MONTECITO, California — The Duchess of Sussex offered fans a rare, intimate look at family life Monday, posting a series of short videos on Instagram showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrating Easter at the family's Montecito home.

Meghan Markle, 44, shared the clips with the simple caption "Happy Easter!" accompanied by an egg emoji. The footage captures the children, ages 6 and 4, enjoying classic holiday traditions in their sprawling backyard garden: darting across the grass with Easter baskets, an egg hunt, Lilibet wearing playful bunny ears while carrying a plush rabbit, and Archie decorating eggs. One segment shows Meghan herself searching for eggs near the family's chicken coop, nicknamed Archie's Chick Inn.

The post provides one of the most extended recent glimpses into the private world of Prince Harry and Meghan's young family since they stepped back from senior royal duties and relocated to California in 2020. The couple has been protective of their children's privacy, rarely sharing images or videos, making Monday's Easter posts stand out.

In the clips, Archie, with his recognizable red hair, runs energetically through the yard. Lilibet appears in bunny ears, toddling along with a stuffed bunny. The children are seen from various angles, including some from behind, as they hunt for hidden eggs amid the lush Montecito landscape. Other moments include family activities like feeding chickens, evoking a relaxed, sun-filled California spring day.

Royal watchers noted the timing coincides with Easter observances by the broader British royal family, including a service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor attended by King Charles III and other senior royals. The contrast between the formal Windsor gathering and the informal California backyard celebration highlighted the divergent paths taken by the two branches of the family.

Meghan's Instagram account, which she uses to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever and share personal moments, has featured the children sparingly in recent months. Earlier posts included cameos by Archie and Lilibet in behind-the-scenes videos for As Ever collaborations, such as flower arranging and product shoots at home. In one March video, the children playfully interrupted their mother's work, with Lilibet whispering to Meghan and Archie dashing into frame, prompting the caption "Mama's little helpers."

The Duchess has also shared other family snippets, including Archie skiing with his father in early April, captioned "My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️." Those clips showed Harry and his son gliding down slopes, underscoring the family's active outdoor lifestyle.

Monday's Easter videos arrive as the Sussexes continue building lives centered on philanthropy, media projects and family in their Montecito estate. The nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom property, purchased for $14.65 million in 2020, includes extensive grounds that have become the backdrop for many of the rare shared moments.

Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in London in May 2019. Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor followed in June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Both children hold the titles of prince and princess, granted after King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, though the family primarily uses them in formal contexts.

The couple has spoken in interviews about striving for a normal childhood for their children, away from the intense scrutiny of royal life in Britain. Harry, in particular, has cited privacy and safety concerns as reasons for the family's low public profile regarding the children.

Fans and royal commentators reacted quickly to the Easter posts. Many praised the sweet, unscripted nature of the clips, with comments highlighting the children's energy and the joyful family atmosphere. Supporters viewed it as a warm holiday gesture from the Duchess. Others noted the ongoing debate around the Sussexes' approach to sharing family images, with some critics arguing the videos still protect the children's faces from clear, prolonged exposure.

The posts also come amid continued public interest in the couple's relationship with the British royal family. Harry and Meghan have maintained some distance since their 2021 Oprah interview and the 2023 release of Harry's memoir "Spare," though occasional olive branches, such as Harry's brief visits to Britain, have occurred.

Meghan has focused on entrepreneurial ventures in recent years. Her lifestyle brand As Ever, launched with products ranging from jams and teas to home goods, has expanded through collaborations. The brand's emphasis on home, garden and family-friendly living aligns with the aesthetic of Monday's Easter videos.

Earlier in the week, Meghan was spotted shopping locally in Montecito for Easter items, including traditional baskets and throwback toys like Magic Rabbit playing cards and Sea Monkeys, according to onlookers. The choices reflected a preference for simple, creative play over high-tech gifts, consistent with the couple's stated desire for a grounded upbringing.

The Easter sharing fits a pattern of occasional, carefully curated glimpses the Sussexes provide. Previous rare videos have shown carefree days, such as grocery list-making with Lilibet or zoo visits with Archie. These moments humanize the family for their global audience while maintaining boundaries.

Royal experts suggest such posts serve multiple purposes: connecting with supporters, promoting Meghan's brand initiatives and reinforcing the narrative of a happy, settled life in California. At the same time, the selective nature of the shares — often showing activities from behind or in motion — continues to spark discussion about privacy versus public engagement.

As Easter Monday unfolded, the British royals marked the holiday with traditional church services and family gatherings at Windsor. King Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, appeared publicly in recent days, sending a message of continuity within the institution.

The Sussexes, by contrast, embraced a more casual observance. Sources close to the couple described the day as filled with egg hunts, outdoor play and quality family time, with Harry actively participating alongside Meghan and the children.

The videos quickly garnered significant engagement on Instagram, with thousands of likes and comments within hours. Hashtags related to the post trended among royal watchers, mixing admiration for the family's apparent joy with speculation about future public appearances.

Meghan and Harry's decision to step back as working royals in 2020 stemmed from what they described as overwhelming media pressure and lack of support. Since then, they have pursued independent projects, including Netflix deals, Spotify podcasts and Harry's Invictus Games work, while raising their family.

Lilibet celebrated her fourth birthday last June with limited public fanfare, while Archie turned six in May 2025. The family has marked milestones privately, occasionally sharing photos taken by Harry or Meghan themselves.

Monday's post underscores the couple's commitment to a California lifestyle centered on nature, animals and simple traditions. The chicken coop, garden activities and backyard play reflect an emphasis on hands-on experiences for the children.

As the children grow, questions persist about their future exposure to public life and potential royal roles. For now, the Sussexes appear focused on shielding them while allowing occasional, controlled peeks for well-wishers.

The Easter videos represent a light, festive moment amid ongoing global interest in the couple. They offer reassurance to fans that Archie and Lilibet are thriving in their sun-drenched California home, engaged in the timeless joys of childhood.

Whether more family content will follow remains uncertain, but Monday's share provided a welcome dose of seasonal warmth from the Duchess of Sussex and her young family.