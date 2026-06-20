Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, has taken over the internet with a dramatic change in his appearance, leaving social media users stunned. The music producer's unexpected hairstyle has been trending across social media since he appeared on the YouTube series "GOAT Talk."

The New Look

While he and rapper Lil Dicky spent the episode discussing their favorite "greatest of all time" names from the worlds of television, film, and music, viewers couldn't stop discussing his hair. The 38-year-old was seen in a half-shaved style, with the left side of his head appearing completely buzzed while his curly hair remained untouched on the right.

During the show, Blanco did not address the makeover, leaving fans confused about whether the hairstyle was genuine or part of a joke.

The Internet Reacts

As soon as the episode was released, social media and the video's comment section were flooded with reactions from viewers, many of them amused — and a few expressing genuine sympathy for Gomez.

"What bet did Benny lose?" one user wrote. Another added, "I feel so bad for Selena." A third commented, "Please tell me Benny didn't cut his hair." Another viewer offered a more pointed theory, writing, "Bald cap, fun choice. Double-check everything or AI will get you."

Other reactions leaned more toward bewilderment. "Umm, what happened, Benny my boy?" read one comment, while another wrote, "Benny Blanco's new haircut... wow. That's quite the transformation." One user even drew a comparison to a well-known animated franchise, asking, "Is he auditioning for Shrek 5?" Another speculated that the look may have been a direct response to prior criticism, writing, "Benny Blanco took those comments about his hair to heart and actually shaved his head..."

Not the First Time Blanco Has Generated Online Buzz

The viral haircut moment is far from the first time Blanco has found himself at the center of internet attention since his relationship with Gomez became public. The producer has previously addressed controversy surrounding comments about his feet during a podcast appearance, and Gomez herself has spoken publicly about that same "dirty feet" episode, telling fans she finds herself falling more and more for her husband despite the online chatter surrounding it.

Blanco also directly addressed the feet controversy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, reacting with apparent disbelief that the topic had generated as much attention as it did.

Separately, the couple has also had to contend with periodic divorce rumors circulating online, despite no indication from either Gomez or Blanco that their marriage is in any difficulty.

Benny and Selena's Relationship

The couple often posts glimpses of their life together with fans through social media. Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023.

Their relationship has continued to develop in the public eye, with the couple regularly marking milestones together. Last year, the two celebrated their first Thanksgiving together following their marriage, sharing the occasion with fans through social media posts.

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A Candid Admission About Their Romance

Blanco has previously spoken candidly about his own surprise at the relationship's trajectory, particularly given Gomez's global fame as both a singer and actress. Last year, during his appearance on the Today Show, Benny Blanco admitted his initial disbelief about dating Selena. "I wake up every day, and I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'How did this happen?' But until anyone figures it out," he remarked.

The Wedding

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California on September 27, 2025, after confirming their engagement in December 2024. The wedding capped a relationship that had developed largely in public view, with both Gomez and Blanco frequently sharing details of their courtship with fans across various platforms.

With the viral haircut moment continuing to circulate widely online, it remains unclear whether Blanco intends to address the style change directly or whether it will simply join the growing list of internet moments tied to the couple's relationship that have generated significant public attention without an official explanation from either party. Given the pattern of past controversies — from the feet comments to ongoing divorce speculation — fans and followers will likely continue parsing Blanco's public appearances closely in the days ahead, watching for any further commentary on the hairstyle or any visible change before his next public appearance.