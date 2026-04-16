SYDNEY — Kesha Oayda, the 21-year-old competitive skier from Jindabyne who became the first female winner of Australian Idol in nearly two decades, is wasting no time launching her professional music career following her emotional victory in the April 14 grand final.

Oayda, who edged out runner-up Harlan Goode and fellow finalist Kalani Artis in a vote that drew more than one million responses, claimed the 2026 title with a stirring rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile" — the same song she performed in her initial audition. Her win ended a 19-year drought for female champions since Natalie Gauci triumphed in 2007, sparking celebrations mixed with some online debate among viewers.

The prize package offers a substantial springboard. Oayda receives $100,000 in cash, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, entry into a prestigious songwriting camp with Sony Music Publishing, marketing and social media support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIA Awards and TV WEEK Logie Awards. She has already signaled she intends to invest much of the money into her music while helping her family and treating friends to celebratory drinks.

In exclusive interviews conducted hours after her crowning, Oayda expressed gratitude and determination. "I never thought in a million years this would happen," she told New Idea. "I'm so excited to get straight back into writing music, travelling around doing shows, just spreading my music. That's the goal: I just want it to work and release music, I can't wait."

The young artist from the Snowy Mountains region plans to shift her focus almost entirely to music in the coming months, taking a break from competitive skiing. She told 7NEWS she hopes to enjoy occasional casual "rail jams" on the slopes but will prioritize building her singing career. Growing up in a musical household, with her father performing alongside her during one of the live shows, Oayda has long balanced athletics and artistry. Her local "Jindy Idol" talent quest victories as a youngster foreshadowed this national breakthrough.

Immediate steps include heading into Hive Sound Studios to record new material and attending the Sony songwriting camp, likely in Sydney, which many observers see as a potential new base for her. "It'll be a busy couple of months and it's going to be insane, but I can't wait to get some songs out there and play some shows," she said. "The work starts now and wherever that takes me, I'm happy to go."

Oayda has expressed interest in collaborations, naming country artists Morgan Evans and Brad Cox as dream partners. Industry insiders suggest these cross-genre pairings could help her blend pop, soulful ballads and heartfelt storytelling — elements that resonated strongly with voters throughout the season.

Her journey on Australian Idol showcased consistent growth. From early auditions that highlighted her raw vocal power and emotional delivery to standout performances that earned praise from judges and guest mentors, Oayda built a loyal fan base. Her ability to connect personal stories through song, including family influences and her dual passions for skiing and music, struck a chord with audiences.

The grand final proved divisive for some viewers, with social media lighting up over the result and a portion of fans expressing disappointment for Goode. Yet Oayda has addressed any negativity with maturity, focusing instead on the overwhelming support from her tight-knit Jindabyne community and broader Australia. She has thanked voters for placing faith in her and vowed to honor that trust by delivering authentic music that tells her story.

The prize elements provide structured support often crucial for reality show alumni transitioning to the professional realm. The recording package at Hive Sound Studios offers professional production resources, while the Sony camp connects her with established songwriters to hone original material. Marketing assistance from The Annex will help amplify her online presence, where she already enjoys growing engagement.

Attending the ARIA Awards and Logies as a VIP will immerse her in Australia's entertainment elite, offering networking opportunities that could accelerate industry relationships. Past Idol winners and high-placers have leveraged similar exposure to secure tours, label deals and media appearances.

For Oayda, the path forward involves balancing rapid output with sustainable development. She has spoken of releasing music soon and embarking on live shows across Australia to build momentum while the show's visibility remains fresh. Touring plans could start regionally, capitalizing on her New South Wales roots before expanding nationally.

Financially, the $100,000 provides breathing room to focus on creativity rather than immediate survival gigs. She intends to repay family support and enjoy modest celebrations before channeling resources into studio time, promotion and potential touring costs.

Broader context shows Australian Idol continues to serve as a launchpad despite evolving media landscapes. While not every winner achieves sustained chart success, several alumni have built viable careers through consistent releases, live performances and strategic partnerships. Oayda's combination of vocal talent, relatable backstory and post-win work ethic positions her favorably.

Skiing fans may miss her competitive presence on the slopes, but Oayda views the trade-off positively. Music has always been a parallel passion, and the Idol platform has now elevated it to center stage. She remains open to occasional recreational skiing, keeping that part of her identity alive without the pressures of elite competition.

As she steps into the spotlight, Oayda has emphasized staying grounded. Her gratitude toward her hometown and family underscores a humble approach that could resonate with audiences seeking authentic artists in an often polished industry.

The coming weeks will likely see her first post-Idol recordings surface, followed by single releases and performance dates. Industry watchers will monitor streaming numbers, radio play and live show reception as early indicators of her trajectory.

For now, the 21-year-old is embracing the whirlwind. From Jindabyne's local stages to national television triumph and into professional studios, Kesha Oayda's next chapter is one of momentum and possibility. With prize resources secured and a clear vision of writing, recording and touring, she is poised to transform her Idol win into a lasting music career.

Her story also carries symbolic weight as the first female champion in 19 years, potentially inspiring a new generation of young women to pursue performing arts alongside other passions. Oayda has already become a role model for balancing dreams, whether on snow or stage.

As Australian music welcomes another Idol graduate, all eyes turn to how quickly and effectively Kesha Oayda can convert her victory into tangible releases and fan connections. Early signs point to an artist ready to seize the moment with energy, gratitude and determination.

The work, as she aptly put it, starts now — and the music world is listening.