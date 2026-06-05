NEW YORK — BTS has reclaimed its position as a sales powerhouse in 2026 with the March release of "Arirang," posting massive first-week numbers that outpaced recent efforts from rivals like Stray Kids and underscored the group's enduring commercial dominance even after a lengthy hiatus.

"Arirang" debuted with 641,000 equivalent album units in the United States in its first week, including 532,000 pure album sales — the largest sales week for a group album in over a decade. The figure marked BTS' best U.S. sales week and propelled the album to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it spent multiple weeks at the summit.

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Global figures for "Arirang" have been even more impressive. The album surpassed 4 million copies in its opening 24 hours in South Korea and has been recognized as one of the top-selling releases worldwide in 2026, with strong contributions from physical formats including vinyl variants that drove significant numbers.

Stray Kids, meanwhile, maintained strong momentum throughout 2025 and into 2026 with consistent chart-topping releases. The group achieved a historic streak of eight consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, a record among K-pop acts that surpassed BTS' previous mark of six. Albums like "Do It" and others delivered robust U.S. sales, often exceeding 200,000-400,000 pure copies in strong debut weeks.

Cumulative album sales tell a story of two eras. Stray Kids reached a milestone of over 40 million physical album shipments worldwide as of April-May 2026, reflecting rapid growth during BTS' military service period when the younger group filled the vacuum with frequent releases and dedicated fan support.

BTS, however, has historically led with career totals exceeding 50 million physical albums prior to 2026, and "Arirang" alone has added millions more to their tally. The comeback album's performance, including record pre-orders and sustained sales, positions it as the best-selling K-pop album of 2026 so far in several key markets.

Industry observers note the different contexts. Stray Kids benefited from near-constant activity and a dedicated "Stay" fanbase that propelled multiple projects to the top of charts in 2025. BTS, returning as a full group after members completed mandatory military service, leveraged pent-up demand and global anticipation for a blockbuster comeback that shattered several first-week records.

Pure sales charts in the U.S. for 2026 highlight BTS' "Arirang" at the top among K-pop releases, followed by strong showings from Stray Kids titles and others like Ateez. Stray Kids continued to rank highly in CD and physical sales categories, often securing top spots on specialized charts.

The rivalry between the two acts has fueled fan discussions and media coverage, but direct comparisons are nuanced. BTS operates with a larger, more established global footprint built over more than a decade, while Stray Kids represent the next generation's commercial surge with impressive consistency in the absence of the seniors.

Both groups have elevated K-pop's overall market presence. Stray Kids' eight straight Billboard 200 No. 1s demonstrated the genre's depth beyond one act, while BTS' return with "Arirang" reaffirmed its status as a benchmark for scale and cultural impact. The album blended Korean heritage themes with broad appeal, driving streams and physical purchases alike.

Mid-year reports and industry trackers show BTS leading 2026 album sales in major territories thanks to the comeback, while Stray Kids' earlier releases and steady output kept them competitive. Factors such as multiple formats, fan pre-orders and international distribution play significant roles in final tallies.

Broader K-pop trends in 2026 reflect maturing markets with higher pre-order volumes and diversified revenue streams. Both BTS and Stray Kids have contributed to this growth, with their successes encouraging labels and artists to aim for ambitious targets. Vinyl sales, in particular, have boosted numbers for high-profile releases like "Arirang."

As the year progresses, additional releases from both acts and the wider industry will shape final standings. BTS' world tour supporting "Arirang" is expected to further amplify visibility and sales, while Stray Kids' ongoing schedule maintains their presence.

The competition has been positive for the genre, drawing new audiences and setting higher benchmarks. Whether measuring pure physical sales, equivalent units or global shipments, 2026 has seen K-pop continue its upward trajectory, with BTS and Stray Kids at the forefront.

For fans and analysts, the numbers underscore different strengths: BTS' unmatched event-level impact upon return versus Stray Kids' remarkable consistency and record-setting streaks during the hiatus period. Both have solidified their places in K-pop history.

As mid-year data continues to roll in, "Arirang" stands as the standout commercial success of 2026 so far, giving BTS the edge in direct album sales comparisons for the year. Stray Kids' cumulative achievements and chart dominance, however, ensure they remain a formidable force in the evolving landscape.