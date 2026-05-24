BTS ARIRANG Surpasses 10 Million Equivalent Album Sales With 2.53 Billion Streams in 2026

SEOUL — BTS' album "ARIRANG" has surpassed 10.18 million equivalent album sales globally, making it the most successful release of 2026 according to data from industry tracker Chartmasters.

The album, released on March 20, 2026, has accumulated 5.43 million studio album equivalent sales and 4.49 million streaming-driven equivalent album sales. It has generated more than 2.53 billion total global streams, averaging over 25.4 million streams daily nearly two months after launch.

On its first day, "ARIRANG" logged over 100 million streams on Spotify, marking the biggest album debut on the platform for the year. The album also became the first in history to place all of its tracks on the Billboard Global 200 for seven consecutive weeks.

Physical sales contributed significantly, with nearly 4 million copies sold on the first day according to Reuters reporting. The album debuted in the Top 10 in multiple international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

Commercial Performance Details

Chartmasters data shows "ARIRANG" maintains strong daily consumption, with its latest single-day tracking at 45,180 equivalent album units while holding a wider daily average above 72,000. The balance between physical and streaming consumption has supported its sustained performance.

The album's title references the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang." It has demonstrated market endurance beyond initial fan-driven consumption, a pattern noted by industry analysts tracking global music releases.

World Tour Impact

Billboard Boxscore data projects that BTS' ongoing "ARIRANG" world tour will exceed $500 million in total revenue by its conclusion. The tour has reinforced the album's commercial impact through live performances across multiple continents.

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The group's post-hiatus activity has included extensive touring and promotional efforts that have driven both album sales and streaming numbers. "ARIRANG" continues to chart strongly across major platforms.

BTS Background

BTS, formed in 2013, consists of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has achieved significant global success with multiple Billboard chart-topping albums and sold-out world tours. "ARIRANG" represents their fifth studio album and first major release following a period of individual activities and mandatory military service for some members.

The album's commercial achievements build on the group's previous records. BTS has consistently ranked among the world's top-selling artists, with strong performance in both physical and digital formats.

Industry Context

The global music industry has seen continued growth in streaming consumption. "ARIRANG" benefits from BTS' dedicated international fan base, known as ARMY, which drives consistent engagement across platforms.

The album's success highlights the increasing influence of K-pop on worldwide charts. Industry trackers like Chartmasters measure equivalent album sales by combining physical units, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums using standardized formulas.

Streaming Milestones

"ARIRANG" achieved notable Spotify records on release day. Its ability to place every track on the Billboard Global 200 for multiple weeks sets it apart from most contemporary releases. The sustained streaming numbers nearly two months post-release indicate broad appeal beyond initial hype.

Physical sales figures underscore the continued importance of album formats in the K-pop market. The 4 million first-day sales mark ranks among the highest in recent music industry history.

Tour Projections

The "ARIRANG" world tour has sold out multiple stadium dates. Billboard Boxscore tracks revenue from ticket sales, merchandise and related income. Projections indicate the tour will rank among the highest-grossing of 2026.

BTS has previously achieved major tour success, with several outings crossing the $100 million mark. The current tour extends this pattern on a larger scale.

Cultural Significance

The album title draws from "Arirang," a Korean folk song with deep cultural roots. BTS has incorporated traditional elements into modern releases throughout their career. "ARIRANG" continues this approach while appealing to global audiences.

The group's members have engaged in various solo projects during the hiatus period, contributing to their overall brand strength upon collective return.