Olivia Rodrigo achieves her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as her third studio release, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," launches atop the list dated June 27. The set bows with 485,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending June 18, according to Luminate — marking Rodrigo's biggest week ever by units, and the largest week of 2026 for any album by a soloist.

A Consistent Track Record at No. 1

Rodrigo also topped the Billboard 200 with her two previous studio albums, GUTS in 2023 and SOUR in 2021, extending her perfect record of debuting every studio album at the top of the chart.

Hit Singles That Set the Stage

The new album was preceded by a pair of top-five-charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100: its lead-off track "drop dead," which reached No. 1 in May, and "the cure," which peaked at No. 5 in June.

A Breakdown of the Units

Of the album's 485,000 equivalent album units earned in the latest tracking week, album sales comprised 273,000 — Rodrigo's best sales week and the largest sales week for a woman in 2026, allowing the album to debut at No. 1 on Top Album Sales. Streaming equivalent album units comprised 211,000, equaling 218.41 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks, the largest streaming week of 2026 by a woman, debuting the album at No. 1 on Top Streaming Albums. Track equivalent album units comprised 1,000.

Vinyl Sales Played a Major Role

The album's first-week sales were bolstered by its availability across more than 15 physical variants, including two signed editions. Of the album's opening-week sales, vinyl purchases comprised 164,000 — Rodrigo's biggest week on vinyl and the largest week of 2026 by a woman.

How the Billboard 200 Is Calculated

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid or subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new June 27, 2026-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard's website on June 23.

A Tour to Follow the Release

Rodrigo will embark on The Unraveled Tour beginning on September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, and continuing through at least May 10, 2027, in London, giving fans an extended opportunity to see the new material performed live across North America and Europe.

The Only New Entry in the Top 10

Rodrigo's new album is the only debut in the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200, reflecting the strength of her launch relative to a chart otherwise populated entirely by previously established releases.

Drake's ICEMAN Drops After a Four-Week Reign

Drake's ICEMAN cedes the No. 1 slot after spending its first four weeks atop the Billboard 200, as the set dips from No. 1 to No. 2 in its fifth week on the list, earning 105,000 equivalent album units, down 21% from the prior week.

The Rest of the Top 10

Four former No. 1s follow ICEMAN on the chart. Ella Langley's "Dandelion" falls from No. 2 to No. 3 with 84,000 units, down 4%. Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" slips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 78,000 units, down 2%. Noah Kahan's "The Great Divide" moves up from No. 4 to No. 5 with 71,000 units, up 5%. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" holds steady at No. 6 with 53,000 units, down 4%.

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Rounding out the top 10, Jackson's "Number Ones" rises a spot to No. 7 with 49,000 equivalent album units, down 4%. Wallen's former chart leader "One Thing at a Time" climbs from No. 9 to No. 8 with 39,000 units, down 4%. Olivia Dean's "The Art of Loving" moves up a spot to No. 9 with 35,000 units, down 1%. And BTS' chart-topping "ARIRANG" ascends from No. 11 to No. 10 with 34,000 units, down less than 1%.

How the Chart Data Is Verified

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

A Strong Showing Internationally as Well

Beyond the U.S. chart performance, Rodrigo's new album has also delivered a career milestone overseas, achieving a career-best opening week as the set claimed the top spot on the U.K. albums chart. The album's first-day streaming performance similarly broke records, underscoring the global scale of the demand surrounding the release in the days immediately following its launch.

With the album already setting multiple career and yearly benchmarks in its debut week, attention now turns to whether Rodrigo can sustain that momentum in subsequent chart weeks as she heads toward the September launch of The Unraveled Tour. Given the album's dominant performance across sales, streaming, and vinyl purchases alike, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" appears positioned to remain a fixture near the top of the Billboard 200 in the weeks ahead, even as it now faces competition from previously established hits like Drake's ICEMAN and a deep field of country and pop releases that have continued performing strongly throughout 2026.