K-pop powerhouse HYBE unveiled the name of its newest girl group, TUIDE, on Monday, sparking a wave of anticipation ahead of the septet's planned debut later this year. Here are 10 things to know about the group as fans gear up for their arrival.

1. The group's name comes from a specific phrase

TUIDE's name is a creative play on the phrase "tune the tide," reflecting the group's stated ambition to absorb the world's many changing cultural and musical currents and tune them into new forms of enjoyment, according to an official press release from the group's label. The imagery is meant to evoke the ocean, symbolizing TUIDE's goal of creating a new wave within K-pop.

2. TUIDE has seven members

The group consists of seven members: Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani, according to HYBE's official announcement. The members are set to showcase distinct individual personalities while working together to create a harmonious group sound and performance style.

3. One member has a notable family connection to another K-pop group

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Among TUIDE's members is Seoyeon, the younger sister of Jihyo, the leader of the established K-pop girl group Twice, according to the Korea Herald. Seoyeon was among three members who first appeared in an earlier teaser video released in May, introducing the label behind TUIDE's creation.

4. TUIDE will be the first group under a brand-new HYBE label

TUIDE will debut under ABD, a newly established HYBE label focused exclusively on developing girl groups. ABD, whose name stands for "A Bold Dream," officially launched in May with a stated mission of pursuing the intrinsic joy of music while exploring new creative possibilities within K-pop, according to a statement from HYBE at the time.

5. A veteran producer is leading the group's creative direction

TUIDE's overall production, including its music, concepts and performances, is being led by Han Sung-soo, the founder of Pledis Entertainment. Han has a lengthy track record of shaping successful K-pop acts, having previously produced girl group After School as well as boy bands Seventeen and TWS. Han was named one of Billboard's Indie Power Players in May, according to the Korea Herald.

6. ABD is led by a former Pledis Entertainment executive

The ABD label itself is headed by Jiwon No, who previously served as Head of Artist Planning at Pledis Entertainment, according to Music Business Worldwide. No oversees the label's overall management and strategic direction as TUIDE prepares for its debut.

7. The group's name and logo were revealed through a stylized teaser

ABD launched TUIDE's official social media channels at midnight KST on July 20, unveiling the group's name alongside a logo motion video. According to allkpop, the visual featured different colors blending seamlessly into vibrant new hues before the group's name and logo appeared, symbolizing the members' individual talents merging into a unified identity.

8. TUIDE is taking an unconventional approach to pre-debut marketing

As part of a distinctive promotional strategy, TUIDE's official Instagram account turned private starting July 21 for an unspecified period, a deliberate marketing choice intended to build anticipation and create an interactive storytelling experience for fans ahead of the group's full debut, according to the Korea Daily.

9. Fans can attend an exclusive pre-debut event in Seoul

TUIDE is scheduled to hold an exclusive pre-debut experience called "TUIDE Exclusive Preview [Playground]" in Seoul from August 1 to 2, according to Forbes, giving fans an early opportunity to engage with the group ahead of its official music debut later in the year.

10. TUIDE joins an expanding roster of HYBE girl groups

With TUIDE's upcoming debut, HYBE continues to grow its lineup of girl groups across its various sub-labels, joining acts including Le Sserafim under Source Music, NewJeans under Ador, Illit under Belift Lab and Katseye under HYBE Labels, according to the Korea Times. TUIDE's launch also comes as HYBE expands its search for girl-group talent internationally, having opened nationwide auditions in India through HYBE India earlier this year, alongside a second global girl-group project launched in Japan through its joint venture with Universal Music Group's Geffen Records.

With TUIDE's name, logo and member lineup now confirmed, fans can expect additional promotional content to roll out in the coming weeks, culminating in the group's official debut sometime in the second half of 2026. Given Han Sung-soo's track record producing multiple successful HYBE acts and the broader company's continued global expansion strategy, TUIDE is positioned as one of the more closely watched rookie debuts in K-pop this year, with additional details about the group's music and concept expected to emerge as its debut date approaches.