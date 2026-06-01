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MONTECITO, Calif. — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confronting a more challenging financial landscape in their California life without the support structures of the British royal family, according to a source close to the couple, as questions continue to swirl around their post-royal business ventures and long-term sustainability.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced persistent speculation about their finances following several high-profile partnerships that did not fully materialize as hoped. While the couple maintains ties with Netflix, uncertainty remains about the future of that relationship. Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is also recalibrating its strategy after the end of a related streaming partnership.

A source cited by The Mirror, claiming proximity to the Sussexes, addressed the situation directly. "In some respects, it is undoubtedly more challenging" to live in Montecito, the source said. The couple "no longer have a Sovereign Grant to support them, nor access to multiple homes maintained at public expense, whether through rent-free arrangements or nominal rents."

Despite these challenges, the source emphasized the couple's independence. They have "an independent and entirely self-funded life" which they "don't have to answer for to anyone including the Firm," the source added.

The comments come as working members of the royal family have faced increased scrutiny over financial arrangements, including peppercorn rents on properties. The insider stressed that royals "should have their finances scrutinised" and "should be treated the same as any other public institution or body."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly addressed the latest speculation. Their representatives have consistently declined to comment on private financial matters, maintaining a focus on ongoing projects and philanthropic work through the Archewell Foundation.

Post-Royal Financial Transition

Since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the couple has pursued multiple revenue streams. These include content deals, speaking engagements, and entrepreneurial ventures. Their Netflix agreement produced the successful documentary series "Harry & Meghan," but subsequent projects have seen mixed progress.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever has encountered adjustments after initial plans. The brand aims to combine elements of wellness, cooking and lifestyle products, though its full rollout has taken longer than anticipated. Industry observers note that building a new consumer brand requires significant time and capital, particularly in a competitive market.

Prince Harry has focused on initiatives related to mental health, veterans' support and environmental causes. His memoir "Spare" provided a substantial financial boost, though the couple's overall expenses in Montecito — including property maintenance and security — are understood to be considerable.

The transition from royal life, which included institutional support, to full financial independence has required adjustments. The source's acknowledgment of increased challenges reflects the realities many high-profile individuals face when shifting from subsidized or institutionally supported lifestyles to self-funded ones.

Public and Media Scrutiny

The couple's financial situation has remained a topic of intense media interest. Reports of potential difficulties have circulated alongside stories highlighting their continued influence and projects. This duality reflects broader public fascination with their post-royal journey.

Some analysts suggest the speculation may be overstated, pointing to the couple's valuable intellectual property, real estate holdings and ongoing deals. Others note that maintaining a high-profile lifestyle in California carries substantial costs, particularly with private security needs following their departure from royal protection arrangements.

The source's comments appear aimed at providing context rather than confirming distress. By highlighting both challenges and the value of independence, the statement presents a balanced view of the couple's current situation.

Broader Royal Family Context

The discussion around Harry and Meghan coincides with increased examination of royal finances in the United Kingdom. Recent reports about nominal rents paid by working royals for official residences have prompted calls for greater transparency. The Sussexes' situation is sometimes contrasted with these arrangements, though their circumstances differ significantly as non-working members of the family.

King Charles III has reportedly sought to maintain some level of contact with his son, though relations remain complex. Harry's occasional visits to the UK have been limited and often tied to specific events or causes.

Future Outlook

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue developing projects that align with their interests in media, philanthropy and wellness. Their Archewell Foundation supports various initiatives globally, while individual endeavors provide both purpose and revenue.

The couple's Montecito residence serves as both home and operational base. The property, purchased in 2020, has undergone renovations and serves as a private sanctuary away from intense public scrutiny.

As they approach five years of independent life, the Sussexes appear focused on building sustainable models for their work. The source's comments suggest a realistic acknowledgment of difficulties while emphasizing the freedom that comes with self-reliance.

Financial experts note that high-net-worth individuals often face complex challenges when transitioning lifestyles. For Harry and Meghan, the combination of public profile, security needs and business development creates unique considerations.

Whether recent speculation leads to any visible changes in their activities remains to be seen. The couple has historically maintained privacy around specific financial details while sharing broader aspects of their life through selective media projects and public statements.

The conversation around their finances reflects continuing global interest in their story. From royal insiders to California residents, observers continue watching how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex build their post-royal chapter.

For now, the source close to the couple offers a glimpse into their perspective: independence brings both challenges and autonomy. As Harry and Meghan Markle move forward with their ventures, that balance will likely shape their decisions in the years ahead.

The coming months may bring more clarity as new projects launch and existing partnerships evolve. Until then, speculation is likely to persist, fueled by the couple's high visibility and the public's enduring fascination with their unique journey.