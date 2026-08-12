NEW YORK — Wordle players faced a puzzle Wednesday built around a word many recognized instantly once solved but struggled to pin down early, with Wordle No. 1880 leading solvers through a mix of misdirection before the correct answer came into view.

The word of the day was WIMPY, an informal adjective typically used to describe someone or something perceived as lacking strength, toughness or courage. The word is commonly used in a teasing or mildly insulting way, often applied to describe a person who seems physically weak, easily intimidated, or lacking in confidence. Hint columns published ahead of the reveal described the word as associated with cowardice or a lack of resolve, guidance that pointed solvers toward the answer without spelling it out directly.

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game created by software engineer Josh Wardle and later acquired by The New York Times in a seven-figure deal announced in January 2022, challenges players to identify a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. After each guess, tiles turn green if a letter is correct and in the right position, yellow if the letter appears elsewhere in the word, and gray if the letter does not appear in the word at all. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight in each player's local time zone.

Wednesday's word carried a moderately tricky letter structure that tripped up a number of players. WIMPY contains just one vowel, the letter I, alongside four consonants, including the letter Y functioning as a consonant at the word's end. With no repeated letters and an uncommon four-consonant, one-vowel pattern, several hint columns flagged the puzzle as one that could catch out players who leaned too heavily on vowel-guessing strategies in their opening attempts.

Multiple outlets covering Wednesday's puzzle noted that solvers initially found themselves torn between different interpretations of the available clues, with some players' early guesses drifting toward unrelated five-letter words involving air travel, geometry or carpentry themes before the correct word came into focus. One puzzle-hint columnist described the overall clue pattern for the day as centered on the ideas of "connection, teamwork, and smooth handovers," phrasing commonly used across hint columns to nudge readers toward an answer without giving it away outright.

Strategy guides published alongside Wednesday's puzzle recommended that players lean on common opening words featuring a strong mix of vowels and frequently used consonants, such as "adieu," "audio," "raise," "stare" or "arise," all of which rank among the most popular starting guesses tracked by the Times based on aggregated player data. Given WIMPY's unusual single-vowel structure, hint columns noted that players who used their first two guesses to test a broad spread of consonants, rather than assuming a typical two-vowel pattern, were more likely to identify the correct letters early.

Wordle has grown into one of the most widely played online word games since its public debut in October 2021, spawning a broader suite of daily puzzles under the Times' games umbrella, including Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword and a licensed sports-themed edition of Connections produced with The Athletic. Millions of players complete some or all of these puzzles each morning as part of a now-familiar daily routine, with many tracking personal win streaks that reset if a day's puzzle is missed entirely.

The Times does not publish official difficulty ratings for individual Wordle puzzles, but third-party trackers that analyze aggregated player performance have said Wednesday's puzzle carried relatively easy-to-moderate difficulty overall, even though its unusual vowel-consonant balance caused some early stumbles. Puzzle-hint sites have increasingly taken to publishing running lists of five-letter words that have not yet appeared as Wordle answers, giving veteran players a resource for narrowing down potential future puzzles as the game's archive of past answers continues to grow.

As with every Wordle puzzle, Wednesday's word will not repeat in future editions, and the game's archive updates automatically at midnight local time with a new challenge. Players who missed Wednesday's puzzle can still access it, along with every previous day's puzzle, through Wordle's official online archive.

Wednesday's puzzle arrived as part of the broader daily slate of New York Times word games, including the standard Connections puzzle, the newer Connections: Sports Edition, and the Mini Crossword, all of which reset at midnight alongside Wordle. For many regular players, completing the full slate of daily puzzles in sequence each morning has become a fixture of their routine, a pattern the Times has actively cultivated since folding Wordle into its broader games app following the 2022 acquisition.

Looking ahead, puzzle enthusiasts can expect Thursday's Wordle to reset at midnight local time with an entirely new five-letter challenge, continuing a daily cadence that has now stretched across more than 1,800 consecutive puzzles since the game's original launch.