remains under active investigation and that conclusions will depend on forensic results. No public timeline for potential charges has been released. Thomas Markle Jr. has provided sworn statements and agreed to surrender materials for examination, according to reports citing local authorities. The FBI has acknowledged awareness of the allegations but has not detailed any U.S. investigation.

The case continues to unfold amid the family's long public estrangement and Meghan's recent professional commitments. Investigators have not released further details on the volume or nature of any materials recovered beyond the statements already attributed to Remulla and Ty.