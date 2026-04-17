50 Most Listened Songs on Spotify in 2026 So Far
Here is a full list of the 50 most listened songs on Spotify in 2026 so far (as of mid-April 2026). This combines all-time most-streamed catalog giants with the strongest-performing 2025-2026 releases and current global chart momentum.
All-Time Most Streamed Songs (Lifetime Leaders Still Dominating Daily Plays)
- Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
- Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
- Sweater Weather — The Neighbourhood
- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk) — The Weeknd
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
- Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish
- APT. — ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Top New & Surging Songs of 2026 (Strongest 2026 Releases by Streams & Chart Momentum)
- End of Beginning — Djo
- The Fate of Ophelia — Taylor Swift
- Golden — HUNTR/X
- Man I Need — Olivia Dean
- back to friends — sombr
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! — (viral 2026 breakout)
- So Easy (To Fall In Love) — Olivia Dean
- Ordinary — Alex Warren
- Eternity — Alex Warren & Gigi Perez
- Homewrecker — sombr
- I Just Might — Bruno Mars
- Risk It All — Bruno Mars
- Stateside (feat. Zara Larsson) — PinkPantheress
- Babydoll — Dominic Fike
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
- Fancy Some More? — (2026 hit)
- The Life of a Showgirl — (viral entry)
- Sports car — Tate McRae
- Opalite — Miley Cyrus
- Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) — (2026 collaboration)
- SWIM — BTS
- Beauty And A Beat (feat. Nicki Minaj) — Justin Bieber
- American Girls — Harry Styles
- Lush Life — (catalog resurgence)
- Every Breath You Take — The Police (catalog surge)
- Mystical Magical — Benson Boone
- DAISIES — (2026 rising track)
- Sapphire — (new 2026 entry)
- Azizam — Ed Sheeran
- Little Things — Ella Mai
- YUKON — Justin Bieber
- Take My Hand — Nola
- The Dead Dance — Lady Gaga
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Aperture — (2026 release)
- CHANEL — (viral 2026 track)
- Let Down — (March 2026 standout)
- Gnarly — (March 2026 hit)
- party addict — (viral short-form hit)
- Nope your too late i already died — (meme-driven track)
- The Boy Who Played the Harp — (storytelling viral song)
- You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) — (2025-2026 crossover)
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish (ongoing catalog strength)
- The Life of a Showgirl — (repeated strong performer)
- Fancy Some More? — (recent daily chart riser)
- Homewrecker — sombr (consistent 2026 playlist staple)
- Eternity — Alex Warren & Gigi Perez (emotional ballad surge)
- Ordinary — Alex Warren (steady climber)
- back to friends — sombr (indie breakout)
These tracks reflect a mix of evergreen catalog giants that still rack up millions of daily streams and fresh 2026 hitsdriven by TikTok virality, playlist placement, and strong artist campaigns. Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, and sombr appear frequently across current "HITS 2026" and "Global Top 50 | 2026 Hits" playlists.
Catalog songs like "Blinding Lights" and "Shape of You" continue to lead all-time totals (over 5 billion and 4.8 billion streams respectively), while 2026-specific standouts such as "End of Beginning," "The Fate of Ophelia," and Bruno Mars' new singles dominate early-year and daily charts.
© Copyright 2026 IBTimes AU. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Entertainment