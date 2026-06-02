NEW YORK — Spotify's global streaming data through May 31, 2026, shows Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die With A Smile" holding the top spot as the most-listened song of the year so far, with strong performances from Olivia Rodrigo, ROSÉ and emerging hits reflecting a mix of pop powerhouses and catalog classics dominating the platform's charts.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo vs Sabrina Carpenter: Who Dominates Global Pop in 2026? Olivia Rodrigo vs Sabrina Carpenter: Who Dominates Global Pop in 2026?

The streaming giant's year-to-date rankings highlight a vibrant first five months of 2026, with over 30 billion streams across its top tracks. "Die With A Smile" has amassed massive numbers, benefiting from its emotional ballad style and star power. Other notable entries include high-energy tracks from Olivia Rodrigo and genre-blending collaborations that have captured global audiences.

Spotify's editorial and data teams compile these rankings based on total streams, daily velocity and engagement metrics. The list reflects diverse tastes, with pop, hip-hop and Latin influences well represented.

Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify in 2026 (YTD as of May 31)

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars The emotional duet has been a runaway success, blending powerful vocals with a cinematic feel. It has consistently topped daily global charts and resonated with listeners seeking heartfelt anthems. Risk It All – Bruno Mars Bruno Mars continues his dominance with this upbeat track, showcasing his signature style and broad appeal. The song has maintained strong momentum throughout the year. APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars This collaboration between BLACKPINK's ROSÉ and Bruno Mars has been a global phenomenon, blending K-pop energy with Mars' smooth vocals. It has driven significant cross-cultural streaming. Drop Dead – Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo's latest single has captured the angst and empowerment that define her sound, appealing strongly to younger listeners and maintaining high daily streams. Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson This breezy, summery track has been a favorite for playlists and casual listening, benefiting from its infectious melody and viral social media moments. Man I Need – Olivia Dean Olivia Dean's soulful offering has steadily climbed the charts, earning praise for its emotional depth and strong vocal performance. Swim – BTS (or related track from data) BTS tracks continue to perform exceptionally well on Spotify, with dedicated fan streaming contributing to consistent high rankings. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson Catalog classics like Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" remain perennial favorites, benefiting from algorithmic recommendations and timeless appeal. Beauty And A Beat – Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj This high-energy collaboration maintains strong streaming numbers, particularly among fans of early 2010s pop hits. Aperture – Various emerging artists (from playlist data) Newer tracks blending pop and electronic elements have rounded out the top 10, showing the platform's ability to surface fresh talent alongside established stars.

Trends Shaping 2026 Streaming

Bruno Mars has been a standout performer in 2026, with multiple tracks in the upper rankings. His collaborations and solo releases have resonated across demographics, demonstrating his enduring appeal. Olivia Rodrigo has also maintained strong momentum, with her emotionally charged songwriting connecting with Gen Z listeners.

K-pop and global pop influences are prominent, with collaborations like ROSÉ and Bruno Mars driving cross-cultural streams. Catalog tracks from Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber continue to benefit from nostalgia and algorithmic discovery, showing Spotify's ability to keep older hits relevant.

The data highlights a blend of superstar releases and viral moments. Songs with strong social media presence and TikTok integration have performed particularly well, underscoring the importance of multi-platform promotion in today's music industry.

Spotify's Role in Music Discovery

Spotify's year-to-date charts provide valuable insight into global listening habits. The platform's algorithms, editorial playlists and user-generated content all contribute to which songs rise to the top. "Songs of Summer" predictions and similar curated lists have helped surface tracks that might otherwise be overlooked.

The company has emphasized personalized recommendations while maintaining global top charts that capture collective trends. This balance has helped Spotify maintain its position as the world's leading audio streaming service.

Industry Implications

The top 10 list for 2026 shows continued strength for major labels and established artists, while also highlighting opportunities for collaborations and genre-blending. Record companies are increasingly focusing on global appeal and social media virality to drive streams.

Artists like Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo demonstrate the value of consistent output and strong fan engagement. Their success influences how labels plan releases and marketing campaigns, with an emphasis on creating moments that translate across platforms.

For emerging artists, inclusion in high-ranking playlists or collaborations with established names can provide career-defining boosts. The data underscores the importance of streaming performance in measuring commercial success in today's music industry.

What's Next for Spotify Charts

As June begins, attention turns to summer releases and festival-driven tracks that could reshape the rankings. Spotify's editorial teams are already curating "Songs of Summer" playlists, which often preview the tracks that will dominate the warmer months.

The platform will continue refining its charts based on listening data, social signals and cultural trends. Users can expect more personalized recommendations while global charts provide a snapshot of collective tastes.

The first five months of 2026 have shown a vibrant music landscape, with established stars and fresh voices competing for attention. As the year progresses, new releases and evolving listener preferences will continue shaping Spotify's top rankings.

Whether Bruno Mars maintains his dominance or new artists break through, the streaming charts remain a dynamic reflection of global music culture. For now, "Die With A Smile" and other high-ranking tracks define the soundtrack of 2026 so far.