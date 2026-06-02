DUBAI — Dubai International Airport is open today, with commercial flights operating across all terminals and delay levels currently reported as very low, according to live flight data and airport tracking services.

The airport, one of the world's busiest international hubs, has remained fully operational through the recent recovery period in the United Arab Emirates. Live status pages show arrivals and departures moving through DXB on Monday, while Dubai Airports continues to provide real-time flight information for passengers.

Current reporting indicates that the airport is no longer under the reduced operating conditions seen earlier this year. The latest available flight-status data show very low delay conditions, and airport tracking pages list the airport as active with routine passenger service.

Dubai Airports' official site directs travelers to live arrivals and departures pages and other airport information, which reinforces that DXB is operating normally. The airport's flight-status tools remain the best source for same-day changes, but the overall picture on June 1 is one of normal operations rather than disruption.

Current operations

DXB is handling both domestic-style regional connections and long-haul international flights as usual, with no indication of widespread cancellations or a return to emergency operating patterns. Flight-status services show the airport's current delay level as very low, which is consistent with normal flow through a major hub.

That is a major shift from earlier reporting in the spring, when the airport was operating on a reduced schedule during the regional airspace recovery. By late April, DXB had already moved back to a stronger operating pattern, and the current status suggests that the airport has continued to stabilize since then.

At the moment, there is no sign in the available airport data of major terminal closures or broad restrictions. Passengers can expect standard processing through check-in, security and boarding areas. That makes the current environment more stable than it was during the earlier phase of regional tension.

Airline schedules

Emirates, the airport's largest operator, has been central to DXB's recovery and return to routine traffic. Earlier spring reporting said the airline had been operating a reduced network, but the present airport-status data show normal activity across the airport as a whole. flydubai and other carriers are also listed in live-travel sources as operating through DXB.

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The airport's open status means travelers should still verify their own flight details before leaving home, as they would on any busy travel day. But the latest data do not show the kinds of broad disruptions that would suggest a partial closure or a special operating regime.

Recovery context

DXB's current normal operations come after a period in which regional airspace restrictions and security concerns affected flights across the Gulf. Dubai International was among the airports that had to adjust schedules and manage capacity carefully while the region stabilized.

Reporting from April showed the airport handling a much improved schedule, with combined Emirates and flydubai operations rising sharply as the recovery progressed. That trend has continued into June, with current flight-status tools showing a stable airport and low delay conditions.

Dubai's recovery has been watched closely because the airport is a key global transit point linking Europe, Asia and Africa. Any prolonged limitation at DXB can affect millions of travelers and a broad range of businesses, but the present data suggest the airport is back to normal functioning.

What passengers should know

Travelers using Dubai International Airport today should still check their airline's status page before departing for the airport, especially if they are on an international itinerary or connecting through DXB. Even at a fully operating airport, individual flights can shift due to routine operational reasons.

That said, the current evidence supports a simple answer: Dubai International Airport is open today and functioning normally. The flight board and airport-condition data both point to standard operations rather than disruption.

Bottom line

Dubai International Airport is open on Monday, June 1, 2026, with flights moving through all terminals and low delay levels reported. The airport has moved beyond the reduced-schedule period seen earlier this year and is now operating normally, according to the latest available tracking data.

For travelers, the practical takeaway is straightforward: DXB is open, flights are running, and the airport appears to be back to routine operations. As always, passengers should confirm their specific flight details before heading out, but there is no indication of a broad operational problem at the airport today.