HYBE Corporation has built one of the most commercially dominant rosters in modern K-pop, spanning multiple labels that have each produced acts capable of topping global charts, selling out stadiums, and reshaping how Korean pop music is consumed worldwide. From the genre-defining success of BTS to the rapid rise of newer fourth-generation groups, here is a look at 10 of the most successful acts to come out of HYBE's multi-label system so far.

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1. BTS

No group has done more to define HYBE's global success than BTS. Entering 2026, BTS remains the undisputed leader among K-pop acts worldwide, boasting approximately 82 million Spotify followers and around 24 to 26 million monthly listeners, with influence extending far beyond music into fashion, philanthropy and global cultural trends. The group returned in March 2026 with the album "Arirang," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and posted 641,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the highest total for any album released that year. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have now completed their mandatory military service and entered what fans are calling their "Post-Military Era."

2. SEVENTEEN

Under HYBE's PLEDIS Entertainment label, SEVENTEEN has established itself as one of the group's most consistent commercial performers. The 13-member group's world tour "NEW_" drew approximately 840,000 concertgoers across 29 shows in 14 regions, one of the clearest signs of the group's scale in 2026. SEVENTEEN currently sits at the No. 3 spot on the Global Artist Chart, a reflection of how strongly fans support the group through both album sales and touring.

3. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

Also under BIGHIT MUSIC, TXT has become one of HYBE's fastest-rising acts internationally. The group achieved a historic milestone by selling out three consecutive nights at the Tokyo Dome just two years after its debut, while its studio album "Odyssey" earned multiple "Album of the Year" nominations. The group's blend of vulnerable storytelling and genre experiments, including emo-rock and indie-pop influences, has helped it build roughly 6.9 million monthly listeners while resonating with fans through its members' relatable, "boy next door" image.

4. LE SSERAFIM

Operating under HYBE's SOURCE Music label, LE SSERAFIM has emerged as one of the company's most prominent girl groups, building international visibility through consistent chart performance and a global touring presence that has helped position the group among the industry's leading fourth-generation acts.

5. ENHYPEN

Formed through HYBE's BELIFT LAB in partnership with CJ ENM, ENHYPEN debuted through the reality survival show "I-LAND" in 2020. The group's origin as a joint venture between BigHit and CJ ENM helped establish BELIFT LAB as one of HYBE's key incubators for new talent, producing a group that has since built a substantial global following.

6. NewJeans

Debuting under ADOR in 2022, NewJeans quickly became one of the most talked-about acts in HYBE's roster. The group's Y2K revival aesthetic and Jersey club-inspired sound exploded via TikTok virality, helping the group reach roughly 14 million monthly listeners. Described as achieving massive streaming numbers and cultural buzz through minimalist concepts and viral hits, NewJeans frequently appears in top global preference and streaming charts, particularly among younger demographics. The group's success has come alongside a highly publicized dispute between former ADOR chief executive Min Hee-jin and HYBE over the label's independence and creative direction.

7. ILLIT

Another BELIFT LAB act, ILLIT debuted in March 2024 and quickly built a significant digital footprint. The group became a notable part of the broader controversy involving NewJeans, after allegations surfaced that ILLIT's concept bore similarities to its labelmate, a dispute that became a flashpoint in HYBE's internal management conflicts that year.

8. TWS

Debuting under PLEDIS Entertainment, TWS represents one of HYBE's newer boy group ventures, produced under the same label lineage responsible for SEVENTEEN's success. The group has continued to build its presence within HYBE's broader roster as the company expands its portfolio of active acts across multiple genres and concepts.

9. BOYNEXTDOOR

Under KOZ Entertainment, the label led by veteran artist and producer Zico, BOYNEXTDOOR has grown into one of HYBE's notable boy group properties, contributing to the label's broader strategy of pairing established industry figures with new talent development.

10. Zico

As both a solo artist and the head of KOZ Entertainment, Zico occupies a unique position within HYBE's ecosystem, having built a long solo career prior to his label's acquisition by the company while continuing to develop new acts like BOYNEXTDOOR under his own imprint.

HYBE's Broader Strategy

HYBE's roster spans BIGHIT MUSIC (BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER), BELIFT LAB (ENHYPEN, ILLIT), SOURCE Music (LE SSERAFIM), PLEDIS Entertainment (SEVENTEEN, TWS), KOZ Entertainment (ZICO, BOYNEXTDOOR) and ADOR (NewJeans), reflecting a multi-label structure designed to let each imprint operate with a degree of creative autonomy. The company has continued expanding that structure, most recently unveiling a new girl group called TUIDE under its ABD label, set to debut in the second half of 2026.

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has described the company's broader international expansion, including new auditions in India and joint ventures in Japan and the United States, as part of a "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy aimed at building K-pop-style acts across multiple countries and markets simultaneously.

With BTS's continued dominance, SEVENTEEN and TXT's growing global touring power, and newer acts like NewJeans, ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM expanding HYBE's reach among younger audiences, the company's roster illustrates how a single entertainment conglomerate has managed to produce a remarkably broad range of commercially successful acts across nearly every corner of the K-pop landscape.