Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Hart Roast Joke 'Stung' Him, Teases Potential 2028 Political Run

NEW YORK — Stephen A. Smith addressed comedian Kevin Hart's recent roast joke targeting him, admitting the comment "stung" because it came from someone he respects, while using the moment to push back against political criticism and hint at possible future ambitions beyond sports media.

On the latest episode of his SiriusXM program "Straight Shooter with Stephen A.," the longtime ESPN commentator and podcast host reflected on Hart's remark naming him among a "Mount Rushmore" of people who "hate black people." Smith described the jab as particularly painful given his regard for the comedian.

"I still have a lot of love for him. He's a good dude," Smith said of Hart. He acknowledged that the joke carried extra weight precisely because it came from someone he holds in high esteem, rather than a stranger or adversary.

The comment originated during a Comedy Central Roast event that drew significant attention across social media and entertainment circles. While roasts are known for their sharp, often provocative humor, Smith used the platform of his Wednesday evening SiriusXM show to offer a thoughtful response rather than immediate retaliation.

Beyond the Hart exchange, Smith discussed broader criticism he has faced from certain corners of the Democratic Party. He claimed some party-associated figures have attempted to silence him for refusing to align strictly with expected political narratives. Smith described this pressure as having the opposite effect, strengthening his resolve to speak freely on cultural and political matters.

The episode also featured a conversation with CBS News chief Washington analyst Robert Costa, touching on topics including the Texas primary, President Trump's anti-weaponization fund, and potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential election. Smith's willingness to engage with political topics has grown noticeably in recent years, extending his influence beyond traditional sports commentary.

During the broadcast, Smith teased the possibility of a more formal political role in the future. He suggested he could see himself as a candidate or debate moderator ahead of the 2028 election cycle, reflecting growing ambitions outside the sports media landscape he has long dominated.

"I've spent my career speaking my mind, asking tough questions, and zeroing in on the issues that matter most," Smith said on the program. His SiriusXM show, which airs live at 6 p.m. ET every Wednesday, blends politics, culture and entertainment while inviting listener calls from across the country.

Smith's media empire continues to expand. In addition to his high-profile ESPN role and podcast ventures, he has carved out a distinct space in political commentary through SiriusXM's POTUS channel and Mad Dog Sports Radio. His no-nonsense style and willingness to challenge prevailing narratives have earned him both strong loyalty and sharp criticism.

The Hart roast incident highlights the complex intersections between entertainment, sports and cultural commentary. Smith has long positioned himself as an independent voice unafraid of controversy. His response to the joke balanced acknowledgment of its personal impact with a defense of his broader record on issues affecting Black communities.

Observers note that Smith's increasing political engagement comes at a time when media figures from various backgrounds are crossing into politics. His potential 2028 ambitions, whether serious or rhetorical, add another layer to his already multifaceted public persona. At present, no formal candidacy has been announced, but his comments suggest openness to exploring such opportunities.

The SiriusXM program serves as a platform where Smith can address topics beyond daily sports analysis. Episodes frequently feature notable guests from politics, business and entertainment, allowing for deeper conversations than traditional broadcast segments permit. The format has proven effective in expanding his audience reach while maintaining his signature direct approach.

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Smith's career trajectory demonstrates remarkable adaptability. From his early days as a newspaper columnist to becoming one of television's highest-paid sports personalities, he has consistently evolved with changing media landscapes. His recent emphasis on political and cultural issues reflects both personal interest and audience demand for multifaceted commentary.

Reactions to Smith's latest comments have been mixed across social media. Supporters praised his willingness to address the joke thoughtfully rather than dismiss it, while some critics viewed his response as overly sensitive or opportunistic. The exchange has generated significant online discussion, further amplifying visibility for both Smith and Hart.

As Smith continues balancing his sports media responsibilities with broader commentary, his influence appears unlikely to diminish. The 2026 media environment rewards personalities who can seamlessly move between topics while maintaining strong personal brands. Smith's ability to do so has positioned him as one of the more distinctive voices in American media.

For now, his focus remains on delivering engaging content across platforms while keeping audiences guessing about future career moves. Whether his political teasing evolves into concrete action remains to be seen, but the comments have already sparked renewed conversation about the intersection of media, sports and politics in the lead-up to future election cycles.

The full episode of "Straight Shooter with Stephen A." remains available on the SiriusXM app for listeners interested in the complete discussion with Robert Costa and Smith's reflections on recent events.