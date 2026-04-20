NEW YORK — Wordle enthusiasts faced a crafty challenge Monday as the New York Times puzzle No. 1766 delivered the answer "WEAVE," a verb that left many solvers reaching for extra guesses and sparking lively discussions across social media on April 20, 2026.

The popular daily word game, created by Josh Wardle and now owned by the New York Times, continues to captivate millions worldwide with its simple yet addictive format. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, receiving feedback through colored tiles: green for correct letter in the right position, yellow for correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for letters not in the word at all.

For puzzle #1766, the solution "WEAVE" proved trickier than average for many. It features three vowels — E, A and another E — with the repeated E creating a duplicate letter that caught some off guard. As a verb, it means to form fabric by interlacing threads on a loom, or more figuratively to entwine, interlace or fabricate something, such as a story or plan. Synonyms include "entwine," "intertwine," "braid" and "fabricate," according to multiple gaming sites providing post-solve analysis.

Hints circulating before the full reveal noted the presence of three vowels and one set of duplicate letters, along with its nature as a verb. Subtle clues shared by players and hint sites suggested connections to fabric, baskets or even ideas, pointing solvers toward creative or textile-related terms. One popular starting strategy using "SLATE" or "CRATE" narrowed options effectively for some, but others reported needing four or five guesses after early missteps with common openers like "RAISE" or "AUDIO."

Player reactions on Reddit's r/wordlegame and similar forums highlighted the puzzle's moderate difficulty. Some celebrated solving it in three or four tries, while others admitted to five or even six guesses, describing it as "a bit vicious" or a "rare tough Monday." One solver noted guessing "WAVEY" variants after seeing partial matches, only to land on "WEAVE" as the valid answer. WordleBot analyses shared online showed varying efficiency, with some players beating the bot's score and others learning new starting words for future days.

The New York Times has not released official statistics for April 20, but companion sites like Mashable, CNET and Lifehacker reported strong engagement consistent with weekday patterns. "WEAVE" joins recent solutions such as "STAND" on April 19, keeping the game's mix of everyday and slightly obscure vocabulary that rewards both vocabulary depth and strategic guessing.

Wordle's enduring appeal lies in its accessibility and communal aspect. Launched in 2021, the game exploded in popularity during the pandemic and has since become a daily ritual for players across time zones. Its shareable colored-grid results foster friendly competition without leaderboards or pressure, allowing users to post streaks, hard-won victories and occasional frustrations on platforms like X, Instagram and Facebook.

For newcomers or those seeking to improve, experts recommend starting with words rich in common letters and vowels, such as "SLATE," "CRANE," "TRACE" or "AUDIO." These openers maximize information from the first guess. Subsequent guesses should incorporate new letters while testing placements based on feedback. Avoiding repeated letters early unless clues suggest duplicates can prevent wasted attempts.

On April 20, many who started strong with consonants still needed to pivot when the repeated E and specific vowel placement emerged. The word's dual usage — literal weaving in crafts and metaphorical weaving of narratives — added a satisfying "aha" moment for those who connected the dots. Dictionary definitions emphasize its role in textile production while extending to creative processes, making it a well-rounded choice for the puzzle.

The game resets at midnight Eastern Time, offering a fresh challenge each day. Players in Seoul and other international locations often tackle it during morning commutes or evening wind-downs, contributing to its global reach. Companion features in the NYT Games app, including WordleBot for performance analysis and archives of past puzzles, enhance the experience for dedicated fans.

As Wordle approaches its fifth anniversary later in 2026, it remains one of the Times' most successful digital offerings, driving subscriptions alongside the crossword and Connections. Its straightforward design contrasts with more complex puzzles, providing quick mental exercise that fits busy schedules while building vocabulary and pattern-recognition skills.

Some players use the daily puzzle as a teaching tool for children or language learners, focusing on phonics, common letter combinations and logical deduction. Others treat it as a low-stakes way to start the day with a small win or a shared conversation starter with family and colleagues.

For those who missed "WEAVE" on April 20, the next puzzle promises another opportunity. Hint sites and community threads typically flood with gentle guidance shortly after midnight, allowing solvers to attempt it spoiler-free before checking results. Common advice includes eliminating impossible combinations quickly and paying attention to vowel distribution, which proved key in today's solution.

The April 20 edition exemplified Wordle's balance: challenging enough to feel rewarding when solved, yet fair with recognizable English words. No extremely rare letters or obscure terms appeared, keeping it accessible while the duplicate E and verb form added just enough twist for a Monday.

Social media buzz included memes about "weaving" through guesses, celebratory posts from perfect solvers and commiseration from those who landed on similar-sounding distractors. The puzzle also prompted lighthearted discussions about weaving hobbies, storytelling techniques and even basket-making traditions, extending the game's impact beyond the screen.

Looking ahead, Wordle's curation team continues selecting words that maintain interest without alienating casual players. Past controversies over answer choices have been rare, with the game generally praised for its neutral, inclusive vocabulary drawn from standard dictionaries.

Whether players nailed "WEAVE" in three tries or needed the full six, the experience reinforced why millions return daily. The game transforms ordinary words into engaging brain teasers, fostering persistence, learning and community in equal measure.

As Monday, April 20, 2026, unfolded, solvers worldwide compared notes, updated streaks and prepared for tomorrow's unknown word. For some, "WEAVE" represented a satisfying textile-themed victory; for others, a reminder to refine opening strategies. Either way, the puzzle delivered exactly what fans expect: a compact daily dose of wordplay that brightens routines and sparks connection.

Those still curious about past solutions or seeking practice can explore the NYT archive or third-party analyzers, though official play remains the primary experience. With its blend of simplicity and depth, Wordle shows no signs of slowing, continuing to weave itself into the fabric of digital culture one five-letter word at a time.