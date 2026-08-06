NEW YORK — Millions of players around the world turned to the New York Times Wordle on Thursday seeking the five-letter solution that has become a daily ritual for language enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. Puzzle number 1874, dated August 6, 2026, presented a straightforward yet tricky challenge that centered on a common verb associated with everyday dissatisfaction.

The answer is GRIPE. The word, which means to complain persistently or to express a minor grievance, fits the classic Wordle format of exactly five letters with no repeating characters. It contains two vowels — I and E — and begins with the consonant G while ending with the vowel E.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle and later acquired by the New York Times, continues to draw a large global audience years after its initial surge in popularity. Players have six attempts to guess the hidden word, receiving color-coded feedback after each try: green for correct letters in the right position, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not present in the solution.

For those who prefer gradual assistance, several layers of hints were available before the full reveal. The word does not start with a vowel. It features five unique letters and zero duplicates. A basic definition describes it as a verb meaning to make a grab toward something or, more commonly in modern usage, to voice a petty complaint. Synonyms include complain, grumble, protest and criticize. One subtle clue pointed to a term often used when someone expresses ongoing annoyance about minor issues.

Players who began with common starting words such as those rich in vowels or frequent consonants found the path clearer once the initial G was identified. Subsequent guesses that tested combinations involving R, I, P and E quickly narrowed the possibilities. The absence of repeated letters eliminated several potential traps that have tripped up solvers in previous puzzles.

The difficulty of puzzle 1874 was generally rated as medium by tracking sites that aggregate player performance. Many solvers reported completing the challenge in three or four attempts once the starting letter became clear. The word's everyday familiarity helped experienced players, while its relative simplicity offered a confidence boost for those still building streaks.

Wordle remains free to play on the New York Times Games platform and through its mobile applications. The daily reset occurs at midnight local time in each time zone, ensuring a fresh challenge for every region. Archive access allows players to review previous solutions, though the live daily puzzle is the primary draw for most participants.

Beyond the pure entertainment value, the game has become a shared social experience. Players frequently post their results using the distinctive grid of colored squares without revealing the answer itself, allowing friends and followers to compare performance without spoilers. Online communities discuss strategies ranging from optimal starting words to letter-frequency analysis.

For August 6, the combination of a familiar definition and a clean letter set made GRIPE accessible once the first letter locked in. Those who struggled early often benefited from testing common consonant-vowel patterns that appear in English vocabulary. The solution rewarded careful elimination of impossible combinations rather than random guessing.

The New York Times continues to maintain the original rules established at the game's launch. Hard mode, which requires players to use previously revealed letters in subsequent guesses, remains an optional setting for those seeking greater challenge. Statistics tracking average guesses, win rates and streak lengths are available to registered users.

As the daily series progresses past the 1,800 mark, the puzzles continue to balance accessibility with occasional curveballs involving less common vocabulary or unusual letter placements. Thursday's entry leaned toward the accessible end of the spectrum, giving many players a satisfying resolution before moving on to other New York Times Games offerings.

Players who solved the puzzle can now turn their attention to the next day's challenge, which will appear at the usual reset time. For those who prefer to wait, the answer remains available for reference, though the community generally encourages attempting the puzzle unaided first.

The enduring appeal of Wordle lies in its simplicity and the shared daily moment it creates. On August 6, that moment centered on a five-letter expression of complaint that proved both recognizable and solvable for the majority of participants who engaged with the clues or persevered through systematic guessing.