BTS Grammy Boycott Puts K-Pop Labels on the Spot Over New Best Asian Pop Music Category as Debate Intensifies

BTS's decision to withdraw from consideration at next year's Grammy Awards has thrust the rest of the K-pop industry into an unfamiliar bind, forcing record labels to decide whether to follow the superstar group's lead, compete for the Recording Academy's newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance award, or steer clear of the category altogether while pursuing broader recognition elsewhere.

In statements posted to Instagram last week, each of BTS's seven members announced they would not submit music for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, set to air Feb. 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. The band did not explicitly cite the new category as the reason for its decision, but the timing, coming weeks after the Recording Academy unveiled the award, was widely interpreted as a direct response to it.

A Message in Korean

The band's members chose to deliver their announcement in Korean rather than English, a decision many observers read as a deliberate signal against being funneled into a category defined by language and regional origin. According to a translation by Yonhap News, the group said they hoped their music could be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by language or region. The statement also thanked the band's fans, who refer to themselves as ARMY, for their continued support.

The withdrawal means BTS's comeback album, "Arirang," released after all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service, will not be in contention for any Grammy award this cycle. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks earlier this year, and the band is currently in the midst of a world tour promoting the release, including stops that saw them perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in early July.

The Category at the Center of the Dispute

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The Recording Academy announced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category on June 16 as one of five new additions for the upcoming Grammy ceremony, bringing the total number of categories to 100. According to the Academy's rulebook, the award recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

That language requirement has proven contentious. Recordings performed entirely in English, even by Asian artists, are not eligible for the new award, meaning past BTS hits like "Dynamite," "Butter" and "My Universe," all previously nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, would not have qualified under the new rules. The Recording Academy has not published a precise threshold for what constitutes "meaningful use" of an Asian language, leaving the standard notably looser than comparable rules for the Latin Grammys, which require at least 60% of a song's lyrics to be in Spanish, Portuguese or a native regional language.

Grammy CEO Responds

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the boycott directly in a statement shared with several outlets, saying he was saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year. In a separate comment defending the rationale behind the new award, Mason said the category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.

Mason also pushed back on the suggestion that the new category limits opportunities for Asian artists, noting that it does not exclude performers from consideration in the Grammys' broader general fields, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

A Familiar Pattern of Criticism

The backlash echoes complaints long raised by other artists, particularly Black musicians, who have argued that genre-specific Grammy categories can function as a means of exclusion, steering certain artists away from the ceremony's most prestigious general awards. Some commentators have drawn comparisons to the Grammys' 1989 introduction of a Hard Rock/Metal category and to controversies surrounding the separation of country music into distinct subcategories following high-profile wins by Black artists in the genre's main category.

While BTS's stance has drawn public support from figures including Tablo of the Korean hip-hop group Epik High and actor Daniel Dae Kim, relatively few other major K-pop acts have publicly joined the boycott. Industry observers attribute that hesitancy in part to BTS's unique commercial standing, which allows the group to forgo Grammy consideration without the same career risk faced by newer or less established acts.

Labels Face a Strategic Choice

For the rest of the K-pop industry, the situation now presents what one report described as a largely routine awards-season decision turned into a politically sensitive strategic choice. Under Grammy rules, a single recording cannot be submitted to both the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category and another performance category, such as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, meaning labels must choose one path or the other for each release rather than hedging across both.

That leaves companies with essentially three options: withhold submissions entirely in solidarity with BTS, pursue the general fields and existing genre categories while avoiding the new Asian pop award, or enter the new category outright, which some observers argue may offer many Asian acts their clearest path yet to a Grammy nomination. Multiple entertainment companies contacted by reporters said no final decision had been made as the submission deadline approaches, with one industry representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicating the matter remained under close internal review.

Despite the controversy, several major K-pop acts and executives have continued engaging with the Recording Academy in recent months. JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, along with members of Twice and Stray Kids, were among new Recording Academy members announced in July, underscoring the industry's continued, if complicated, relationship with the awards body even as the debate over the new category intensifies. The eligibility window for the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance award runs through Aug. 28, with nominees expected to be announced in mid-November.