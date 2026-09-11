Dubai International Airport is open and operating today, running scheduled flights across its terminals even as scattered delays and cancellations ripple through the wider region amid an escalating conflict involving Iran and its neighbors.

The airport, known by its code DXB and the world's second-busiest by passenger traffic, has continued flying largely on schedule throughout 2026 despite periodic disruptions tied to hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran that have hit other airports across the Gulf far harder. Dubai Airports, the government entity that runs the emirate's civil aviation infrastructure, has confirmed that both Dubai International and its secondary hub, Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, have kept operating through the year's worst episodes, even as some individual routes were rerouted or adjusted.

Delays and cancellations reported this morning

Multiple flight delays were recorded at airports across the United Arab Emirates this morning, according to Gulf News, while several UAE and international carriers continued to operate with cancellations, reduced services or schedule changes. Etihad Airways reported technical delays on two long-haul flights, while flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled a number of services to Bahrain and Kuwait.

At Dubai International specifically, flydubai cancelled its FZ025 flight to Bahrain and FZ8501 to Kuwait, while other delayed or cancelled departures Thursday morning included Emirates' EK564 to Bangalore and EK039 to Birmingham, flydubai's FZ971 to Sochi, and Turkish Airlines' TK761 to Istanbul. Jazeera Airways' J9122 from Dubai to Kuwait and Airblue's PA811 from Dubai to Multan were also listed as cancelled. Emirates' own flights to Bahrain and Kuwait, including EK837, EK839 and EK857, were scheduled to operate as planned, with the airline advising passengers to check its official channels for the latest updates.

Gulf News noted that not all of the disruptions are necessarily tied to the regional security situation, with some delays and cancellations attributable to routine operational or technical causes.

Regional tensions driving the disruption

Read more 10 Major Middle East Airports Open Status Today, Ranging From Fully Open Dubai to Limited Kuwait 10 Major Middle East Airports Open Status Today, Ranging From Fully Open Dubai to Limited Kuwait

The scattered delays come as tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate. There have been reports of a possible strike on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, attacks on vessels near Oman's Khasab, and continuing fallout from clashes between U.S. and Iranian forces. Houthi forces have seized Yemen's Red Sea port of Mokha, and Brent crude has climbed above $107 a barrel. Saudi Arabia has activated early-warning systems in its southern Asir region following missile and drone attacks, while Israel has said it destroyed major Hezbollah tunnel infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Despite that backdrop, Dubai has remained comparatively insulated. The instability tracing back to the conflict has weighed most heavily on smaller and more exposed airports elsewhere in the Gulf, particularly Kuwait's main international airport, which sustained direct damage from Iranian strikes earlier this year and continues operating out of two of its terminals while a third remains closed for repairs.

International carriers slowly restoring service

A number of international airlines have moved to restore or expand their Dubai schedules in recent weeks. Turkish Airlines has resumed its Dubai and Abu Dhabi services, though its flights to Iran remain suspended. Qatar Airways is running multiple daily Dubai flights and has also resumed service to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil, with its network now recovered to more than 160 destinations, or roughly 85% of its pre-war footprint. Air India and Air India Express have restored their full Gulf Cooperation Council networks, together operating about 780 weekly flights between India and the region.

Other carriers remain more cautious. Air France has suspended Dubai flights until Sept. 15, citing persistent regional airspace risks, while its Beirut service stays grounded through Sept. 24. British Airways has kept its Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes suspended, with Dubai service not expected to resume until Oct. 25 at reduced frequency. KLM has paused flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam until Oct. 24 and continues to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf. Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss have similarly kept Dubai service suspended through Oct. 24, even as they restore some other Middle East routes.

Longer suspensions remain in place elsewhere in the industry. Air Canada has paused Dubai flights until mid-January 2027, and Virgin Atlantic does not expect to resume service until October 2027, though it says tickets for that return will go on sale later this year. Singapore Airlines, ITA Airways, Finnair and AirBaltic have each suspended Dubai routes until Oct. 24, while Cathay Pacific has cancelled Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights through Nov. 30, offering affected travelers rebooking, rerouting or refunds. Korean Air's Incheon-Dubai route remains suspended until further notice.

Shifting travel advisories

Government travel guidance for the UAE has eased in several countries even as the broader region remains volatile. The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its blanket warnings against all but essential travel for major regional hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar, though it continues to warn that conditions remain unpredictable. Australia has lowered its UAE travel advice from a Level 4 "do not travel" warning to Level 3, urging travelers to reconsider their need to travel.

The United States, however, continues to list the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3, "Reconsider Travel," citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions, and major commercial flight disruption; non-emergency U.S. government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE. Canada continues to advise a "high degree of caution" for travelers in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, recommending that travelers keep documents current and maintain sufficient supplies in case flights are suspended and they are required to shelter in place.

What travelers should expect

Airlines and travel platforms are urging UAE-bound and departing passengers to check their individual flight status before heading to the airport, even for previously confirmed bookings, given how quickly schedules can shift. Travelers are advised to arrive at least three hours before departure, or four hours if flying flydubai, complete online check-in where available, and build in extra time for traffic, security and immigration processing.

For now, Dubai International Airport remains open and largely on schedule, a contrast to the more severe disruptions still affecting several of its neighbors, though officials continue to caution that the situation across the region can change quickly.