SYDNEY — Kalani Artis, the 23-year-old landscaper-turned-singer from the New South Wales Central Coast who captivated audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt journey on Australian Idol 2026, is preparing to launch his professional music career following a strong top-three finish in the grand final.

Artis placed third behind winner Kesha Oayda and runner-up Harlan Goode in the April 14 finale, a result that left many fans calling him the "true winner" for his consistent emotional performances and unique vocal style. Despite not taking the crown, the former tradie has already lined up live shows, teased an original music project he has been developing for over a year, and expressed confidence that his Idol exposure will open doors to a sustainable career in the industry.

In interviews conducted before and after the grand final, Artis revealed he has several shows booked on the Central Coast and beyond, with dates expected to be announced soon. He told New Idea magazine that even without the win, this is far from the end of his musical story. "I sort of had a big break-up and had lots of sort of epiphanies and changed a lot of things about myself, my lifestyle, which was fed into this project," he explained, referring to a personal "music manifesto" he has been working on for more than a year.

The shy tradie, who first picked up a guitar as a teenager thanks to his nan, auditioned with a powerful rendition of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" that quickly marked him as one to watch. Throughout the competition, Artis delivered standout moments including an emotional take on "Bruises," a heroic performance of David Bowie's "Heroes," and a breathtaking duet with Pete Murray that fans described as harmonious and tour-ready. His ability to blend vulnerability, raw talent and relatability resonated deeply, turning him into a fan favorite from the Central Coast and beyond.

Artis has been open about balancing his day job as a landscaper with late-night rehearsals and live shows during the competition. That grounded background has shaped his approach to music, emphasizing authenticity and personal growth over instant fame. In conversations with Now To Love, he discussed family inspiration and the major lessons learned from the Idol experience, including the importance of staying true to oneself amid the pressures of national television.

With the spotlight of the grand final now behind him, Artis plans to channel the momentum into original material. He has described his upcoming project as deeply personal, drawing from life changes, heartbreak and self-discovery. The goal, he said, is to create music that allows him to "grow together" with his audience and show that he is "good enough" while continuing to evolve.

Industry observers believe Artis is well-positioned for a successful transition. Although only the winner receives the full prize package — including $100,000 cash, a recording deal with Hive Sound Studios, a Sony Music Publishing songwriting camp, marketing support from The Annex, and VIP access to the ARIA Awards and Logie Awards — strong top-three finishers often benefit from sustained public interest. Past Idol contestants in similar positions have secured independent releases, regional tours and management deals by leveraging their built-in fan base.

Artis has already begun teasing content on his Instagram account @kalaniartis, which has grown to more than 57,000 followers. Posts showcasing his journey and performances continue to receive strong engagement, with fans urging him to release music quickly and organize live shows. Many commenters have expressed willingness to pay for tickets, highlighting his potential as a live performer.

Local support on the Central Coast has been overwhelming. Community groups and media outlets such as Coast Community News celebrated his top-three achievement while noting that his campaign ended just short of the title. Residents view him as a proud representative of the region, with calls for him to headline local events and build a touring presence that starts close to home.

Immediate next steps for Artis include finalizing and announcing tour dates, heading into the studio to record original tracks, and refining the personal manifesto project into releasable songs. He has hinted at a mix of soul, pop and acoustic-driven material that reflects his growth, aiming for relatability that connects with everyday audiences rather than chasing viral trends.

Collaborations could also play a role. His on-stage chemistry with guest artists, particularly the duet with Pete Murray, sparked suggestions of future joint appearances or tours. Artis has not confirmed specifics but appears open to working with established names while focusing on his own voice.

Financially, the lack of the winner's cash prize means Artis will rely on live performances, streaming revenue and potential management or label interest to fund his early career moves. Many reality TV alumni in similar positions have used the post-show window to gig relentlessly, build streaming numbers and gradually attract industry attention. His landscaper background has instilled a strong work ethic that supporters believe will serve him well in the grind of independent music.

Broader context shows that Australian Idol continues to provide a valuable platform even for non-winners. Contestants who finish in the top three or top five frequently go on to release music independently or sign smaller deals, with some achieving steady careers through consistent touring and fan engagement. Artis' unique story — transitioning from tradie life to national television while navigating personal challenges — adds a compelling narrative that could help him stand out.

As he steps away from the weekly live shows, Artis has emphasized staying grounded and focusing on long-term growth rather than overnight success. He has spoken about wanting to prove that contestants like him, who may not fit the typical "pop star" mold, can still build meaningful careers by connecting authentically with listeners.

Fans and critics alike expect his first post-Idol single or EP to drop within the next few months, followed by regional shows that allow him to hone his live set and interact directly with supporters. Social media will likely remain a key tool for maintaining visibility, with regular updates on recording progress and tour announcements.

For Kalani Artis, the Australian Idol 2026 experience has been transformative. From nervous auditions to grand final performances that left audiences breathless, he has demonstrated vocal range, emotional depth and resilience. The top-three finish, while not the ultimate prize, has provided national exposure that many aspiring artists spend years chasing.

Looking ahead, the coming months will test his ability to convert that momentum into tangible career steps. With shows already in the works, original music nearly ready and a dedicated fan base cheering him on, Artis appears determined to turn his Idol chapter into the foundation of a lasting music career.

Whether performing intimate acoustic sets on the Central Coast or eventually filling larger venues, Kalani Artis has made it clear: his journey is only beginning. Australia's music scene may soon welcome a new voice defined by sincerity, growth and the quiet determination of a former landscaper who dared to chase his dreams on national television.