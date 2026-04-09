The New York Times Wordle puzzle for Thursday, April 9, 2026 — game #1755 — concluded with the answer "LADEN," an adjective meaning "loaded" or "burdened; afflicted," offering players a moderately challenging test of vocabulary and deduction.

The five-letter word tested solvers' ability to navigate common letters and strategic elimination across six guesses. According to The New York Times Wordle Review, the puzzle required an average of 4.3 guesses out of six among testers, placing it slightly easier than the previous day's average but still demanding careful play for those seeking a perfect solve.

"LADEN" derives from Old English roots and commonly appears in literary or descriptive contexts, such as "a laden ship" or "hearts laden with sorrow." Webster's New World College Dictionary defines it as carrying a load or afflicted by something burdensome, fitting the game's emphasis on everyday yet precise English words.

Players who started with strong opening guesses containing common vowels and consonants — such as "SLATE," "CRANE," "TRACE" or "ADIEU" — gained early insights. Effective strategies often involved testing multiple vowels early while tracking eliminated letters. Hints circulating on puzzle communities suggested focusing on words with A and E, or considering terms related to weight or emotion.

The solution featured distinct letters with no repeats: L, A, D, E and N. This absence of doubles simplified some paths but required precise placement. Many solvers reported success in three or four guesses after ruling out common pitfalls like words ending in common suffixes or containing repeated vowels.

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, resets daily at midnight and limits players to six attempts. Green tiles indicate correct letters in the right position, yellow tiles show correct letters in the wrong spot, and gray tiles mark letters absent from the answer. The game's simplicity combined with its daily reset has sustained massive popularity, with millions of players sharing colored grids on social media each day.

Thursday's puzzle continued a streak of varied difficulty in April 2026. Earlier games in the month featured words ranging from straightforward nouns to trickier adjectives. The April 8 solution was not detailed in immediate reports, but the sequence maintained the game's balance of accessibility and challenge.

Community reactions on platforms like Reddit's r/wordle and X highlighted mixed experiences. Some players celebrated quick solves, posting grids solved in three guesses, while others admitted using five or six attempts after early missteps with similar-looking words like "LADLE" or "LEARN." The moderate difficulty rating encouraged discussion about optimal starting words and elimination tactics.

For those still seeking hints without spoilers, useful clues included: the word contains two vowels (A and E); it starts with L; it ends with N; and it relates to being burdened or carrying weight. These nudges helped narrow possibilities without revealing the full answer.

Strategies for success in Wordle often emphasize information theory — maximizing the elimination of possibilities with each guess. Popular starter words balance vowel coverage and frequent consonants. Once feedback appears, players refine subsequent guesses to test remaining letters efficiently.

"LADEN" rewarded those who considered less common but valid adjectives early. Its appearance in literature and everyday speech made it a fair yet satisfying solve for dedicated players. The New York Times provides an official review page with additional context, including the average number of guesses and community discussion.

Sharing results without spoilers has become a social ritual. Many post their grid using emoji squares — green for correct position, yellow for misplaced and black/gray for absent — fostering friendly competition among friends and online communities. Hashtags like #Wordle1755 trended modestly as players compared performances.

The game's enduring appeal lies in its blend of luck, skill and vocabulary expansion. New players benefit from learning patterns, while veterans refine techniques to minimize average guesses. Hard mode, which forces use of revealed letters in subsequent attempts, adds extra challenge for advanced solvers.

As April 9 progressed, search interest in "Wordle 1755 answer" and "Wordle April 9 2026 hints" surged, reflecting the daily rhythm of the game. Puzzle companion sites and social accounts posted spoiler-free hints throughout the morning before full solutions emerged.

For those who missed the solve or want to improve, reviewing the official NYT Wordle Review offers insights into tester performance and subtle patterns. The review emphasizes that "LADEN" tested recognition of a precise adjective rather than obscure vocabulary.

Looking ahead, Friday's puzzle — game #1756 — will introduce an entirely new five-letter word, resetting the challenge for players worldwide. The New York Times continues to curate the word list carefully, avoiding offensive terms and maintaining a balance of difficulty.

Wordle has inspired numerous variants and spin-offs, but the original remains the benchmark for daily word games. Its straightforward rules and shareable format have helped it maintain cultural relevance years after launch.

In educational contexts, teachers sometimes use Wordle to build vocabulary and logical reasoning skills among students. The game's feedback system naturally encourages hypothesis testing and pattern recognition.

For international players, including those in Seoul accessing via VPN or local time adjustments, the puzzle aligns with the U.S. midnight reset, though regional time differences can shift when the new word appears.

Thursday's solution exemplified Wordle's strength: a common word that feels fresh in the guessing context. "LADEN" may not be the most frequent term in casual conversation, but its validity and clear definition made it a legitimate and fair answer.

Players who solved it quickly often credited strong openers or lucky early guesses that isolated key letters. Those who struggled noted how similar words with L, A and E led down unproductive paths before the correct configuration emerged.

As the day concluded, conversations shifted to strategies for future puzzles and appreciation for the daily mental exercise. Whether solved in two guesses or six, the shared experience unites a global community around a simple yet engaging word puzzle.

The April 9, 2026, Wordle reinforced why millions return daily: the satisfying click of tiles turning green, the small victory of deduction and the gentle nudge toward richer vocabulary.