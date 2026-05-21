NEW YORK — John Travolta and his daughter Ella Travolta appeared together on the TODAY show on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, to promote their upcoming Apple TV+ film "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach."

During the live broadcast from Studio 1A, co-host Willie Geist played a 1977 interview clip of Travolta from his "Saturday Night Fever" era, originally conducted by Jane Pauley. The archival footage prompted an immediate family discussion about generational resemblance.

Ella Travolta, 26, reacted first. "You look like Ben!" she said, referring to her younger brother.

She added, "It actually reminds me a lot of my little brother, too. You guys look so similar."

Ella Travolta, who plays a flight attendant in the film, expressed pride in her father's early career. "I'm also so, so proud," she said.

John Travolta responded to the clip of his younger self. "You know what? I'm proud of him," he said.

He later drew a connection between his younger personality and his daughter's. "He reminds me of Ella. He's very down-to-earth and real and tells the truth, and I like him," Travolta said.

The father-daughter duo shared laughs during the segment as they reflected on the 1977 footage and family similarities. The appearance blended personal memories with promotion for "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach," which Travolta wrote, directed and narrated.

The film follows a young aviation enthusiast on a transformative flight. Travolta has a long-standing interest in aviation and holds a pilot's license.

Ella Travolta described her father's preparation for directing. "It was so inspiring and so incredible because he had the whole film — all the music, all the shots — everything in his head beforehand," she said.

She detailed their early collaboration. "He just knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish and he achieved that incredibly," Ella Travolta said.

The pair worked closely in pre-production, using basic consumer technology to map out narrative structure and scenes before full filming began.

John Travolta has transitioned into directing later in his career. He previously directed episodes of television and now moves into feature projects with this Apple TV+ film.

Ella Travolta has built her acting career with roles alongside her father and in independent projects. She joined him at promotional events, including appearances at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in 2026.

The TODAY show segment highlighted their close father-daughter partnership. Ella Travolta plays a flight attendant, tying directly into the aviation-themed story.

Travolta's family has frequently appeared together in public, including past photos with his late wife Kelly Preston and children Ella, Ben and the late Jett.

The 1977 clip showed Travolta at the peak of his early fame following "Saturday Night Fever," which earned him an Academy Award nomination. The TODAY discussion connected that period to the current generation of the Travolta family.

Ella Travolta noted the physical similarities between her father's younger appearance and her brother Ben. The lighthearted exchange brought warmth to the broadcast.

John Travolta reflected positively on his younger self and drew personality parallels with Ella. The segment offered viewers insight into both family dynamics and the filmmaking process behind "Propeller."

The Apple TV+ project marks a significant creative endeavor for Travolta. He handled multiple roles including writing, directing and narration, demonstrating a hands-on approach from the earliest stages.

Ella Travolta praised the clarity of her father's vision. Their collaboration involved detailed planning of music, shots and story structure using simple tools in the initial phases.

The promotional appearance on TODAY reached a wide audience. Clips of the father-daughter interaction spread quickly on social media, with many noting the family resemblance and their evident bond.

John Travolta's career spans decades with iconic roles in "Grease," "Pulp Fiction," "Saturday Night Fever" and many others. His work with Ella on "Propeller" adds a personal dimension to his later career.

Ella Travolta has gained attention for her acting and public appearances. She has supported her father at red-carpet events and promotional activities throughout 2026.

The film "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach" draws on aviation themes close to Travolta's personal interests. His piloting experience informed aspects of the project.

No specific release date was announced during the TODAY segment, but the joint appearance signaled an upcoming debut on Apple TV+.

The broadcast maintained a warm, family-oriented tone. Travolta and Ella shared laughs while discussing the 1977 clip and the new film.

Their collaboration reflects a multi-generational approach to storytelling. Ella's role as a flight attendant connects directly to the narrative centered on a young aviation enthusiast.

John Travolta has spoken in past interviews about family importance, especially following personal losses. Public moments with Ella and Ben often highlight their close relationship.

The TODAY show regularly features celebrities discussing projects and personal stories. The Travolta segment combined archival history, family resemblance and professional promotion.

Ella Travolta's comments showed admiration for her father's creative process. She highlighted his complete pre-visualization of the film before production started.

The father-daughter duo continues joint promotional efforts for "Propeller." Their appearance on May 20 provided fans with both emotional family moments and details about the upcoming Apple TV+ release.

John Travolta's directorial debut in this format represents a new chapter. Ella's involvement adds depth to the project as both actress and collaborator.

The segment ended on an uplifting note with shared laughter and pride in family ties and creative achievements. Their joint TODAY appearance reinforced the personal nature of "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach."