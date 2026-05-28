Stray Kids Surpass 40 Million Album Shipments in Korea and Japan Cementing Global K-Pop Dominance

SEOUL — Stray Kids has reached a major commercial milestone, surpassing 40 million cumulative album shipments across releases in South Korea and Japan as of April 2026, solidifying the group's position as one of the world's top-selling music acts.

The eight-member JYP Entertainment group has now shipped 40,267,158 albums across 28 releases in the two key Asian markets. The achievement marks rapid growth, coming just one year and three months after the group crossed the 30 million threshold in January 2025.

In South Korea, 19 albums from the pre-debut "Mixtape" in January 2018 to "SKZ IT TAPE DO IT" in November 2025 have accumulated 35,742,708 shipments according to Circle Chart data. In Japan, nine albums ranging from the 2020 best-of "SKZ2020" to the 2025 mini-album "Hollow" have contributed 4,524,450 copies.

This latest landmark underscores Stray Kids' exceptional album power, which has translated into strong international chart performance and growing global influence.

Rapid Rise in Album Sales

Stray Kids' sales trajectory reflects the group's strategic blend of self-produced music, powerful live performances and dedicated fan base known as STAY. Their consistent output of high-quality releases, often featuring member participation in songwriting and production, has resonated strongly with audiences in key markets.

The speed at which they moved from 30 million to 40 million shipments highlights accelerating demand. Industry analysts attribute this surge to expanded international promotion, successful world tours and viral moments that have broadened their appeal beyond traditional K-pop markets.

In Japan, the group has built a particularly dedicated following through localized promotions and high-quality physical releases that appeal to collectors. Their strong performance in both digital and physical formats demonstrates broad market penetration.

Global Chart Breakthroughs

The album shipments milestone aligns with impressive results on international charts. In 2025, Stray Kids achieved multiple No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with their fourth full-length album "KARMA" and "DO IT," marking seven and eight consecutive top entries respectively in some tracking periods.

The group also ranked highly in Luminate's 2025 year-end reports for U.S. top albums and top CD albums. On the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's global album charts, Stray Kids delivered the strongest performance among K-pop acts, reflecting their growing share of the worldwide music market.

These accomplishments come as K-pop continues expanding its global footprint, with Stray Kids standing out for consistent high-volume physical sales in an era increasingly dominated by streaming.

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Upcoming Major Performances

Buoyed by this commercial success, Stray Kids has lined up several high-profile international appearances in 2026. The group is scheduled to headline the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 6, marking a significant U.S. festival slot.

In September, they will headline Rock in Rio in Brazil, one of Latin America's largest music events. Additionally, the group will launch the large-scale "STRAYCITY" festival centered around their brand, followed by a Latin America tour that promises to engage fans across the region.

These appearances reflect growing demand for the group's energetic live shows, which blend intricate choreography, powerful vocals and self-composed tracks.

Impact on K-Pop Industry

Stray Kids' achievement contributes to the broader success of fourth-generation K-pop groups in establishing sustainable global careers. Their model of creative autonomy, combined with strong label support, has influenced industry approaches to artist development and international expansion.

The group's success in physical album sales stands out at a time when many artists rely more heavily on digital metrics. Their ability to drive substantial CD and album purchases demonstrates a highly engaged fan base willing to invest in collectible formats.

This milestone also highlights the importance of the Korea-Japan market corridor for K-pop acts. Strong performance in these territories often serves as a foundation for wider Asian and global success.

Broader Context and Future Outlook

Stray Kids formed in 2017 through JYP Entertainment's survival program and debuted in 2018. Since then, they have evolved from promising newcomers to established superstars with a distinctive sound that mixes hip-hop, rock and electronic elements.

Their self-producing ethos, with members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han heavily involved in creation, has earned them respect among critics and peers. This creative control has allowed for authentic expression that resonates with global audiences.

As they continue expanding internationally, Stray Kids face the challenge of maintaining momentum while managing the demands of global stardom. Their upcoming festival and tour schedule suggests confidence in their ability to connect with diverse crowds.

Industry observers expect the group to build on this 40 million shipment milestone with further releases and strategic market entries. Potential new music and expanded touring could push their cumulative figures even higher in the coming years.

For the K-pop sector, Stray Kids' success validates continued investment in artist development and global promotion. Their trajectory demonstrates that strong domestic foundations, combined with targeted international strategies, can yield substantial results.

The group's journey from South Korean trainees to global headliners reflects the maturation of the K-pop industry. As they celebrate this latest commercial achievement, Stray Kids stand as a prime example of how dedicated artistry and fan engagement can drive remarkable success in today's competitive music landscape.

With major stages ahead and a dedicated international following, the group appears well-positioned for continued growth. Their 40 million album shipment milestone serves not only as recognition of past accomplishments but also as a promising indicator for future endeavors on the world stage.