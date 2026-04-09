NBC's "Today" show delivered another memorable live television moment Wednesday when co-anchor Craig Melvin inadvertently spoiled Jenna Bush Hager's upcoming cameo in the highly anticipated sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2," prompting playful ribbing from his colleagues and a visibly stunned reaction from Bush Hager herself.

The slip occurred during an April 8, 2026, segment in which the hosts discussed the upcoming film, set for theatrical release on May 1. While chatting about why the movie promised to be a hit, Melvin, 46, casually dropped the news: "By the way, you know how that movie's going to be good? You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!"

The camera quickly cut to Bush Hager, 44, whose mouth fell open in surprise. "I don't know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you're..." she trailed off, clearly caught off guard by the on-air revelation of her Hollywood cameo.

Savannah Guthrie, who had recently returned to the show after an extended absence, jumped in with a laugh: "This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!" Weatherman Al Roker added dryly, "It is now!" referring to the newly public information.

Melvin attempted to backtrack, saying, "I thought it was common knowledge?" before apologizing directly: "Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH." He later quipped, "My bad!" when asked if he had any other secrets to share. Guthrie teased him further, suggesting he "read your journal while you're at it," a nod to his habit of sharing personal insights.

The lighthearted exchange highlighted the unpredictable nature of live morning television, where unscripted moments often become the most memorable. Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and a "Today" staple since joining as a correspondent in 2009, has built a loyal following through her warmth, book club initiatives and family-oriented segments.

Details of her specific role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" remain under wraps. The sequel reunites original stars Meryl Streep as fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling. The film has generated buzz since its announcement, with Streep and real-life Vogue editor Anna Wintour — the inspiration for Priestly — appearing together on the May issue of Vogue to promote it.

Bush Hager has a personal connection to the franchise's fashion world. During the 2025 Halloween episode of "Today," she dressed as Wintour while Guthrie portrayed Priestly, a costume choice the pair planned together and described as fitting perfectly for their on-air personas.

The cameo represents a small but notable step for Bush Hager into scripted entertainment, adding to her expanding portfolio beyond morning news. In January 2026, she announced a more substantial behind-the-scenes career pivot: executive producing the NBC drama pilot "Protection," a U.S. Marshals-themed project created by "Quantico" showrunner Josh Safran. She joined Safran and producer Ben Spector as an executive producer under her first-look deal with Universal Television.

Bush Hager described the producing opportunity as an exciting new challenge during an on-air segment with co-host Sheinelle Jones, saying, "Who knew I would ever do something like this?" The pilot order marked her first major foray into scripted television after more than 16 years focused primarily on hosting and contributing to "Today."

The fourth hour of the program, now titled "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," has undergone significant changes since Hoda Kotb's departure in January 2025. Bush Hager initially helmed the slot solo with rotating celebrity guests before Jones was named her permanent co-host in December 2025, with the new format launching in January 2026.

Melvin, who anchors the first two hours alongside Guthrie and frequently appears across the show, is known for his affable style and occasional on-air gaffes that endear him to viewers. His podcast "Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin," launched earlier in 2026, has further showcased his storytelling abilities through candid conversations with guests.

Wednesday's moment quickly spread across social media, with clips of the exchange circulating widely. Fans reacted with amusement, many praising the genuine camaraderie among the "Today" family. Comments ranged from "Classic Craig!" to expressions of excitement about seeing Bush Hager on the big screen in the fashion satire sequel.

The incident underscores the delicate balance live television hosts must strike between preparation and spontaneity. While producers often work to keep certain announcements under wraps for strategic reveals, the fast-paced environment of a morning show — broadcast in real time to millions — leaves little room for error.

Bush Hager has maintained a relatively private personal life while sharing glimpses of her family, including husband Henry Hager and their three children, on the show. Her Read With Jenna book club remains a popular feature, and she recently expanded her literary efforts with additional initiatives.

For "The Devil Wears Prada 2," anticipation has been building since the project was confirmed. The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, became a cultural touchstone for its sharp take on the fashion industry and work-life balance. The sequel promises updated commentary on modern media, social influence and corporate culture.

No official statement has been issued by Bush Hager or NBC regarding the exact nature of her cameo or filming details. Representatives for the film have not commented on the on-air slip.

The "Today" show has a long history of memorable live moments, from surprise announcements to humorous flubs that humanize its anchors. Wednesday's exchange fits squarely in that tradition, turning a potential spoiler into an entertaining segment that showcased the hosts' quick wit and close working relationships.

Melvin's apology and the group's teasing reflected the supportive dynamic that has helped the program remain a morning staple for decades. Guthrie's return added another layer of familiarity, with her playful jab at Melvin resonating with longtime viewers.

As "The Devil Wears Prada 2" approaches its release, fans are eager for more details on the plot and new cast members. Bush Hager's involvement, however minor, adds a layer of intrigue for "Today" audiences who have followed her journey from White House daughter to television personality.

In the broader context of Bush Hager's career, the cameo and her producing role on "Protection" signal a willingness to explore new creative avenues while remaining committed to "Today." She has spoken in the past about balancing her professional ambitions with family life and public service interests inherited from her parents.

Industry observers note that such crossovers between news personalities and entertainment projects are increasingly common, allowing hosts to leverage their personal brands in fresh ways. Bush Hager's executive producing credit on "Protection" — described as a mystery drama with law enforcement elements — positions her as a behind-the-scenes player in NBC's scripted development.

Wednesday's broadcast concluded without further spoilers, but the light moment likely boosted engagement for the sequel's marketing. Social media users shared GIFs of Bush Hager's shocked expression and quoted the hosts' banter, turning the slip into viral content.

For the "Today" team, such unscripted exchanges often strengthen viewer connections by revealing authentic personalities. Melvin, Guthrie, Roker and others frequently navigate these situations with humor, maintaining the show's reputation for warmth amid breaking news and celebrity interviews.

Bush Hager has not yet addressed the reveal in additional statements beyond her on-air reaction. As filming and promotion for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" continue, more information about her contribution may emerge closer to the May 1 release.

The episode serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in live broadcasting, where information can spread instantly. In an era of tightly controlled entertainment rollouts, a single offhand comment can shift the conversation — especially when delivered by a trusted morning show personality.

As April 8 drew to a close, clips of the segment continued to circulate online, with many expressing anticipation for both the film and any future updates from Bush Hager about her expanding roles. Whether her cameo proves to be a brief scene or something more substantial remains to be seen, but the accidental announcement ensured it became water-cooler conversation nationwide.

In the competitive landscape of morning television, moments like these help "Today" stand out, blending news, entertainment and genuine human interaction. For Jenna Bush Hager, it marked another unexpected chapter in a multifaceted career that continues to evolve from the White House to Hollywood sets.