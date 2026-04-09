SAN FRANCISCO While hours-long security lines have plagued many major U.S. airports amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, San Francisco International Airport continues to operate smoothly with average TSA wait times holding steady between 10 and 15 minutes and all checkpoints functioning normally as of April 9, 2026.

SFO, one of the nation's busiest international gateways and a critical hub for the Bay Area, benefits from its unique status as the largest airport in the Transportation Security Administration's Screening Partnership Program. Under this program, private contractor Covenant Aviation Security handles day-to-day screening operations under TSA oversight. Because screeners are private employees paid through a separate funding stream, they have remained fully staffed and paid without interruption during the federal funding impasse that began in mid-February.

Airport officials have repeatedly emphasized that travelers at SFO are experiencing normal operations even as spring break and early summer travel volumes increase. "While we've seen and heard about the long security checkpoint lines over the last few weeks at major airports around the country, SFO is NOT experiencing this issue," the airport posted on social media in late March, a message that continues to hold true into April.

Current real-time data shows average security waits around 12 minutes overall. Early morning hours from midnight to 3 a.m. frequently see waits as low as 1-7 minutes, while busier periods like 6-9 a.m. typically range from 13-25 minutes. Many passengers with TSA PreCheck or CLEAR biometric enrollment report clearing security in just 2-5 minutes. One checkpoint in Terminal 3 (Boarding Area F3) has occasionally shown as closed in recent updates, but multiple alternatives remain open across terminals and all gates stay accessible.

United Airlines, SFO's dominant carrier, rolled out a new TSA wait time tracker in its mobile app in early April for SFO and six other major hubs. The feature provides estimated waits for both standard and PreCheck lanes and highlights the shortest checkpoint, helping passengers plan arrivals more effectively amid broader travel uncertainties.

SFO processed approximately 54.5 million passengers in 2025, reflecting continued growth in domestic and transpacific traffic. The airport serves as United's major West Coast hub and a key departure point for flights to Asia. Despite separate operational pressures — including a new FAA rule and runway repaving project that have reduced hourly arrivals from 54 to 36 planes and caused some flight delays — security screening has remained efficient and unaffected by the shutdown.

In contrast to direct TSA-operated airports where officers worked without pay, leading to high callout rates and long lines, SFO's contracted model has provided a reliable buffer. Spokesperson Doug Yakel noted that private screeners have maintained peak wait times under 10 minutes in many recent periods while processing millions of travelers.

SFO features multiple security checkpoints: A and G in the International Terminal, B and C in Terminal 1, D in Terminal 2, and F1 and F3 in Terminal 3. Most checkpoints open as early as 3:15 a.m., with some operating nearly around the clock. All offer TSA PreCheck where scheduled, along with CLEAR lanes at key locations for biometric fast-track screening.

The airport also supports ConfirmID, a fee-based identity verification service for passengers without REAL ID-compliant documents. Advanced imaging technology is in use, and officials continue to encourage efficient packing — placing liquids and electronics in easily accessible spots — to speed screening.

Travelers have shared positive experiences on social media and forums, with many noting quick passages compared to friends flying through traditional TSA airports. "No lines at SFO — right through security in minutes," one recent passenger posted after a domestic flight. Reddit users flying in late March and early April reported waits from virtually none to about 20-30 minutes in standard lanes during peaks.

For those heading to SFO, the airport still recommends arriving two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures, particularly during morning and evening rushes. However, the stable security times mean most passengers can follow standard guidelines without the extra buffers required elsewhere. Real-time wait information is available via the United app, SFO's website, flight displays and the MyTSA app.

Beyond security, SFO is managing other improvements. A temporary runway project and FAA restrictions are causing some arrival delays, with up to 25% of flights potentially affected by up to 30 minutes through October. These changes do not impact checkpoint operations.

The Screening Partnership Program at SFO has proven valuable during previous federal disruptions as well. Only a small number of U.S. airports use private screeners, making SFO a notable exception where operations continue without the staffing strains seen nationally.

Local leaders and travelers have highlighted the contrast: while essential federal TSA workers at other airports faced financial hardship and fatigue, SFO's model has kept morale and efficiency high among contracted staff. All screening still follows strict TSA standards and protocols.

As the partial government shutdown persists into April, SFO stands out as a smoother option for those able to route through the Bay Area. With summer travel season approaching, the airport continues enhancing passenger amenities, including expanded dining with local flavors, art installations and efficient terminal connections.

Industry experts note that SFO's resilience offers a case study in operational alternatives during federal budget standoffs. While most of the country's airports rely on direct TSA staffing vulnerable to funding lapses, privatized models like SFO's have demonstrated greater continuity.

Practical tips for SFO travelers remain useful: enroll in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR for the fastest experience, wear slip-on shoes, check real-time wait data before leaving home, and monitor United or airline apps for any flight-specific updates related to runway constraints.

SFO consistently ranks well in traveler satisfaction among large U.S. airports, thanks to its layout, technology integrations and relative ease of navigation even during busy periods. Its ability to maintain normal security waits while others faced chaos has drawn favorable attention in national coverage.

As negotiations over the shutdown continue without a clear end date, passengers flying through San Francisco International can take comfort in its stability. The airport's private contractor advantage, combined with tools like United's new tracker and proactive communication, helps keep travel as predictable as possible.

For millions connecting through SFO to Asia, domestic destinations or international routes, the message is clear: security lines here remain far shorter than the multi-hour ordeals reported elsewhere. As conditions evolve, checking official SFO channels and airline apps before travel is still advised.

With its role as a vibrant global gateway strengthened by innovation and operational resilience, San Francisco International Airport continues serving the Bay Area and beyond effectively — even in challenging times.