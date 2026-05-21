LOS ANGELES — Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their third child, a son named Nautas Madden, on May 4, 2026.

Madden, 47, shared the news on Instagram with a post featuring an image of a pirate ship titled "Nautas Madden." He wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!👊❤️ We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴‍☠️"

Diaz, 53, responded to the post with heart emojis. The couple, married since January 2015, now has three children.

The newborn joins older sister Raddix Madden, born December 30, 2019, and brother Cardinal Madden, born March 22, 2024. Both previous children were born via surrogacy. The family has kept the children's faces private and shared no public photos.

The name Nautas has nautical origins, meaning "sailor," "navigator" or "one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown," according to reports on the couple's announcement.

Diaz stepped back from acting after 2014's "Annie" to focus on family and personal life. She has spoken in past interviews about the joys of motherhood but made no new public comments on the latest birth.

Madden, co-founder of Good Charlotte, continues music and production work. The couple met in 2014 through mutual friends and maintained a relatively private relationship before marrying in a secret ceremony in 2015.

The announcement generated widespread attention across entertainment media. Fans and outlets noted Diaz becoming a mother again at age 53. The couple has not addressed public speculation about their family planning or use of surrogacy in recent statements.

Diaz previously described her approach to family life as intentional and fulfilling. The couple resides primarily in Los Angeles and has emphasized gratitude for their children's health and happiness.

Raddix was six years old at the time of her brother's birth. Cardinal turned two in March 2026. The family has grown steadily while maintaining privacy around the children.

No details were released about the circumstances of Nautas' birth, including date, location or medical information beyond the announcement. The couple has historically shared minimal specifics about pregnancies and births.

Diaz last appeared in a major film role years ago but has remained active in business ventures, including investments and wellness interests. She has expressed contentment with her life beyond Hollywood.

The Madden-Diaz family has received congratulations from celebrities and fans following the Instagram post. The couple rarely shares joint family updates, making the May 4 announcement notable.

Diaz turned 53 in August 2025. Madden turned 47 in March 2026. Their relationship has been described as supportive, with both prioritizing family time.

The arrival of Nautas marks the couple's third child in roughly six and a half years. They have consistently chosen unique names with personal significance for each child.

Public interest in the family remains high due to Diaz's long career in films such as "There's Something About Mary," "Charlie's Angels" and "The Holiday." She has not confirmed any return to acting.

Madden continues performing with Good Charlotte and other projects. The couple has balanced their professional lives with raising young children.

No additional statements from the couple have been released since the initial Instagram announcement. The family is reported to be healthy and enjoying time together.

The news highlighted broader conversations about later-in-life parenthood among celebrities, though Diaz and Madden have not commented on age-related aspects.

As of mid-May 2026, the couple has not shared further updates or photos. Their approach continues to center on privacy for their three children.