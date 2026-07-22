Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress best known for playing Jia in two "Godzilla" films, has died at age 18 following a car accident early Tuesday morning in Maryland, according to her father, Joshua Hottle, who confirmed her death to TMZ.

Joshua Hottle said his daughter was involved in a serious car accident, and that officials contacted him shortly afterward to inform him that her heart had stopped while she was being transported to the hospital. He shared the news of her death publicly in a nearly 23-minute social media livestream, during which he explained in American Sign Language that he needed to fly from Texas to Maryland to claim her body.

A rising star from a multi-generational deaf family

Hottle, an Atlanta, Georgia, native, came from a multi-generational deaf family and began her acting career in commercials as a young child. She first gained public attention at age 9 through a public service announcement for Glide, a live video messaging app widely used within the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Breakout role in the Godzilla franchise

Hottle's most prominent acting role came in 2021, when she portrayed Jia in "Godzilla vs. Kong," playing a teenager who communicates with the giant ape King Kong through sign language while living on Skull Island alongside Rebecca Hall's character, Dr. Ilene Andrews. The role introduced Hottle to a global audience and highlighted representation for deaf performers within a major Hollywood blockbuster franchise.

She went on to reprise the role of Jia in the franchise's 2024 sequel, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," further establishing her presence within the long-running Monsterverse film series. Beyond her work in the Godzilla films, Hottle also appeared in the "Magnum P.I." reboot series, playing a character named Joon in a Season 4 episode.

A short but meaningful career

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Hottle's acting career, though brief given her young age, carried significant cultural weight, particularly within the deaf community, given the relative rarity of prominent deaf actors cast in major studio blockbuster films. Her portrayal of Jia was widely noted at the time of the film's release for bringing authentic representation to a character whose primary mode of communication was sign language, a casting choice that resonated with audiences advocating for greater inclusion of deaf and hard-of-hearing performers in mainstream entertainment.

A family in mourning

In his emotional livestream following news of his daughter's death, Joshua Hottle appeared visibly distraught as he relayed the circumstances surrounding the accident and his daughter's passing to viewers, sharing the news directly with his and Kaylee's broader community through American Sign Language given the family's deep ties to the deaf community.

Part of a difficult stretch of entertainment industry losses

Hottle's death adds to a series of recent losses reported within the entertainment and public figure community in the days surrounding her passing. Other recent reports have included the death of former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm at age 35, as well as separate incidents involving other public figures reported around the same time.

A career cut short at 18

At just 18 years old, Hottle's death marks a particularly tragic loss given the promise her early career had already demonstrated. Her performances in the Godzilla franchise placed her among a relatively small group of young deaf actors to achieve significant visibility in major studio productions, and her death has prompted an outpouring of grief from those following her career and her family's public statements in the hours since the news broke.

Details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements for Hottle had not been publicly announced as of the time of this report. Her father indicated he was traveling to Maryland to claim her body following the accident, suggesting that additional information about services honoring her life and career may be shared by the family in the coming days. As news of her death continues to spread across social media and entertainment news outlets, tributes from fans, colleagues in the deaf community and others touched by her work in film and television are expected to continue in the days ahead, remembering Hottle both for her groundbreaking on-screen representation and for the promise of a career that ended far too soon.