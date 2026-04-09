LOS ANGELES — Security lines at Los Angeles International Airport have stabilized significantly in early April 2026, with most TSA wait times now ranging from 5 to 15 minutes across checkpoints as the partial government shutdown continues but its impact on LAX eases following back pay for officers and auxiliary support.

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at LAX, one of the world's busiest airports handling more than 80 million passengers annually, faced substantial strain in March due to the Department of Homeland Security funding impasse that began Feb. 14. Officers worked without pay for weeks, leading to elevated callout rates, fatigue and longer lines that at times exceeded 30-60 minutes during peak spring break periods.

Recent real-time data from the official LAX website shows improving conditions. As of April 8 evening, the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) reported general boarding waits around 8-12 minutes and TSA PreCheck as low as 2-5 minutes. Other terminals, including Terminals 1 through 8 and the regional terminal, have shown similar short waits, with many travelers clearing security in under 10 minutes during off-peak hours.

Spring break travel surges tested the system in late March, yet local reports indicated lines moved relatively smoothly compared to other major hubs that experienced multi-hour delays. Passengers noted friendly and helpful TSA staff despite the challenges, with some international departures in Terminal B clearing in under 5 minutes.

To address nationwide staffing shortages, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were deployed to LAX and other large airports starting in late March. The additional DHS personnel assisted with non-screening duties such as exit lane monitoring, ID verification and crowd management, allowing TSA screeners to focus on core security functions. This support, combined with interim back pay measures ordered in late March, helped reduce absences and stabilize operations by early April.

LAX officials temporarily advised travelers to arrive earlier than usual during the peak of disruptions, recommending three to four hours for domestic flights and even more for international ones. However, with wait times now closer to normal, the airport has returned to standard guidance of two hours for domestic and three hours for international departures, though peaks still warrant extra caution.

LAX features multiple security checkpoints across its nine terminals, with the Tom Bradley International Terminal handling the heaviest international traffic. All checkpoints offer TSA PreCheck where scheduled, and CLEAR biometric lanes provide faster entry for enrolled members at several locations. PreCheck users consistently report the shortest experiences, often 2-5 minutes even during busier periods.

The airport continues to update its official wait times page regularly, and travelers can also check the MyTSA app, Delta and other airline apps, or third-party trackers for live estimates. Officials encourage switching to shorter lines when possible, noting that terminals are interconnected and all gates remain accessible.

Los Angeles International served as a critical gateway even during the height of disruptions, processing millions amid spring travel. While some days in March saw PreCheck lanes temporarily limited or longer standard lines, conditions improved markedly after back pay began reaching officers and callout rates dropped. Nationwide, TSA absences fell sharply in early April following the payments.

Beyond immediate shutdown effects, LAX has rolled out several innovations to improve screening efficiency. The airport uses advanced imaging technology at many lanes, allowing more flexibility with items in carry-on bags while maintaining strict liquid and electronics rules. ConfirmID, the fee-based identity verification service, assists passengers without REAL ID-compliant documents, as full enforcement has been active since May 2025.

LAX's central location in Southern California and role as a major hub for Delta, American, United and international carriers make efficient security critical. The airport has invested heavily in passenger experience, including expanded dining, art installations and technology upgrades, helping offset occasional security hassles.

Travelers have shared mixed but increasingly positive feedback on social media and forums. Many reported quick passages in early April, contrasting with friends at harder-hit airports. Practical tips circulating include wearing slip-on shoes, packing liquids and electronics accessibly, enrolling in PreCheck or CLEAR, and checking real-time data before heading to the airport.

The partial shutdown, now one of the longest in U.S. history, has highlighted vulnerabilities in federal airport security staffing. While LAX managed better than some peers thanks to proactive measures and its high volume of experienced travelers, the episode exposed broader challenges. Local leaders and airport executives credited dedicated TSA personnel for maintaining safety and throughput under difficult circumstances.

For passengers planning trips through LAX, experts recommend monitoring official channels closely as conditions can still fluctuate with daily staffing and passenger volumes. Morning (6-10 a.m.) and evening rushes remain the busiest, while overnight and late evening hours often see the shortest lines.

As summer travel season approaches, LAX continues preparations with enhanced staffing where possible and ongoing infrastructure projects that do not directly affect security checkpoints. The airport consistently ranks among the top U.S. hubs for passenger volume and serves as a vital link for domestic, transpacific and Latin American routes.

The situation at LAX mirrors national trends where airports have seen improvement after initial chaos, thanks to back pay, auxiliary support and traveler preparedness. While a full resolution to the funding standoff remains pending, real-time tools and expedited programs offer the best buffers for smooth journeys.

Many who navigated the tougher March days expressed appreciation for frontline workers persisting through unpaid periods. Social media posts highlighted gratitude alongside practical advice: stay hydrated, consider off-peak flights when flexible, and remain patient during screening.

Los Angeles International Airport has weathered the recent strain with noticeable recovery in April. With wait times now mostly in the single digits to low teens, the focus shifts back to its role as a bustling global gateway to Southern California and beyond. Travelers can expect more predictable experiences as long as current staffing levels hold.