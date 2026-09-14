TUCSON, Ariz. — A social media user describing himself as an independent investigator has claimed that Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has left Arizona, a claim that has not been confirmed by law enforcement but has nonetheless fueled a fresh wave of online speculation into the seven-month-old case.

The claim was posted on the social media platform X by an account identifying itself as JLR Investigates, run by a self-described investigator who said his own sources told him Cioni had "left town" and was no longer in Arizona. Neither Tucson-area law enforcement nor the Guthrie family has publicly confirmed or addressed the claim, and no official update on the investigation has been issued in connection with it.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing after disappearing from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on February 1. Cioni, who is married to Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie, has drawn public attention because he and Annie live near Nancy's home and are reported to be among the last people to see her before she vanished. Investigators have said Cioni dropped her off at her house before she disappeared.

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly stated that no members of the Guthrie family are considered suspects in the case. Authorities have not announced any breakthrough or identified a suspect in the seven months since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, and they have continued to appeal to the public for information.

Despite the absence of any official confirmation, the claim about Cioni's whereabouts spread quickly after the same social media account turned its attention to Cioni's past involvement in a music group called Early Black. The account shared excerpts of songs from the project and questioned the tone of some lyrics, which it described as "dark." One clip shared by the account included the lyrics, "Tell me why, you want to die." The account went on to reiterate its central claim, writing, "Tommaso is the last person with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished."

A livestream from the account, titled "TOMMASO'S HIDING! FLED SCENE!!," drew a large audience and a flood of comments and theories from viewers. One user commented on the broadcast, "This band makes some weird music! IMO." Another user posted an elaborate and unverified theory about the day of the disappearance, writing, "I speculate that maybe Nancy was missing before the 31st. Tomasso may have dropped some one off at Nancy's on the 31st. This person dressed up like Nancy, called an Uber. Walked with walker got in the uber and went to Tomassos house."

None of the claims made in the posts or the livestream have been substantiated by investigators, and officials have cautioned the public and media against drawing conclusions from unverified online speculation while the case remains open. The proliferation of amateur theorizing reflects a broader pattern that has surrounded the case since Guthrie's disappearance, with online commentators scrutinizing the family's movements, statements and personal histories even as formal investigative details have remained limited.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about her mother's disappearance and the toll the uncertainty has taken on the family, without commenting directly on the specific claims circulating about her sister's husband. NBC has also taken steps in recent months tied to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the case, though the network has not issued detailed public statements addressing individual social media claims.

The case has drawn sustained national attention in large part because of Savannah Guthrie's public profile as a longtime network news anchor, with outlets and social media users tracking developments closely even in the absence of confirmed updates from investigators. That dynamic has periodically produced cycles of viral claims, including previous unverified assertions about Cioni's background, that circulate widely online before fading without official corroboration.

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Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance have not released a timeline beyond confirming she was last known to be at her home on February 1, and they have not disclosed whether any physical evidence, surveillance footage or forensic leads have advanced the case since it began. The Pima County area, which includes Tucson, has seen periodic public appeals from investigators seeking tips from residents who may have seen Guthrie or noticed unusual activity around the time of her disappearance.

For now, the claim that Cioni has left Arizona remains unverified and originates from a single social media account rather than from any law enforcement source, court filing or statement from the Guthrie family. Investigators have not indicated any change in Cioni's status in the case, and he has not been named a person of interest or suspect by authorities at any point since Nancy Guthrie went missing.

As speculation continues to circulate online, family members and law enforcement alike have urged caution about drawing conclusions from social media claims that have not been independently verified. The case remains open, with no arrests made and no suspect named more than seven months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home.