LONDON — Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall and a member of the extended British royal family, has offered a rare glimpse into the lighter side of Princess Kate, revealing that the Princess of Wales continues to participate in a popular drinking game with relatives. Tindall described Kate as "uber competitive" during family gatherings, where the group often plays a refined version of beer pong using prosecco.

In a recent interview with Woman & Home magazine, the former England rugby player highlighted the competitive spirit that runs through the royal family. "I knew that the Princess of Wales was uber competitive because I'd seen her play a drinking game called beer pong, but normally we play prosecco pong! She still plays it with us," Tindall said.

The comments shed light on a more relaxed aspect of royal family life, far from the formal duties and public appearances that define the institution. Tindall, married to Princess Anne's daughter since 2011, has previously spoken about the family's shared passion for sports and competition. He noted that "sport is rife throughout the royal family — everyone is competitive."

This latest revelation builds on a 2023 podcast episode of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," which Tindall co-hosts. During that recording at Windsor Castle with Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne, Tindall teased Kate about her competitive nature. When she playfully responded, "I'm not competitive at all," he replied by referencing her prowess at the game.

Kate and William have long been associated with an active lifestyle, from sports days with their children to patronages involving athletics and wellness. The couple, who reside primarily at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, often emphasize family time and outdoor activities. The prosecco pong anecdote humanizes the Princess of Wales, portraying her as someone who engages fully in casual family moments.

However, Kate's approach to alcohol has evolved in recent years. In March 2026, during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company in London with William, she openly discussed reducing her consumption following her 2024 cancer diagnosis. "Since my diagnosis, I haven't had much alcohol. It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now," she said at the time.

She has been in remission since early 2025 and has focused on recovery while gradually resuming public duties. The Princess continues to prioritize health and family, appearing composed and active in recent engagements. Tindall's comments about the game do not specify frequency or context but suggest it remains part of occasional family fun.

The royal family has a well-documented affinity for sports. William and Kate regularly attend athletic events, support various teams and encourage physical activity among young people through initiatives like the Heads Together mental health campaign. Tindall's rugby background and his podcast have provided additional platforms to discuss these interests.

Public reaction to Tindall's interview has been largely positive, with many appreciating the relatable portrayal of a senior royal enjoying simple pleasures. Social media users noted the contrast between Kate's polished public image and her competitive edge in private settings. Some drew parallels to how other public figures balance formality with personal enjoyment.

Royal commentators view such disclosures as strategic in showing the family's human side without compromising dignity. Tindall, known for his straightforward style, has occasionally offered candid insights into royal dynamics while maintaining respect for boundaries. His marriage to Zara has integrated him deeply into the family circle, where informal gatherings at estates like Windsor provide opportunities for such activities.

The game itself, often called prosecco pong in royal circles, adapts the classic American party game by substituting beer with sparkling wine. It involves teams aiming to land balls into opponents' cups, with the losing side typically drinking the contents. Its mention underscores a casual, lighthearted tradition among the younger generation of royals and their spouses.

Kate's competitive streak extends beyond games. She has spoken previously about intense tennis matches with William that sometimes go unfinished due to their mutual drive to win. This trait appears shared across the family, from Prince William's love of polo to Princess Anne's equestrian achievements and the late Queen Elizabeth II's known enthusiasm for horseracing.

As Kate continues her recovery and public role, such stories contribute to a narrative of resilience and normalcy. She has increased her workload in 2026, focusing on early childhood development, mental health and sports initiatives. Her presence at events remains graceful, even as she navigates post-treatment life with greater health awareness.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Tindall's remarks, consistent with its policy on private family matters. The anecdote arrives amid broader interest in royal personal lives, especially following health challenges faced by senior members in recent years. It also coincides with ongoing discussions about modernization and relatability within the monarchy.

For many observers, the story reinforces that even those at the pinnacle of British society enjoy moments of fun and friendly rivalry. Mike Tindall's willingness to share these details adds warmth to the public perception of the Wales family, balancing their official responsibilities with glimpses of everyday joys.

As summer approaches, the royals are expected to participate in traditional events like Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour, where public and private worlds intersect. Whether prosecco pong features in any post-event gatherings remains a private matter, but Tindall's comments ensure the competitive spirit of the family stays in the spotlight for the moment.