NEWARK, N.J. — Security lines at Newark Liberty International Airport have shown marked improvement in recent days, with many TSA checkpoints reporting waits of just 2 to 25 minutes as of early April 2026, even as the partial government shutdown continues to strain federal staffing nationwide.

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at EWR, a major hub serving the New York metropolitan area, faced significant pressure in March due to the Department of Homeland Security funding impasse. Roughly 1,000 TSA officers at the airport worked without pay for weeks, leading to higher callout rates, fatigue and long lines that at times stretched 2 to 4 hours during peak periods in mid-March.

Airport officials temporarily suspended real-time wait time reporting on the Newark Liberty website in late March, citing rapidly changing conditions based on passenger volumes and staffing levels. The site advised travelers to allow significantly more time and check with airlines for flight status. Wait time data has since partially resumed, providing variable but generally more manageable estimates.

As of April 7, current data from the airport's website showed fluctuating waits across terminals. In Terminal A, general lines were listed as "No Wait" at some checkpoints, while Terminal B varied: 6 minutes at Gates 40-49, 24 minutes at Gates 51-57, and 16 minutes at Gates 60-68 for general screening. Terminal C reported around 2 minutes. TSA PreCheck lanes often moved faster, with waits as low as 1 to 2 minutes in several locations, though some PreCheck checkpoints in Terminal A and B remained closed or limited.

Independent trackers and local reports indicated average waits between 10 and 25 minutes overall, with PreCheck and CLEAR users frequently clearing security in under 10 minutes. Peak morning and evening rushes saw occasional spikes toward 30 minutes, but conditions remained far better than the multi-hour delays reported earlier in the shutdown. Some travelers still encountered 15- to 30-minute lines during busy periods, prompting airlines like United to advise extra arrival time.

To ease the burden, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were deployed to Newark Liberty and other major airports starting around March 23. The federal immigration officers assisted with non-screening tasks such as guarding exit lanes, verifying passenger IDs and managing crowd flow, freeing TSA screeners to focus on core security functions. Photos and videos showed ICE personnel patrolling terminals, drawing mixed reactions from travelers and local leaders.

Sen. Cory Booker visited the airport to support affected TSA workers and criticized the deployment of ICE agents, questioning the optics of immigration enforcement at domestic security checkpoints. Passenger feedback varied: some appreciated faster movement through lines thanks to the extra help, while others expressed discomfort with the presence of immigration officers.

Newark Liberty handled approximately 47 million passengers in 2025, marking its third-busiest year despite a slight dip from 2024. The airport serves as a primary East Coast hub for United Airlines and handles significant international traffic, with three main terminals — A, B and C — featuring multiple security checkpoints. Terminal C, often the busiest for United flights, has seen relatively shorter waits in recent updates.

Travelers can now check restored real-time wait times on the NewarkAirport.com website or through United Airlines' new TSA wait time tracker in its mobile app, rolled out in early April for EWR and other hubs. The MyTSA app also offers general guidance. Officials encourage monitoring displays inside the terminals and switching lines if one appears longer, noting that all gates remain accessible.

United Airlines, which dominates operations at EWR, has emphasized the new app feature to help passengers plan better amid ongoing uncertainties. Flight delays have persisted, with FlightAware reporting dozens of delays daily, partly tied to security backups and broader operational strains.

The shutdown, now the longest in recent history, has taken a heavy toll on TSA morale. Hundreds of officers nationwide quit during the impasse, and callout rates peaked at 40-50% at some airports. Back pay has begun reaching some agents following interim funding measures, helping stabilize staffing at Newark. Still, the airport continues to warn that waits remain subject to rapid change.

In addition to addressing shutdown effects, Newark Liberty offers several expedited screening options. TSA PreCheck lanes operate in all terminals, with Touchless ID technology available at select points for faster identity verification using facial comparison. CLEAR biometric services speed initial checks for enrolled members. The airport also supports ConfirmID, a fee-based service for passengers lacking REAL ID-compliant documents, as full enforcement has been in effect since May 2025.

Advanced imaging technology at many lanes allows more items to remain in carry-on bags, though standard rules for liquids and electronics apply. Travelers are urged to pack efficiently and wear slip-on shoes to minimize delays.

Local media and social media posts reflected a mix of experiences. Some flyers reported breezing through in 5-10 minutes during off-peak times, crediting PreCheck and occasional lighter crowds. Others described fluctuating lines, with one recent report noting a drop from 45 minutes to about 10 minutes within an hour as staffing adjusted.

Airport and Port Authority officials have closely monitored the situation, working with TSA to consolidate lanes when needed while keeping all terminals operational. Compared to some peer airports that saw sustained multi-hour waits, Newark's lines have stabilized more quickly in early April, though vigilance remains essential.

For passengers planning trips through Newark Liberty, experts recommend arriving at least two-and-a-half to three hours before domestic flights and even earlier for international departures, particularly during morning (5-9 a.m.) and evening peaks. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can dramatically reduce times. Checking the airport website, United app or third-party trackers like TSA Wait Times before heading out helps set realistic expectations.

As summer travel season approaches, the airport continues investing in passenger amenities, including diverse dining options, retail and efficient connections to New York City via rail and road. Newark Liberty consistently ranks as a critical gateway for business and leisure travelers in the Northeast.

The events at EWR mirror nationwide challenges, where essential TSA workers have balanced public safety with financial hardship during the funding standoff. A resolution to the DHS budget impasse could restore full predictability, but until then, auxiliary support from ICE, real-time tools and expedited programs offer the best buffers.

Many travelers who navigated the tougher days shared tips online: stay hydrated, consider off-peak flights when possible, and show appreciation to frontline personnel. Some specifically noted smoother experiences in Terminal C or with PreCheck even amid disruptions.

Newark Liberty International Airport has weathered the recent strain with improving metrics in April. While waits continue to fluctuate based on daily staffing and volume, the combination of resumed reporting, ICE assistance and traveler preparedness has helped keep operations moving. As negotiations over the shutdown persist, the focus remains on maintaining safety and efficiency for the millions who rely on EWR each year.