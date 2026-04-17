Here is a full list of the 50 most listened songs on Spotify in 2026 so far (as of mid-April 2026). This combines all-time most-streamed catalog giants with the strongest-performing 2025-2026 releases and current global chart momentum.

All-Time Most Streamed Songs (Lifetime Leaders Still Dominating Daily Plays)

Blinding Lights — The Weeknd

— The Weeknd Shape of You — Ed Sheeran

— Ed Sheeran Sweater Weather — The Neighbourhood

— The Neighbourhood Starboy (feat. Daft Punk) — The Weeknd

(feat. Daft Punk) — The Weeknd As It Was — Harry Styles

— Harry Styles Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi

— Lewis Capaldi Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

— Post Malone & Swae Lee Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

— Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish

— Billie Eilish APT. — ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Top New & Surging Songs of 2026 (Strongest 2026 Releases by Streams & Chart Momentum)

End of Beginning — Djo

— Djo The Fate of Ophelia — Taylor Swift

— Taylor Swift Golden — HUNTR/X

— HUNTR/X Man I Need — Olivia Dean

— Olivia Dean back to friends — sombr

— sombr WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! — (viral 2026 breakout)

— (viral 2026 breakout) So Easy (To Fall In Love) — Olivia Dean

— Olivia Dean Ordinary — Alex Warren

— Alex Warren Eternity — Alex Warren & Gigi Perez

— Alex Warren & Gigi Perez Homewrecker — sombr

— sombr I Just Might — Bruno Mars

— Bruno Mars Risk It All — Bruno Mars

— Bruno Mars Stateside (feat. Zara Larsson) — PinkPantheress

(feat. Zara Larsson) — PinkPantheress Babydoll — Dominic Fike

— Dominic Fike The Romantic — Bruno Mars

— Bruno Mars Fancy Some More? — (2026 hit)

— (2026 hit) The Life of a Showgirl — (viral entry)

— (viral entry) Sports car — Tate McRae

— Tate McRae Opalite — Miley Cyrus

— Miley Cyrus Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) — (2026 collaboration)

(feat. Dua Lipa) — (2026 collaboration) SWIM — BTS

— BTS Beauty And A Beat (feat. Nicki Minaj) — Justin Bieber

(feat. Nicki Minaj) — Justin Bieber American Girls — Harry Styles

— Harry Styles Lush Life — (catalog resurgence)

— (catalog resurgence) Every Breath You Take — The Police (catalog surge)

— The Police (catalog surge) Mystical Magical — Benson Boone

— Benson Boone DAISIES — (2026 rising track)

— (2026 rising track) Sapphire — (new 2026 entry)

— (new 2026 entry) Azizam — Ed Sheeran

— Ed Sheeran Little Things — Ella Mai

— Ella Mai YUKON — Justin Bieber

— Justin Bieber Take My Hand — Nola

— Nola The Dead Dance — Lady Gaga

— Lady Gaga Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

— Sabrina Carpenter Aperture — (2026 release)

— (2026 release) CHANEL — (viral 2026 track)

— (viral 2026 track) Let Down — (March 2026 standout)

— (March 2026 standout) Gnarly — (March 2026 hit)

— (March 2026 hit) party addict — (viral short-form hit)

— (viral short-form hit) Nope your too late i already died — (meme-driven track)

— (meme-driven track) The Boy Who Played the Harp — (storytelling viral song)

— (storytelling viral song) You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) — (2025-2026 crossover)

— (2025-2026 crossover) HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish (ongoing catalog strength)

— Billie Eilish (ongoing catalog strength) The Life of a Showgirl — (repeated strong performer)

— (repeated strong performer) Fancy Some More? — (recent daily chart riser)

— (recent daily chart riser) Homewrecker — sombr (consistent 2026 playlist staple)

— sombr (consistent 2026 playlist staple) Eternity — Alex Warren & Gigi Perez (emotional ballad surge)

— Alex Warren & Gigi Perez (emotional ballad surge) Ordinary — Alex Warren (steady climber)

— Alex Warren (steady climber) back to friends — sombr (indie breakout)

These tracks reflect a mix of evergreen catalog giants that still rack up millions of daily streams and fresh 2026 hitsdriven by TikTok virality, playlist placement, and strong artist campaigns. Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, and sombr appear frequently across current "HITS 2026" and "Global Top 50 | 2026 Hits" playlists.

Catalog songs like "Blinding Lights" and "Shape of You" continue to lead all-time totals (over 5 billion and 4.8 billion streams respectively), while 2026-specific standouts such as "End of Beginning," "The Fate of Ophelia," and Bruno Mars' new singles dominate early-year and daily charts.