ORLANDO, Fla. — Security lines at Orlando International Airport moved swiftly Tuesday, with TSA wait times averaging under 20 minutes across most checkpoints as the busy 2026 spring break season wound down, airport officials and real-time trackers reported.

As of midday April 7, official displays on the airport's website showed general security waits of 0-2 minutes at Gates 1-59, Gates 70-129 and the C gates area, though these figures can fluctuate rapidly with passenger volume. Third-party monitors like Takeoff Timer and airlineairport.com placed typical waits between 10-20 minutes during standard hours, rising toward 20-30 minutes in peak morning and afternoon rushes.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority advises travelers to arrive at the airport three hours before domestic flights and reach the security checkpoint at least two hours prior to departure. That buffer provides ample cushion even on busier days at one of the nation's busiest tourist gateways.

Orlando International, known by its code MCO, handled record passenger numbers during the six-week spring break window that concluded around April 7. Officials projected more than 600,000 travelers on some peak weekends in March, with daily counts exceeding 200,000 on the busiest days. Despite the surge, security waits remained manageable compared to past holiday peaks, thanks in part to expanded TSA staffing, technology upgrades and voluntary reservation tools.

MCO features multiple security checkpoints serving its North and South terminals and various gate areas. Travelers bound for Gates 1-59 often encounter slightly longer lines during morning departures, while those heading to Gates 70-129 or the C concourse frequently report shorter waits. TSA PreCheck lanes consistently cut times to near zero for enrolled passengers, who remove shoes, belts and laptops less frequently.

The airport promotes its free MCO Reserve system, allowing passengers without PreCheck or CLEAR to book a specific security time slot in advance via the MCO app or website. Officials say the tool helps spread out crowds and reduces stress during high-volume periods. The MCO mobile app also delivers live checkpoint updates, flight status and navigation assistance throughout the sprawling facility.

Real-time data from sites such as flightqueue.com, ifly.com and takeofftimer.com showed short waits early Tuesday, with some checkpoints reporting under 10 minutes even as afternoon departures built. Hourly forecasts suggested potential increases to 18-21 minutes in the evening window before tapering overnight. Early morning slots from 5-7 a.m. typically offer the shortest lines at 10-15 minutes, while 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. see the longest at 20-45 minutes on busier days.

TSA PreCheck enrollment continues to grow at MCO, providing faster screening for millions of frequent travelers. CLEAR biometric lanes offer another expedited option at the entrance to security for those who subscribe. Families, military members and individuals needing assistance can access dedicated lanes where available.

Travelers shared mixed but generally positive experiences on social media and forums in recent weeks. Many reported 15-25 minute waits even during late March peaks, crediting efficient staffing and new lane configurations. Others advised downloading the MyTSA app, which crowd-sources wait times from passengers already at the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration emphasizes that wait times remain fluid and subject to sudden changes based on flight schedules, weather disruptions or staffing levels. A partial government shutdown earlier in 2026 raised concerns about potential delays at Florida airports, but MCO officials reported no major operational impacts, with TSA PreCheck and Global Entry remaining fully active.

Orlando's tourism-driven traffic creates unique patterns. International arrivals, particularly from Latin America and Europe, add volume to customs and border processes after security, while domestic leisure travelers dominate departure lines. The airport's two-terminal design with airside shuttles means passengers must factor in time to reach their gates after clearing security.

Experts recommend several strategies to minimize delays at MCO:

Enroll in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR for faster processing.

Use the MCO Reserve tool to book a security slot.

Pack liquids in a single quart-size bag and remove laptops and large electronics early.

Wear slip-on shoes and avoid bulky belts or jewelry.

Check the official flymco.com/security page or app immediately before heading to the checkpoint.

Consider off-peak flights when possible.

During the height of spring break, some mornings saw waits approach 30-40 minutes at busier checkpoints, prompting the airport to urge extra arrival time. Post-holiday Tuesday traffic appeared lighter, with many families returning home and business travel resuming a steadier pace.

The airport has invested heavily in technology, including advanced imaging systems and automated screening lanes that allow passengers to leave more items in carry-on bags. These upgrades have helped keep average waits competitive with other major hubs despite MCO's high volume.

For those connecting through Orlando or arriving on early flights, late-night and overnight security lines often dip below 10 minutes, offering smoother experiences for red-eye travelers.

Parking and ground transportation also factor into planning. MCO offers on-site garages, economy lots and rideshare options, but heavy days can mean longer walks or waits for shuttles. Officials suggest checking the MCO app for real-time parking availability.

As summer travel planning begins, MCO anticipates another busy season with continued growth in both domestic and international routes. Airlines have added flights to meet demand from theme park visitors, beachgoers and convention attendees.

Travelers with questions about prohibited items or screening procedures can consult the TSA website or MyTSA app, which includes a "What Can I Bring?" tool. Remember the 3-1-1 liquids rule: containers of 3.4 ounces or less in a single quart bag.

While waits at Orlando International remain shorter than nightmare scenarios seen at some congested hubs, preparation remains key. Checking multiple sources — the airport website, MyTSA app and third-party trackers — gives the clearest picture before leaving for the airport.

Airport spokesperson Angela Starke has repeatedly stressed proactive planning. "We want every traveler to have a smooth experience at MCO," she said in earlier statements during peak periods. "Arriving early, using available tools and following TSA guidelines helps everyone move through security faster."

On this Tuesday in early April, with spring break crowds thinning, most passengers cleared security without significant hassle. Still, the message from MCO remains consistent: better to build in extra time than risk missing a flight.

For the latest updates, visit flymco.com/security or download the MCO and MyTSA apps. Real-time conditions can shift quickly, especially as afternoon departures increase or if weather affects regional flights.

Whether heading to a business meeting, family vacation or returning home, knowing current Orlando International Airport TSA wait times helps turn potential stress into a seamless start to the journey.