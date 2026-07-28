JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young formally introduced FANOMENON, a sprawling new K-culture festival and awards program set to debut in December 2027, during a press conference in Seoul this week alongside South Korea's culture minister and backing from the country's four largest entertainment companies.

The Public Culture Exchange Committee, co-chaired by Culture Minister Choi Hwi-yeong and JYP producer Park Jin-young, held the briefing at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul on July 27 to announce plans for the project.

A Joint Venture Among K-Pop's Biggest Names

HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment have joined forces on Fanomenon, a new festival and awards initiative designed to celebrate K-pop and Korean culture on a global scale. A joint corporation established by the four entertainment companies will oversee planning and operations for the event.

The initiative pairs South Korea's government with its four major K-pop agencies in an effort to build what organizers are calling a "Korean version of Coachella," with plans to expand K-pop into a broader celebration of Korean culture spanning food, fashion, gaming and other creative industries.

The Schedule and Venues

The project will begin with the Fanomenon Awards, running from Dec. 2 to 12, 2027, across Seoul and Goyang, before expanding internationally with the inaugural Fanomenon Festival in Los Angeles in May 2028, promising a large-scale music experience inspired by festivals like Coachella. Park, co-chair of the committee, described the rollout directly, saying, "We'll then launch the Fanomenon Festival overseas, beginning in Los Angeles in May 2028."

The 11-day domestic event will be split across two venues: Seoul Arena, the country's upcoming 28,000-capacity venue set to open in Changdong, will host main performances and ceremonies, while KINTEX in Goyang will house exhibitions, fan activations and cultural programs. Seoul Arena is scheduled to open in May 2027 ahead of the festival's debut later that year.

A Fandom-First Awards Format

One of the more unconventional elements of the new program is how its central awards show plans to recognize achievement. Rather than artists receiving the awards directly, the annual Fandom Awards will honor the year's top 10 K-pop fandoms based on extensive data analysis measuring fan activity and influence, with artists accepting the honors on their fans' behalf. The name Fanomenon fuses the words "fan" and "phenomenon," reflecting that fan-centered structure.

Park's Framing of the Project's Purpose

Park has consistently described the initiative as something bigger than a single concert event. Park said, "The committee's starting point was that K-culture should be viewed as a fandom industry," adding that by defining the fandom industry and positioning Korea as its leader, the effort could benefit K-culture domestically while advancing cultural exchange worldwide.

Park has also framed the broader ambition in terms of long-term national benefit, suggesting that if South Korea becomes the leader of what he calls the fandom industry, it could provide lasting strength for the country and create opportunities for future generations worldwide to connect through popular culture more broadly, not just through K-culture specifically.

Not Just Concerts: A Broader Cultural Showcase

Beyond the music performances, organizers plan K-Culture Centers in key global cities showcasing Korean government organizations and businesses under one roof, along with K-culture exhibitions and interactive experiences spotlighting Korean food, fashion and gaming, plus related events throughout Seoul's major tourist districts. The government also plans to build similar K-culture centers in major cities around the world, each featuring a roughly 20,000-seat performance venue alongside government offices and exhibition space for Korean companies.

Government Support Behind the Scenes

To support the event, the South Korean government will assist with immigration procedures, safety management and international promotion. JYP's chief creative officer also stressed the importance of making the festival financially sustainable over time, noting that ticket sales and sponsorships will play a key role in supporting the event alongside public funding.

Expected Economic Impact

Organizers are projecting substantial economic benefits from the festival's debut. According to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, Fanomenon is expected to draw around 520,000 visitors, including 200,000 international tourists, while generating an estimated 1 trillion won in economic impact. That projected figure, equivalent to roughly $680 million, was drawn in part from comparisons to California's Coachella festival, which routinely generates around $700 million in regional economic activity.

Two Years in the Making

The formal unveiling caps a lengthy development process that Park has described as deliberately unhurried. Park said the project has been in development for the past 10 months and emphasized that its goal is not simply to create a major event, but to build a sustainable future for K-culture. The four agencies had earlier filed an application with Korea's Fair Trade Commission to establish the joint venture, with Park stating at the time that the project would undergo roughly two years of preparation before its scheduled debut.

Entertainment Companies Driving the Vision

Unlike typical government-led initiatives, Park stressed that the concept and planning are being driven by the entertainment companies themselves, while the government serves in a supporting role. With rosters spanning some of the biggest names in global pop music across the four founding agencies, organizers are betting that combining their collective star power under one banner can create an event capable of rivaling Coachella's global draw.

With Seoul Arena's opening slated for 2027 and the first Fanomenon Awards ceremony set to follow later that year, the coming months are expected to bring further details on lineup, ticketing and international logistics as organizers work to translate Wednesday's ambitious announcement into a fully realized global festival. If the Los Angeles expansion in 2028 proceeds as planned, Fanomenon would mark one of the most significant attempts yet by South Korea's entertainment industry to formalize K-pop's global fan base into a recurring, large-scale international event on par with the world's best-known music festivals.