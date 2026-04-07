PHOENIX — TSA security lines at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have stabilized with most wait times dropping under 10 minutes and all Terminal 4 checkpoints now reopened, offering relief to travelers amid the ongoing partial government shutdown that strained operations in March 2026.

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at one of the nation's busiest airports faced significant pressure from staffing shortages triggered by the Department of Homeland Security funding impasse. TSA officers, classified as essential workers, continued reporting for duty without paychecks, leading to higher callout rates, fatigue and temporary checkpoint closures.

At the peak of the disruption in late March, some lines at Sky Harbor stretched longer than usual, with reports of waits reaching up to 30 minutes during busy periods. On March 20, Terminal 4 checkpoints B and D shut down entirely — the first such closures since the shutdown began — forcing passengers into fewer lanes and prompting frustration among flyers navigating spring travel.

"Get to the airport extra early," became a common warning shared on social media and local news outlets as travelers posted images of crowded queues. Many described never seeing security lines so long at Sky Harbor, especially during morning rushes when passengers arrived for early flights only to encounter unexpected delays.

To mitigate the shortages, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were deployed to Sky Harbor and other major U.S. airports starting around March 23. The federal immigration officers assisted with non-screening tasks such as guarding exit lanes, verifying passenger IDs and managing crowd flow, freeing TSA screeners to focus on core security duties. Signs at checkpoints notified travelers of the additional Department of Homeland Security support.

Border Czar Tom Homan stated that ICE agents would remain at the airport until TSA operations fully normalized, with no specific end date announced as negotiations over the shutdown continued. Passenger reactions were mixed: some appreciated the faster movement through lines thanks to the extra personnel, while others raised concerns about the presence of immigration enforcement officers at domestic security checkpoints. Protests occurred at the airport on March 30, with demonstrators calling for the ICE agents to leave.

By early April, conditions had improved markedly. All security checkpoints in Terminal 4 reopened, and real-time data showed wait times falling sharply. As of April 7 at around 12:10 a.m., the official Sky Harbor website reported Terminal 3 checkpoint at 9 minutes, Terminal 4 Checkpoint A at 7 minutes, Checkpoint C at 7 minutes, while Checkpoints B and D were listed as closed or N/A depending on the hour — though overall traffic flowed more smoothly and all gates remained accessible via any open checkpoint.

Local media reported that by the first week of April, most waits across terminals stayed under 10 minutes, a significant improvement from the previous week's fluctuations between 6 and 30 minutes. Travelers using expedited programs like TSA PreCheck and CLEAR often reported even shorter experiences, with some clearing security in just 2 to 5 minutes during off-peak times.

Phoenix Sky Harbor handled more than 51 million passengers in 2025 and continues to serve as a vital hub for American Airlines and a key gateway for domestic and limited international travel in the Southwest. The airport's two main terminals — Terminal 3 and the larger Terminal 4 — feature multiple checkpoints, but reduced staffing quickly amplified delays when lanes consolidated.

Travelers can monitor live security wait times directly on the Sky Harbor website or through flight information displays inside the terminals. Officials encourage switching to a shorter line if one appears longer, noting that any checkpoint in Terminal 4 provides access to all gates. The airport also offers PHXRESERVE for timed security slots in some cases, along with the MyTSA app for general guidance on permitted items and procedures.

In addition to addressing the immediate shutdown effects, Sky Harbor has implemented several TSA innovations to improve screening efficiency. Earlier in 2026, the airport expanded TSA PreCheck Touchless ID using facial comparison technology, allowing eligible members to verify identity faster without repeatedly presenting documents. CLEAR biometric lanes operate in both terminals to speed up initial identity checks.

The ConfirmID service, a fee-based option costing around $45 for a 10-day period, helps passengers without REAL ID-compliant documents. Full REAL ID enforcement has been in effect since May 2025, with compliance rates already high at most airports.

The shutdown took a toll on TSA workforce morale. Roughly 800 officers at Sky Harbor worked without pay for weeks, with some local union voices describing conditions as approaching a breaking point. Reports indicated hundreds of TSA officers nationwide quit during the impasse, and overtime demands added further strain even as personnel ensured safety. Back pay began reaching some agents by late March, helping reduce absences.

Airport and local leaders noted that Sky Harbor managed the challenges relatively well compared to other major hubs where waits sometimes stretched to hours. Still, the episode exposed vulnerabilities in federal aviation security during prolonged budget standoffs. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton and others credited dedicated staff and proactive support measures, including the ICE assistance, for preventing worse disruptions.

For passengers planning trips through Phoenix Sky Harbor, experts recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures, particularly during peak morning (5-8 a.m.) and evening rushes. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can dramatically reduce times, though availability varies with daily staffing. Packing smartly — placing electronics and liquids in easy-to-access spots — and checking the airport's security page beforehand helps minimize surprises.

As the partial shutdown persists into April, travelers should stay informed via official channels. While lines have largely stabilized with reopened checkpoints and auxiliary support, wait times could still fluctuate if absences rise or peak travel periods intensify.

Phoenix Sky Harbor continues to focus on passenger experience, consistently ranking well in satisfaction surveys among large U.S. airports. Its layout, local dining options featuring Southwest flavors, public art and efficient connections help offset occasional security hassles. With summer travel season approaching, officials stress preparedness and patience.

The situation at Sky Harbor reflects broader challenges at airports nationwide, where essential workers have balanced public safety duties with personal financial hardships. A resolution to the DHS funding issues could restore full staffing and greater predictability, but until then, real-time trackers, expedited programs and flexible planning remain key tools for flyers.

Many travelers who experienced the worst days shared practical tips online: wear slip-on shoes, stay hydrated, consider off-peak flights when possible and express gratitude to frontline workers persisting through unpaid periods. Some noted surprisingly swift PreCheck experiences even during disruptions, crediting the combined efforts of TSA and supporting personnel.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, often praised as one of the more traveler-friendly major hubs in the country, has navigated the recent strain with improving metrics. As wait times normalize and checkpoints operate more fully, the focus returns to its role as a vibrant gateway to Arizona's Valley of the Sun and connections beyond.