BIGBANG's Daesung and KARA's Hur Youngji have denied dating rumors. Recently, dating rumors between the two surfaced when they were spotted appearing close at MAMAMOO's concert.

Where the Rumors Started

The speculation began after the two were photographed sitting near each other at the concert, with Daesung seated alongside Hur Youngji and Oh My Girl's Hyojong among the attendees. A social media post sharing photos from the event quickly drew widespread attention, with fans noting the pair appeared close and cozy while looking at a phone together before the concert began.

The moment took on added significance for longtime fans given a previous on-air comment. Daesung has interacted with both idols on his YouTube show, however fans recalled that after Youngji's appearance on the program, fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang had commented that the two would "hit it off." Comments on the resurfaced video also playfully "shipped" the two together based on their interactions, with many online joking that the pair appeared to be on a "date."

The Agency's Response

In response to the rumors, a source from Daesung's agency R&D Company clarified the nature of the relationship. "They became closer after 'ZIP DAESUNG,' and they went to watch MAMAMOO's concert together. They are just close peers, and the dating rumors are not true," the representative said.

A separate statement to CBS Nocut News offered a similarly direct denial, with a representative from Daesung's agency describing the two as simply "close colleagues," quickly shutting down speculation about a romantic relationship.

How They First Met

The connection between Daesung and Youngji traces back to her appearance on his variety program. Previously, Hur Youngji starred on an episode of Daesung's YouTube program "ZIP DAESUNG," which marked the beginning of their relationship as friends and colleagues in the industry.

Daesung's Recent Activities

The dating speculation arrives during an especially active period for Daesung professionally. In April, BIGBANG took the stage at Coachella as a full group — G-DRAGON, Taeyang, and Daesung together — for the first time, a set that doubled as the opening signal for the group's 20th-anniversary world tour.

Youngji's Upcoming Projects

Heo Youngji, for her part, has also been keeping active on the variety front. She's set to appear as a storyteller on the reality-based thriller talk show "The Psychopath I Met," premiering July 12, giving her a notable new platform separate from her music career with KARA.

A History of Playful Speculation Involving Daesung and KARA

This isn't the first time Daesung's interactions with KARA members have generated fan speculation about a possible romance. His YouTube program previously featured a separate segment involving fellow KARA member Kang Jiyoung, during which the two participated in a playful blind-date format episode that similarly fueled fan theories and online discussion about potential chemistry between them, separate from the more recent rumors involving Youngji.

That pattern of fan speculation surrounding Daesung's appearances with various KARA members reflects a broader, long-running fan interest in potential connections between BIGBANG and KARA, two groups whose members have appeared together on variety programming on multiple occasions over the years.

For Now, the Rumors Have Been Put to Rest

By the agency's account, the two are just close colleagues who happened to catch a concert together, friends in tow. With both Daesung's representatives and the broader official response framing the relationship strictly as a professional friendship, the latest round of dating speculation appears to have been resolved, at least for now, through the agency's direct denial.

With Daesung continuing preparations for BIGBANG's ongoing 20th-anniversary world tour and Youngji preparing for her upcoming role on "The Psychopath I Met," both artists appear focused on their respective professional commitments in the weeks ahead. Given the pattern of recurring fan speculation surrounding Daesung's variety show appearances with various KARA members, however, it remains likely that any future public appearances together will continue to draw attention and renewed rounds of dating chatter from fans, regardless of the most recent denial from his agency.