Wordle Today: Answer, Hints and Clues for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – Puzzle Number 1873 Fully Revealed

Wordle players looking for help with Wednesday's puzzle can find today's answer and a full set of hints below, as the daily New York Times word game rolled out its 1,873rd edition with a five-letter word that stumped a fair share of solvers this morning.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. After each guess, the game's tiles change color to indicate how close a player has come: green means a letter is correct and in the right position, yellow means the letter appears in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray means the letter does not appear in the word at all. A new puzzle rolls out daily at midnight local time, meaning every player around the world is working through the same word, just at different points in the day depending on their time zone.

Today's Hints

For players who want a nudge before jumping straight to the answer, here are several hints designed to point toward Wednesday's word without giving it away entirely:

Hint 1: The word means to assume or suggest something as a possible idea.

Hint 2: It is often used when discussing arguments, theories or explanations.

Hint 3: It involves putting forward a statement for consideration rather than proving it outright.

Hint 4: The word might be used when describing someone who has proposed a certain viewpoint or hypothesis.

Players who prefer structural clues rather than definitional ones can also note that today's word contains two vowels among its five letters, and does not repeat any letters.

Good Starting Words

Wordle strategists generally recommend opening with a word that contains several common vowels and consonants in order to quickly rule letters in or out. Popular starting choices among longtime players include ARISE, ABUSE, ADIEU, CRANE and POINT, each of which tests a broad mix of frequently used letters early in the puzzle. Since the New York Times updated its rules in February to allow previously used answers to reappear, players can no longer assume a word is off-limits simply because it has shown up before, making a strong, letter-diverse opening guess more valuable than ever.

Today's Answer

For players ready to see the solution, Wednesday, August 5's Wordle answer for puzzle number 1,873 is POSIT.

The word "posit" is a verb meaning to put forward an idea, theory or statement as true or existing, typically for the purpose of discussion or argument, without necessarily offering proof. It is commonly used in academic, scientific and philosophical contexts, as in phrases like "researchers posit that the theory holds" or "the paper posits a new explanation for the phenomenon."

How the Puzzle Trended

Wordle continues to draw a large daily audience nearly four and a half years after it was first created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who released the game in 2021 before it was acquired by The New York Times in early 2022 amid its rapid rise in popularity. The simplicity of the format, one puzzle a day, shared by every player worldwide, with no ads interrupting the experience, helped turn what began as a personal project into a daily ritual for millions of people.

Since taking over the game, the Times has maintained editorial oversight of the answer list, occasionally swapping out words considered too obscure, too regionally specific, or otherwise unsuitable for a broad international audience. Notable past changes have included replacing the original planned answer for puzzle 241 after it was deemed too obscure, and swapping the scheduled word for puzzle 324 in 2022 to keep the game feeling distinct from unfolding news events at the time.

Recent Wordle Answers

For players looking to track recent solutions or double-check a word they may have guessed on a previous day, Tuesday's puzzle, number 1,872, was solved with the answer MOTIF. That puzzle drew particular attention from solvers using the Times' WordleBot tool, which tracks average completion times and offers post-game analysis; according to WordleBot data, the average player needed just under four guesses to land on Tuesday's answer.

Why the Daily Ritual Endures

Part of what has kept Wordle's audience engaged for so long is its social, shareable format. Players can post their results, represented as colored grid emojis without revealing the actual word, allowing friends and followers to compare performance without spoiling the puzzle for others who haven't played yet. That shareability, combined with the game's low time commitment and daily reset, has helped Wordle remain one of the most consistently popular entries in the Times' broader games lineup, which also includes Connections, the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee and Letter Boxed.

For players hoping to maintain a winning streak, checking hints before resorting to the full answer remains the recommended approach, since revealing the solution outright ends the challenge of solving it independently. Still, for those who have exhausted their six guesses or simply want to confirm their answer, Wednesday's word, POSIT, closes out puzzle number 1,873 in the New York Times' ongoing daily series.

Players looking ahead can expect a new puzzle to roll out at midnight in their local time zone, continuing the daily cycle that has defined Wordle since it first captured widespread attention in the early months of 2022.